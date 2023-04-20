Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ credulity

April 20, 2023 • 11:15 am

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “fakes,” points out a change in society that makes it easier to be religious (Jesus even thanks himself for that!). But I don’t think it’s any harder now to winnow truth from fiction; it’s just that there’s a lot more fiction.  This makes the task more time consuming, but the methods used for the winnowing are the same as ever.

2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ credulity

    Amen to that!

