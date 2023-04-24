The University of Chicago’s Oriental Institute changes its name

104 years after its founding, the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago is no longer going to be called that; it’s changed its name to the Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, West Africa & North Africa (ISAC). Founded in 1919 with the approval (and funding) of John D. Rockefeller, it has a venerable history of research, and its museum, which I pass every day on my way home, is well worth visiting if you come here. (It’s “donate what you want” to get in.) Here are a few photos I took in 2018, especially of ducks and cats.
This is my favorite: it’s a “Human-Headed Winged Bull (lamassu), Palace of the Assyrian king Sargon II (721–705 BCE), Dur-Sharrukin (modern Khorsabad), excavated by ISAC’s Iraq Expedition (A7369). One of approximately 350,000 objects available in the collections search.” It’s HUGE, going from floor to ceiling (this photo is not mine but from the ISAC site). Imagine moving this from Iraq to Chicago (I hope the acquisition was kosher):
It’s a great place, no matter what it’s called, but, as Wikipedia notes, beginning with Edward Said the noun and adjective “Oriental” began to be seen as pejorative: reducing Asians to some exotic, mysterious aspect of their character—in other words, stereotyping them. As Wikipedia notes,
In the 2010s, multiple organizations within the U.S. began reconsidering the use of the word “Oriental,” as some scholars felt the word was alienating and that it had changed in popular meaning. In March 2023, University of Chicago administrators announced they would be changing the name of the Oriental Institute. Interim director Theo van den Hout said, “Our current name has caused confusion, often contributing to the perception that our work is focused on East Asia, rather than West Asia and North Africa. Additionally, the word “oriental” has developed a pejorative connotation in modern English.” In April 2023, the organization’s name changed to the Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, West Asia & North Africa, abbreviated as ISAC. The institute’s new logo features a lotus flower, which is found in ancient Assyrian, Mesopotamian, and Egyptian art, as well as being a decorative motif on the ISAC building.
Well, I guess the confusion lasted over a hundred years, but we all know that the name was changed because “Oriental” began to be seen as either racist or “othering”. In reality, I think, the Institute was named simply because “Oriental” meant “east of the Mediterranean”, which pretty much reflected the work going on there. It surely did NOT refer to people, but to an area. So I’m a bit sad to see that concise and venerable name changed to something that’s a big mouthful. On the other hand, I can’t get too worked up about it because the connotation of words changes. I’ll just refer you to three articles on the Museum, and recommend that you come see it if you’re on campus. It’s well worth it, and right across the street from the main Quad.
From the University of Chicago News site:
From the Hyde Park Herald (local paper):
The Chicago Maroon (student paper):
Here’s the new lotus-flower symbol that the institution has adopted, and they’re busy now effacing “Oriental institute” from the building and its signs.
7 thoughts on “The University of Chicago’s Oriental Institute changes its name”
This is the first time I’ve heard of the Oriental Institute but I also assumed its studies surround East Asian cultures rather than North African and West Asian. Although it’s also quite funny that the name can be construed to mean North Africa and West Asia had no ancient cultures. (Unsure how popular the Oxford comma is in Chicago.)
I will try to visit, thanks. Just to note you have Africa twice in the new name in the first paragraph.
I can’t see people mourning the passing of “Oriental”; it’s a word Westerners used to exotify people from the Near and Far East. Also, sometimes such words are just not the preferred nomenclature, dude.
I thought the name implied the study of Asian culture, as well. I never thought it was considered pejorative –I thought of it as just somewhat antiquated and confusing. I’m glad they clarified.
In high school I took a course on Non-Western Cultures and we visited the Oriental Institute. At 16 I thought it a foolish name because I’d always assumed it had to do with China. This particular use of “oriental” is technical, yes, but archaic enough to be easily misunderstood.
The new name seems like a bit of a mouthful, though. I guess they couldn’t make it both snappy & informative, so opted for the latter.
The School of Oriental and African Studies, part of the University of London, has had the word “African” as part of its name since 1938, according to Wikipedia. I would be surprised if they dropped the use of “Oriental”. But its long and distinguished history might well be regarded as a relic of colonialism.
The long shadow of Edward Said continues its baleful influence. I wonder how long SOAS will hold out?