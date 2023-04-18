Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day (April 18, 2023)—especially cruel as today’s my last full day in Paris before I head home tomorrow. At least nobody can say that I didn’t eat well! The internet is once again working in my hotel, too. It’s National Animal Cracker Day; I don’t know if they have them outside the U.S., but I loved them (and their string-held box) as a child. Now the box comes with a cardboard handle, and the animals have been freed from their cages!

I’ll be back Wednesday afternoon and I expect to begin regular posting by Friday. As of Thursday you are welcome to begin sending in readers’ wildlife photos, which I always need.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 18 Wikipedia page.

It’s also Adult Autism Awareness Day, Income Tax Pay Day in the U.S., National Lineman Appreciation Day, Coma Patients’ Day in Poland, Friend’s Day in Brazil, International Day For Monuments and Sites, and Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel (the UN’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day is January 27, the day Auschwitz Birkenau was liberated)

Da Nooz:

*According to the Washington Post, the Discord Leaks, which I guess by now are established as genuine, have just revealed a disturbing development,

Egypt paused a plan to secretly supply rockets to Russia last month following talks with senior U.S. officials and instead decided to produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine, according to five leaked U.S. intelligence documents that have not been previously reported. The Washington Post last week reported on another document that exposed a covert scheme by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi in February to provide Russia with up to 40,000 122mm Sakr-45 rockets, which can be used in Russian multiple-launch rocket launchers. Sisi instructed his subordinates to keep the project secret “to avoid problems with the West,” the document said.

But the new documents, which The Post obtained from a trove of material allegedly posted on Discord by a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, appear to show Sisi in early March backing away from plans to supply Moscow, a move that would have represented a major rebuke to Cairo’s most generous Western ally, the United States. In an apparent diplomatic win for the Biden administration, a new leaked document stated that Egypt shelved the Moscow deal and approved selling 152mm and 155mm artillery rounds to the United States for transfer to Ukraine.

Well, Egypt is supposed to be our ally; how could it engage in duplicity like this?

One Western ambassador in Cairosaid the leaks suggest Egypt “underestimated the U.S. response to a possible arms supply to Russia” and wanted to “maximize their benefit from both sides.”

It’s diplomacy, Jake, not ethics. . .

*The NYT has an absorbing op-ed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “The closing of ‘Phantom,’ the loss of my son, and the future of Broadway.” (“Phantom of the Opera” just closed after a 35-year run.) Curiously, most of his attention is devoted to the last topic, especially the high price of mounting a Broadway musical and the vanishing of the Broadway of yore. My friends who go to NYC and want to see a Broadway musical are invariably facing a menu of pap.

Even a medium-scale musical today can cost $18 million to present. The weekly running costs of “Phantom” prepandemic were about $850,000; the additional requirements of the pandemic era pushed it to almost $1 million, and that’s with minimum royalties going to its creators. No wonder musicals now feature small casts and minimal sets. No wonder producers turn to jukebox musicals with song catalogs everyone knows. . . Shows like “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “Phantom” are the exception, not the rule. First, ticket costs. The average is now around $130, unaffordable for too many people. Add to that significant markups from the digital sale platforms with which theater owners enter into contractual arrangements. . . .But there is, sadly, an all too likely scenario. Broadway, unlike London’s West End, is a worldwide brand name, inextricably linked to New York. So if you want to establish a brand, having a show on Broadway is like renting an expensive loss leader storefront on Fifth Avenue or London’s Oxford Street. OK, your brand will lose money, but it has to be there to ensure a successful worldwide rollout. Please, no.

*This news is six days old, but I missed it, and since I’ve been following the Elizabeth Holmes Theranos case, I’ll add it anyway. A US judge said Elizabeth Holmes could not remain free on bail while she appealed her conviction of defrauding investors. Holmes, who was sentenced in November to 11 years and three months in prison, requested in December to remain free during her appeal. The founder of the blood-testing startup Theranos was found guilty of four fraud-related charges. Prosecutors said in January that Holmes bought a one-way flight to Mexico, which was set to take off three weeks after she was convicted. They called it an “attempt to flee the country,” according to a filing. In a court ruling filed Monday, US District Judge Edward Davila said the flight wasn’t an attempt to flee but “ill-advised,” nonetheless. The flight booking led to more scrutiny and speculation into Holmes’ personal affairs and motivations, he added. . . . In a further reference to the Mexico flight, Davila wrote in the filing: “Booking international travel plans for a criminal defendant in anticipation of a complete defense victory is a bold move, and the failure to promptly cancel those plans after a guilty verdict is a perilously careless oversight.” I still have no explanation from anyone why Holmes, during the trial, booked a ONE WAY TICKET. That implies she wasn’t coming back, but nobody’s mentioned that. Holmes will report to federal prison for her 11-year sentence in ten days. In the meantime, her business partner and erstwhile paramour Sunny Balwani was also denied freedom on bail while he appeals his 13-year sentence. *Finally, you’ve heard about the riots and strikes in France over the raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64, a raise vehemently opposed by the French people, who want to spend their golden years not working, but written into law by the French legislature on April 15. So far we’ve seen plenty of cops deployed to stop the rioting, but have managed to miss the unrest itself. Yesterday Macron affirmed the law but threw a verbal bone to his constuents. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages. In many cities, opponents to the pension law took to the streets to bang pots and pans during Macron’s televised address to the nation, with the rallying cry: “Macron won’t listen to us? We won’t listen to him!” In Paris, the gatherings quickly turned into spontaneous demonstrations in several neighborhoods, with some people setting fire to trash cans as police attempted to disperse the crowd. Hundreds of people also started marching in the western cities of Rennes and Nantes. In many other places across France, the protests remained peaceful, with people chanting and dancing in front of city halls to the sound of pots and pans used as drums. Many reject the changes as unfair, arguing the government could have raised taxes on the wealthy or employers instead. In his speech, Macron said “this changes [sic] were needed to guarantee everyone’s pension,” after he enacted the law on Saturday. “They represent an effort, that’s true.” But then he added this, which isn’t going to cut the ice with many French: “Gradually working more means also producing more wealth for our whole country,” he added. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I think Andrzej has the wrong interpretation—”meat lover” is more like it! Hili: The birds are singing beautifully. A: A music lover.

