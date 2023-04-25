Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, the Cruelest Day: it’s April 25, 2023 and National Zucchini Bread Day: the most odious pastry in existence. It exists because zucchini grows like wildfire, people always have more than they want (which isn’t much as the vegetable is basically inedible), and so they make zucchini breads to give to unlucky friends.
I’m still quite ill, hoarse as the dickens and coughing. Fortunately, I tested a second time for covid and was still negative. I’ll do one more test tomorrow. It’s almost surely a dreadful cold picked up from the crowds on the airplane or the Paris Métro, and I’m taking Robitussin with codeine at night and benzonatate (a non drowsy cough supressant) during the day. But be warned: posting may be light until I’m better, which may take a few days. There will be no readers’ wildlife until that happens, but by all means keep sending your contributions, which I save in a special folder. As always, I do my best, like dragging my tuchas into work at 5 a.m.
It’s also Anzac Day, National Crayola Day, National Plumber’s Day (but which plumber is being fêted?), World Malaria Day, National Telephone Day, and World Penguin Day. Here’s a smudged chinstrap penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus) I photographed in 2019. Sadly, it looks as if I’m not going back this year, and maybe never again.
Finally, it’s DNA Day, the day in 1953 when Watson, Crick, Franklin, and Wilkins published their epochal papers in Nature elucidating the structure of DNA. We’re having a very special feature on today’s 70th anniversary, but I can’t put it up till 11 a.m. Chicago time. Come back then!
Da Nooz:
*Tucker Carlson, who makes me cringe every time I see him feign concern with his furrowed brow, is leaving Fox News. While he was Fox’s most popular host, the network had to pay big bucks in an election-related defamation lawsuit against him, and what credibility he had is even less.
The network made the announcement less than a week after it agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit in which Mr. Carlson’s show, one of the highest rated on Fox, figured prominently for its role in spreading misinformation after the 2020 election.
In making its announcement, Fox offered a terse statement of gratitude. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” it said.
His last program was on Friday, Fox said.
Mr. Carlson is also facing a lawsuit from a former Fox News producer, Abby Grossberg, who claims that he presided over a misogynistic and discriminatory workplace culture. Ms. Grossberg said in the lawsuit, which was filed in March, that on her first day working for Mr. Carlson, she discovered the work space was decorated with large pictures of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing a swimsuit.
WHAT? Did Carlson put that up? If so, why? Well, I can’t say I’ll miss the old miscreant, but somehow I think he’ll land on his feet. As for letting him go, well, Fox could hardly keep him on after his antics cost them so much money, and even Fox has to worry a bit about its credibility.
*Soon after Carlson was given his pink slip, CNN also firedthe veteran host Don Lemon, although the reasons are obscure.
Lemon didn’t spell out what “larger issues” may have been involved, but the longtime host was chastised in February for on-air comments about the “prime” age of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and other women.
If you want a dramatization of how toxic Fox was not long ago, watch the 2019 movie “Bombshell,” recounting how Fox boss Roger Ailes was brought down by the toxic and misogynistic environment he created. It stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Margo Robbie as a fictitious and beleaguered wannabee anchor. It gets a decent but not outstanding rating at Rotten Tomatoes; I watched it on the plane coming back from Paris (the choice was pretty limited!)
Here’s the trailer:
*Ukraine is apparently preparing for a spring offensive, despite the Discord documents that seem to show that the country is not as well buttressed by the U.S. as we thought. As the AP reports, they launched a (failed ) drone strike on Crimea, but also one that made it to Moscow—a long way from Ukraine:
Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea said the military fended off a Ukrainian strike on a main naval base on Monday, while an exploding drone was also reportedly found in a forest near Moscow — attacks that come as Ukraine is believed to be preparing for a major counteroffensive.
The Moscow-appointed head of the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said the military destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that attempted to attack the harbor in the early hours and another one blew up. He said the powerful explosions shattered windows in several apartment buildings but didn’t inflict any other damage.
