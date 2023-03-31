Discuss: Trump’s indictment

I’m trying to make up for the work time I lost by getting more sleep last night (isn’t that pathetic?), so why don’t we just discuss the Trump situation? By now you probably know the details, which raise a number of questions. Readers can weigh in, though of course none of us know how this mess will unfold.
1.) Will he turn himself in or be arrested? I always thought the former, but now I’m wondering if he thinks it would help his image to be dragged away by the cops—”witch hunt” and all.
2.) Will he be charged with misdemeanors or felonies? (There are over two dozen charges.) The DA, you know, has a choice.
3.) Is this whole mess going to help or hurt his Presidential candidacy for the election next year?
4.) Will this trigger any major unrest in the U.S.? So far it doesn’t look like it.
5.) This is of course the least important of the three other investigations involving him—investigations that could also lead to indictments. These are the interference with the voting process in Georgia, Trump’s possible incitement of the January 6 insurrection, and his possession at Mar A Lago of confidential government documents. Which do you think will lead to indictments.
6.) Do you think he will go to prison?
7.) He cannot pardon himself if he gets re-elected, and Biden can (but won’t) pardon him of federal crimes, though the NY case is a state case.
8.) If he’s found guilty, will Republicans in Congress weaken their ties or fealty to him. (Again, it doesn’t seem likely.)
There are many more questions, but I have a book review to write. Stay tuned. I’ve put a photo of Trump below, which leads to another question: every time I see a picture of Trump in the MSM, he has an expression on his face that’s just like Mussolini’s. Does he always posture that way, or is the press just picking the bad photos to make him look evil?
I never liked Trump. I voted for Hillary, the first time I ever voted for a Dem for President. I waited to hear what Mueller had to say, and thought it likely that Trump had done something. This was a measure of my distaste and the drum beating of the Press. Then the report was a damp squib, but the Democratic House impeached Trump on a straight partisan basis. Since then it has become apparent that the Russian Collusion was a hoax, It is clear that the Dems are determined to prevent Trump being President AT ANY COST. I am, therefore, extremely dubious of any activity in the “get Trump” sphere.
I don’t like Trump, but I am now very sympathetic to him. I don’t know if he’s done anything wrong. (I don’t believe he was part of a conspiracy or insurrection related to the Jan. 6 riot.) I doubt he’s done anything more wrong than any other President. People will say that no one should be above the law. The entire Biden administration is above the law: Biden governs by fiat; his cabinet members ignore and lie to Congress; his son peddles influence. The Dems, like the Communists, seem to think that the law is just a tool to use against their enemies.
Did you read the Mueller report? Bill Barr did a wonderful job of burying that. Here is an outline of what the report found:
https://www.acslaw.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/ACS-CREW-Final-Mueller-Report-Highlights.7.19.pdf
There is enough there to justify a lifetime in prison. Now add the recording of Trump trying to steal the election in Georgia, and I don’t see how one sane person could have a gram of sympathy for that pathetic human being.
Personally, I think we all need to wait for the actual indictment to be released. Having said that, however, I’m almost certain this will be a felony charge – going after a former president for a misdemeanor is almost unthinkable. I do think he will appear for arraignment, doing so as theatrically as possible. Regarding the politics, while this may harden the minds of some diehard MAGA folk in the short term, in the long term this will hurt him by eroding whatever support he has out of that hard core.
I do think that the Georgia and DOJ cases are the big kahunas, and I’m looking forward to progress on these soon, but as former prosecutors like Preet Bharara and Joyce Vance have argued, the bribery/campaign finance violations are not trivial, and squelching the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal stories may have had an affect on the 2016 election.
Finally – will he go to prison? Doubtful – at his core he’s a coward, and I could see him plea dealing his way out. Too bad.
Roughly agreed; I think it will hurt him with the general public, and only then will diehards decide that Trump is not the winner they fell in love with. But I hold out much hope that the GOP will be unable to unwrap this big orange anchor from around its neck before November 2024.
