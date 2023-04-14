Friday: Hili dialogue

Greetings from Paris at the beginning of le week-end: Friday: April 14, 2023, and National Pecan Day (some of my southern friends pronounce the nut “PEE-cun”, with the accent on the first syllable).

It looks as we’ll have a truncated version of Hili until I return next Wednesday, as I am managing to sleep late, which gives little time to write much. On the other hand, I’m managing to sleep late!

You can look at significant events on this day by Googling the April 14 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz

*The FBI has apprehended one of the people who leaked secret US government documents, most notably pertaining to Russia and Ukraine. That didn’t take long! An Air National Guardsman, and only 21 years old. How did he get his hands on those documents?

The F.B.I. arrested a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard on Thursday in connection with the leak of dozens of highly classified documents containing an array of national security secrets, including the breadth of surveillance the United States is able to conduct on Russia. Airman First Class Jack Douglas Teixeira was taken into custody to face charges of leaking classified documents after federal authorities said he had posted batches of sensitive intelligence to an online gaming chat group, called Thug Shaker Central. As reporters from The New York Times gathered near the house on Thursday afternoon, about a half-dozen F.B.I. agents pushed into the home of Airman Teixeira’s mother in North Dighton, with a twin-engine government surveillance plane keeping watch overhead. Some of the agents arrived heavily armed. Law enforcement officials learned before the search that Airman Teixeira was in possession of multiple weapons, according to a person familiar with the investigation, and the F.B.I. found guns at the house.