The attack was the latest in a series of attempted strikes on Sevastopol, the main naval base in Crimea that Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
. . . Russian news reports also claimed Monday that a Ukrainian exploding drone was found in a forest in a forest about 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) east of the Russian capital.
While it didn’t explode, the incident again underscored Ukraine’s capability to reach deep inside Russia as the Ukrainian military is thought to be preparing for a spring counteroffensive to reclaim occupied areas.
Observers believe that the counteroffensive’s most likely target would be the Russian-held parts of the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. If the push is successful, it would allow Ukraine to cut the land corridor between Russia and Crimea.
Wouldn’t it be lovely if Ukraine got Crimea back? After all, that was also stolen land. None of us know what’s going to happen (my first guess was that Russia would win quickly, which was also Putin’s idea), but the plucky Ukrainians have held off a huge (if incompetent) army for a year. Meanwhile, there’s Bakhmut, more of propagandistic than strategic value:
The Russian forces, meanwhile, have continued their nearly nine-month effort to capture the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.
Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of defending Bakhmut in last month’s interview with The Associated Press. saying that its fall could allow Russia to rally international support for a deal that might require Kyiv to make unacceptable compromises.
Ukraine and Russia both have described the fighting for Bakhmut, the war’s longest battle, as key to exhausting enemy forces and preventing them from pressing attacks elsewhere along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.
Fingers crossed for Zelensky, his soldiers, and his people!
*The WSJ recounts the story of how Mayer Richard J. Daley decided that charging a dime to use the toilet stalls at Chicago’s airports was an imposition to visitors and residents. As a man with absolute power, he nixed that fee, and within three weeks all the toilets in Chicago’s public places were free.
The existence of pay toilets nationwide had seldom been seriously questioned. In 1970 four Dayton, Ohio, high-school students had founded a semi-whimsical organization called the Committee to End Pay Toilets in America. The group was met mostly with smiles.
Daley, the most powerful mayor in the U.S., heard about the group and understood immediately that the Ohio kids were right. Charge people money to go to the bathroom—something everyone needed to do multiple times each day? What kind of welcome was that to visitors to Chicago? What kind of send-off was that to Chicagoans on their way out of town? Every dime dropped into every toilet-stall slot was lousy public relations for the city.
So, as a man holding all but absolute power locally, he decreed that the pay toilets in the airports would henceforth be free. He even managed to make it a women’s-rights issue: Because men weren’t charged to use the urinals, the pay toilets were an example of sex discrimination. Daley, never known as a feminist, nonetheless announced: “I did it for women’s lib.”
The company that manufactured and installed the lock mechanisms—Nik-O-Lok, of Indianapolis—was understandably displeased. Daley didn’t care. He ordered Nik-O-Lok to remove those locks: “Do it at once, if not sooner.” Within three weeks, the locks were gone. Chicago’s City Council, on Daley’s command, soon expanded the no-pay-toilet edict to all “places which serve and accommodate the public.”
Around the country, it was if a lightbulb had switched on above the heads of mayors and governors. Of course—why anger citizens by constantly charging them for something as personal and necessary as using a bathroom? Other municipalities from coast to coast began to follow the Daley example. Reporters and editorial writers couldn’t help themselves: They described the victorious no-pay-toilet proponents as “flushed with triumph.”
An inconsequential issue? Daley was smart enough to understand that it’s never a good idea for a city to make its residents and visitors resentful. A dime was only a dime, but it felt like a constant and intrusive tax. Cities, then and now, always need income. But even in 2023’s America, where public restrooms can seem hard to find, a savvy mayor knows better than to pick the pockets of people in a hurry to get behind a certain door.
And so, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, and comrades, many times I have availed myself of Chicago’s free public restrooms. Besides, who has a dime these days?
*Also the WSJ notes that, according to the American Library Association, in 2022 there were 1,269 attempts to ban books in the U.S., almost twice the number for the previous year.
More than 2,500 individual titles fell under scrutiny in 2022, the majority of which focused on or were written by LGBT individuals and people of color.