In Polish: Hili: Ptaki tak pięknie śpiewają.

Ja: Melomanka.

*****************

From Only Duck Memes:

From Facebook:

From Barry:

A tweet from Masih below. The Google translation from the Farsi is this:

Received message and video: Hello Jesus Christ. Our daily work is to walk without obeying the inhumane law of mandatory hijab. Jesus Christ We said hello to our tent friends and we don’t have any problems with each other, everyone can have their own cover in free Iran. #woman_life_of_freedom

*Mehsa_Amini

“Tent friends” is hilarious. But yes, you should be free to have a tent.

پیام و ویدئوی دریافتی: سلام مسیح جان

کار هر روزمون پیاده روی بدون تن دادن به قانون ضدانسانی حجاب اجباریست.

مسیح جان

با دوستان چادریمون سلام و علیک کردیم هیچ مشکلی هم با هم نداریم، هرکسی در ایران ازاد میتواند پوشش خود را داشته باشد.#زن_زندگی_آزادی#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/QVCMJrA5vM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 17, 2023

A tweet from Simon, who says, “Frankly, neither of these look too attractive.” That change fee has got to be a mistake!

I was looking for alternatives to change an American Airlines flight today… and was presented with these options! pic.twitter.com/JHM9UDB8Fr — Shaun Walker (@sbwalker) April 14, 2023

From Amy. Elsevier is gouging scientists again, charging $3,450 just to process your article after it’s accepted for publication. Editors resigned in protest. I’ve long had a policy of not reviewing for this money-grubbing publisher:

All NeuroImage and NeuroImage:Reports editors have resigned over the high publication fee, and are starting a new non-profit journalhttps://t.co/DmnwDKVCK7 This comes with great regret, and a huge amount of thought and discussion- please read announcement to get more details. pic.twitter.com/evEuWO7b4E — Imaging Neuroscience EiC (@ImagingNeurosci) April 17, 2023

From Steve Stewart-Williams (via reader Barry) on the new “social justice therapy”. It’s pretty much what you imagine: patients, no matter what their issues, are urged to view them through the lens of social justice. I urge you to read the article at the link. First, a quote from that article:

The governing council of the American Counseling Association, or ACA, has endorsed “multicultural and social-justice counseling competencies.” According to these competencies: “Multicultural and social-justice competent counselors assist privileged and marginalized clients in unlearning their privilege and oppression, [help] privileged and marginalized clients develop critical consciousness by understanding their situation in context of living in an oppressive society” and “initiate discussions with privileged and marginalized clients regarding how they shape and are shaped by local, state and federal laws and policies.”

The therapists need therapy!

Two tweets for Holocaust Remembrance Day by the Auschwitz Memorial

This woman was gassed upon arrival:

19 April 1886 | A Hungarian Jewish woman, Anna Izsak (née Szekely), was born. In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/IV3lwWT5Hp — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 18, 2023

At 74, this man stood no chance of passing the inspection:

18 April 1870 | A Jewish man, Salamon Kornbaum, was born. During the war he lived in Sighetu Marmației / Máramarossziget. In May 1944 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/wFy4ntJNjn — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 18, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb, currently enjoying himself in Madrid. In the first tweet, I guess both parties like it!

Duck swimming through cherry blossoms!

Well, they looked at three species of monkeys, only one lacking an opposable thumb. A larger sample of species might have been better. . .

Sleight-of-hand magic trick only fools monkeys with opposable thumbs – to deceive, a conjuror needs a similar anatomy to their audience. https://t.co/vDHLvYGgNC — Roger Highfield (@RogerHighfield) April 5, 2023