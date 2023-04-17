Monday: Hili dialogue

The internet at my hotel has been on the fritz much of the weekend, and let’s hope I get through this post before it goes down again. The Hili dialogue will be short today as I have only half an hour.

I have a full set of food and tourism photos from yesterday, but was unable to post them, and soon must head out for another meal at Cartet. It was a lovely, sunny day in Paris yesterday, and I went to the exhibits at the Musée de Homme, as two readers suggested.

That aside, good morning on Monday, April 17, 2023. I have but two days left in Paris, and two lunches. It’s national Cheeseball Day, recalling a favorite hostess appetizer of the Fifties.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is clearly in a philosophical model

Hili: History repeats itself. A: Yes, but every time a bit differently.

In Polish:

Hili: Historia się powtarza. Ja: Tak, za każdym razem trochę inaczej.