Friday: Hili dialogue

Greetings from Paris at the beginning of le week-end: Friday: April 14, 2023, and National Pecan Day (some of my southern friends pronounce the nut “PEE-cun”, with the accent on the first syllable).
It looks as we’ll have a truncated version of Hili until I return next Wednesday, as I am managing to sleep late, which gives little time to write much. On the other hand, I’m managing to sleep late!
You can look at significant events on this day by Googling the April 14 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz
*The FBI has apprehended one of the people who leaked secret US government documents, most notably pertaining to Russia and Ukraine. That didn’t take long! An Air National Guardsman, and only 21 years old. How did he get his hands on those documents?
The F.B.I. arrested a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard on Thursday in connection with the leak of dozens of highly classified documents containing an array of national security secrets, including the breadth of surveillance the United States is able to conduct on Russia.
Airman First Class Jack Douglas Teixeira was taken into custody to face charges of leaking classified documents after federal authorities said he had posted batches of sensitive intelligence to an online gaming chat group, called Thug Shaker Central.
As reporters from The New York Times gathered near the house on Thursday afternoon, about a half-dozen F.B.I. agents pushed into the home of Airman Teixeira’s mother in North Dighton, with a twin-engine government surveillance plane keeping watch overhead.
Some of the agents arrived heavily armed. Law enforcement officials learned before the search that Airman Teixeira was in possession of multiple weapons, according to a person familiar with the investigation, and the F.B.I. found guns at the house.
Not long after, cameras caught a handcuffed Airman Teixeira, wearing red shorts and boots, being led away from the home by two heavily armed men.
Teixeira is in big trouble for violating the Espionage Act, and yet we don’t know either how he got access to the documents or why he would post them. Surely there are others involved. The article continues:
Indeed, the disclosures were potentially damaging to all parties in the Ukraine war as well as future intelligence collection. While some officials, including President Biden, have downplayed the damage from the leak, it will take months to learn whether U.S. intelligence loses access to important methods of collection because of the disclosures.
The F.B.I. had been zeroing in on Airman Teixeira for several days, tracking its own investigative clues as well as some of the same information that The Times and The Washington Post had developed about the Discord group where he had shared the documents, officials said.
*Meanwhile, the Washington Post is reporting the contents of the documents, including this:
Typically, spetsnaz personnel are assigned the sorts of stealthy, high-risk missions — including an apparent order to capture Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky — for which they receive some of the Russian military’s most advanced training. But when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion last year, senior commanders eager to seize momentum and skeptical of their conventional fighters’ prowess deviated from the norm, ordering elite forces into direct combat, according to U.S. intelligence findings and independent analysts who have closely followed spetsnaz deployments.
The rapid depletion of Russia’s commando units, observers say, shifted the war’s dynamic from the outset, severely limiting Moscow’s ability to employ clandestine tactics in support of conventional combat operations. U.S. officials believe the staggering casualties these units have sustained will render them less effective not only in Ukraine but also in other parts of the world where Russian forces operate, according to the assessments, which range in date from late 2022 to earlier this year.
*The controversy over the abortion pill, banned by one federal judge and allowed by another, will now go to the Supreme Court, and only Ceiling Cat knows what will happen there. If the Court takes it upon itself to rule on the safety of drugs, we’re all lost.
The Justice Department will take an emergency dispute over medication abortion drugs to the Supreme Court, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.
Garland’s announcement comes after a federal appeals court overnight froze parts of a Texas judge’s order that would have suspended the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a medication abortion drug. But the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals only partially granted the request by the Justice Department and the drug’s manufacturer to put US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling on hold, with the appellate panel effectively making the drug harder to obtain by leaving in place aspects of Kacsmaryk’s ruling that will reverse moves by the FDA that expanded access to medication abortion pills.
In the new statement, Garland indicated that the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to intervene now in the emergency dispute over how the FDA has approached the drug, mifepristone.
“The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA to deny in part our request for a stay pending appeal,” Garland said, referring to an appellate ruling that left parts of the judge’s ruling in place while reinstating the FDA’s approval for the drug, mifepristone.
