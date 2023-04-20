The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “fakes,” points out a change in society that makes it easier to be religious (Jesus even thanks himself for that!). But I don’t think it’s any harder now to winnow truth from fiction; it’s just that there’s a lot more fiction. This makes the task more time consuming, but the methods used for the winnowing are the same as ever.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ credulity
April 20, 2023 • 11:15 am
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ credulity”
Amen to that!
Belief is the path of least resistance… and when it’s told over and over and over and… again, it must be true.