The efforts have reached communities across the U.S. Voters in a rural western Michigan town defunded a library over a dispute related to LGBT content. A Texas county considered closing its public libraries after a federal judge ordered more than a dozen recently removed books to be returned to shelves.
Lessa Kanani’opua Pelayo-Lozada, president of the American Library Association, said creating a list of the most-challenged books in 2022 could help identify the communities, stories and subjects most often targeted by book-banning campaigns. The group said common reasons for attempting to censor these books included allegations they were sexually explicit or included LGBT content and profanity.
These, I suspect, are coming mostly from the Right. Here is the ALA’s list of the 13 most-challenged books last year:
1. “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe
2. “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson
3. “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison
4. “Flamer,” by Mike Curato
5. (tie) “Looking for Alaska,” by John Green
5. (tie) “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky
7. “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison
8. “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie
9. “Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Pérez
10. (tie) “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah J. Maas
10. (tie) “Crank,” by Ellen Hopkins
10. (tie) “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews
10. (tie) “This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Kulka goes after Hili! OMG!
Kulka: Got you.Hili: This will end badly.
(Photo: Paulina)
Kulka: Mam cię.Hili: To się źle skończy.(Zdjęcie: Paulina)
********************
From Stephen via America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy. What a pair of loons! When they starting thinking about doing it, they mist themselves or eat a raw potato!
Here’s one of a big batch of misspelled signs that reader David sent me. There will be a lot more to come! (Maybe they used air freshener. . . )
From Jesus of the Day:
From Masih: the expulsion of a hijab Pecksniff:
A government supporter harasses two women who are not wearing hijab. In response, people throw her out of the restaurant. This is the continuation of the fight of Iranian women against the mandatory hijab.#WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/5503hcn3n6
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 24, 2023
Titania tweeted again!
By removing blue checks from important left-wing celebrities, Elon Musk is literally erasing their existence and committing digital genocide.
This is a second Rwanda.
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) April 22, 2023
From Luana: Colin Wright, whose work I discussed yesterday, gave a talk in Davis, CA on sex and gender, and here’s who came out to greet him. The second para reads, in full,
“But bugs are designated male and female for the same exact reasons humans are designated male or female. They would have learned this if they actually came inside and listened to my talk!
His speech, they aver is killing kids!
Here are some of the protesters at my recent talk, claiming my speech "kills kids," and that I can't talk about sex in humans because I studied "bugs" for my PhD.
But bugs are designated male and female for the same exact reasons humans are designated male or female. They would… pic.twitter.com/uvXNrIeuHY
— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 23, 2023
Speaker of gender, here’s a Twitter exchange from JKL herself:
Say what you like about gender identity ideology, you can't deny it's attracted some of the world's greatest thinkers. pic.twitter.com/AaP9fQ89w4
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 23, 2023
That made me lol
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 23, 2023
And now The Amazing Atheist (whoever he is) has added this to his Twitter handle:
From Barry. My explanation, which is mine: there’s no lead duck, and each duck has to follow one in front of it (these are runner ducks).
Kinda concerning? pic.twitter.com/ywh6a7T8tm
— QENNY fingers crossed for weekend #2 (@AKBrews) April 23, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial. a French girl who died at seventeen:
25 April 1925 | French Jewish girl, Marthe Suzanne Tepfer, was born in Luneville.
She arrived at #Auschwitz on 8 November 1942 in a transport of 1,000 Jews deported from Drancy. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/FrNIYjJ0NE
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 24, 2023
Tweets from Professor Cobb. First, a faceplant penguin appropriate for World Penguin Day:
Me, heading into another week. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/dzT8kYGVCY
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 24, 2023
The deepest fish yet (two tweets):
🐟New deepest fish record set🐟
Our CEO, Professor Alan Jamieson has just broken the previous record for the deepest-ever fish, with this recent observation of a snailfish in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, near Japan.
The deepest fish observed now sits at 8336m! https://t.co/lCUDhInfK7
— ArmatusOceanic (@ArmatusO) April 1, 2023
Deepest ever fish caught on camera https://t.co/KR7t3PGI1B
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 1, 2023
