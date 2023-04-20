Thursday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Thursday, April 20, 2023, National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day, a treat I dearly love but never get to eat (my mom used to make it for me).

I returned from Paris yesterday late afternoon, after an eight-hour flight that, with watching a few movies whose names I won’t divulge, wasn’t too unpleasant. And here is my last meal in France, or at least on Air France. Winnie expected that an Air France flight from Paris would have good food, but, sadly, it didn’t. Have a gander:

Le Menu

Gloppy chicken and mashed potato with some kind of nondescript gravy

Salad with lentils and various veggies (not bad, but not that good, either)

Semi-stale roll with a pat of butter and a hunk of unripe and cold Camembert cheese

Dessert: a chocolate fudge cake that was decent but the portion was too small

Diet Coke (my order; I don’t usually have alcohol on flights). Cut was too tiny.

This is pretty much the same thing we had flying to France, except the Camembert was replaced by a lame cheddar cheese.

For our prearrival snack, we had some kind of dreadful vegetable sandwich, a muffin, and a container of drinkable yogurt before we landed at O’Hare. I could have paid $450 to upgrade to business class, but it wasn’t worth it for a slightly better seat and meal.

Yes, I know I’m spoiled with respect to food.

Posting will be light for a few days until I get up to speed, as I’m badly-jet lagged and have to catch up with tasks that accumulated. Bear with me; I do my best.

Da Nooz is also short: There’s a NYT op-ed by Jack Resneck, Jr., President of the American Medical Association, about the ludicrous intrusion of courts into the FDA’s system of drug approval—namely, one courts’ decision that the FDA decided wrong. The op-ed is called “This could be one of the most brazen attacks on American’s health yet.” And it is for it allows the judiciary, which has no expertise in this area, to arrogate to itself whether a drug has been properly tested for safety.

But I would be delighted if readers would bring me up to date on the last week’s news, perhaps with a brief comment on what they thought was the most important event since April 11.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is up in the rosebushes, looking quite regal.

A: So why did you get there? You will prick yourself. Hili: None of your business.

In Polish:

Ja: No i gdzie tam wlazłaś? Pokłujesz się. Hili: Nie twój interes. *********************