He added, “We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care.”
Danco Laboratories, a mifepristone manufacturer that intervened in the case to defend the drug’s approval, also plans to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, a lawyer involved told CNN.
Still in place are restrictions to the drug for everyone, including cutting back its use to only seven weeks into pregnanacy, and a ban on obtaining the pill via telehealth calls, mail, or virtual visits to providers. You have to go to a doctor or hospital to get it, though it’s possible it can still be prescribed off label until ten weeks into pregnancy.
A tweet from CNN’s Supreme Court analyst:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s doing indigenous herbal medicine:
A: Why are you chewing these twigs?Hili: I’m checking medicinal properties of their bark.
Ja: Dlaczego gryziesz te gałązki?Hili: Sprawdzam lecznicze właściwości ich kory.
From Thomas:
From Nicole:
From Merilee:
From Masih, who is a conduit from the women of Iran.
We the women of Iran,are breaking the chain Khamenei!
When we say NO to forced hijab we mean NO to Islamic Republic. "
Iranian women are now under surveillance for ditching hijabs. Unveiled women are banned from metro.#MahsaAmini
pic.twitter.com/fc0h15zUfa
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 13, 2023
Titania’s new column at The Critic:
Writing or speaking English is an act of colonial terrorism.
My latest column for @TheCriticMag.https://t.co/3VmRvNx72X
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) April 10, 2023
From Simon, who says, “This truly has the makings of a decent sized scandal.” Have a gander:
🚨 Unbelievable.
Harlan Crow paid $133,363 to Clarence Thomas’s family for three pieces of property.
One of them was the house that Clarence’s elderly mother lived in. Crow bought it and renovated it for her.
Crow owned *Clarence Thomas’s mom’s house.*https://t.co/v011mPLvaM
— ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) April 13, 2023
This person made it all the way from "the Piltdown Museum" to "a big hoax, like 'Mar Lago'" without ever once pausing to fact-check or even THINK ABOUT anything they were saying, and I think we need to appreciate that sort of momentum. pic.twitter.com/YufRPbahZM
— Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) April 8, 2023
From Malcolm, who notes that these are only the observed losses:
Ten thousand!
And you can add up to the same amount for all those undocumented losses.
What an epic disaster for Russia. https://t.co/FlMxYEBwao
— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) April 8, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial. Mengele experimented on twins in gruesome ways and then killed them, so all four died.
14 April 1933 | A Hungarian Jew, Peter Somogyi, was born in Pecks.
He was deported to #Auschwitz in July 1944. His mother & sister were murdered in gas chambers. He & his twin brother were selected by Josef Mengele.
No. A-17454.https://t.co/P5JL7NRP7Q pic.twitter.com/nv4DOX8Q5N
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 14, 2023
Tweets from Professor Cobb. This is some costume; figure it out at the end:
So clever! I have never seen anything like it before ! 🤣🤣🤣
Credit: ViralHog
🔸 For more inspiration and uplifting stories, please follow 👉 @UpliftingVids pic.twitter.com/cAydoX99rb
— Uplifting Videos (@UpliftingVids) March 9, 2023
This new paper has them domesticated in Mesopotamia around 10,000 years ago, something we already suspected given the finding on Cyprus. Their ancestor is the African wildcat, Felis sylvestrus lybica. Click the link to go to the paper.
A new study into the origins of cats – reveals they were domesticated around 10,000 years ago, spread into Europe with early farmers, spread around more by Romans, and became even more popular in late medieval period. Thanks @ChrisStringer65 for sharing! https://t.co/TpTJr9huFf pic.twitter.com/QaYqdHeCZt
— Prof Alice Roberts💙 (@theAliceRoberts) November 14, 2022
What does a penguin think when it sees its first human?
1 of the science crew said we’re probably the 1st people these penguins have ever seen and we may be the last (bc basically all the research vessels study the other side of Antarctica). I’ll be thinking about this for the rest of our #AntarcticWorms trip
PS even worm ppl love 🐧 pic.twitter.com/gMGCjXN6x4
— Virginia Schutte (@vgwschutte) April 7, 2023