Indeed. His core supporters will be there for him no matter what. And while this is the case Republicans will keep themselves tied to that anchor.
A brief response to your questions:
1.) Will he turn himself in or be arrested? — He’ll turn himself in.
2.) Will he be charged with misdemeanors or felonies? — Felonies. Or a mix of charges wouldn’t be surprising.
3.) Is this whole mess going to help or hurt his Presidential candidacy for the election next year? — It will hurt him.
4.) Will this trigger any major unrest in the U.S.? — Nah.
5.) The other three major cases—January 6, Georgia, stealing documents—will also lead to indictments.
6.) Do you think he will go to prison? — Not for the NY case. He could and should for at least one of the other major cases.
7.) He cannot pardon himself if he gets re-elected, and Biden cannot pardon him of federal crimes, though the NY case is a state case. — Correct.
8.) If he’s found guilty, will Republicans in Congress weaken their ties or fealty to him. (Again, it doesn’t seem likely.) — They will weaken their ties.
It seems likely to me that if he was convicted and sentenced to some prison time, his incarceration would have to be home confinement, considering his secret service protection. As far as turn himself in vs. arrest, I think he would turn himself in and have ampole video coverage to demonstrate his bravery in the face of “corrupt prosecution”. I think a lot of people would prefer to see the “raincoat over the head” perp walk, though.
Imagine the following scenario (it is not impossible, although probably unlikely).
1) Sometime in mid-2023, the District Attorney in Georgia indicts Trump for election tampering. This would be a state, not federal, crime.
2) Due to Trump’s ability to delay things, the trial is put off until mid-2024.
3) In the interim, Trump wins the Republican nomination.
4) In October 2024, Trump is found guilty.
5) In November 2024, days before the election, the judge sentences Trump to a period of incarceration. He is immediately taken away to prison.
6) Trump wins the election.
7) Trump appeals the jury determination of guilty.
8) In January 2025, days before Inauguration Day, the Supreme Court affirms the guilty verdict. Trump remains in jail.
Obviously, this scenario would create the gravest of constitutional crises. Several questions arise:
1) Would the fact that he would be incarcerated in any way prevent him from being inaugurated?
2) If not, could he serve as president from a jail cell? He could not pardon himself since he would be in jail for a state crime?
3) Would such a scenario incite an actual civil war with violence erupting everywhere?
4) How damaged would American democracy be from such a scenario?
I am hoping that something can at last break the magic spell that this man has cast on a once great political party. But I don’t see any signs of it yet.
“Biden governs by fiat” (So far Trump averaged 55 executive orders per year, Biden 50). “Cabinet members ignore and lie to Congress” (https://www.propublica.org/article/five-trump-cabinet-members-made-false-statements-to-congress). “His son peddles influence” (Please do 5 minutes of research into Jared Kushner and Saudi Arabia and other gulf states. Hunter Biden may have enjoyed financial benefits from his relationship to the vice president, but he is small change compared to the grift of Donald Trump and his family).
” …is the press just picking the bad photos to make him look evil?”
“An image is not an argument.” — Leonard Peikoff, objectivist philosopher.
So true, and the obverse conclusion: the selection of of an image in public discourse cannot be neutral; it will unavoidably convey emotional prejudice. AKA propaganda.
So, yes is the answer. LeftPress picks images that convey their emotional mission. It is part and parcel of TDS. (Trump Derangement Syndrome). RightPress does the same thing, it shall be noted.
Once upon a time, newspapers did NOT print images on the front page. They attempted to write objective facts. They marked opinion pieces carefully, and placed them on opinion pages. That amounted to objectivity on the one hand, and actual arguments on the other.
I think you have an unrealistic understanding of the past.
The opposite of printing images on the front page is not writing objective facts. The history of pre-photographs-in-newspapers propaganda in newspapers extends to the dawn of the newspaper.
Overall: too little too late.
1) I expect that he will turn himself in, and the try to get lots of publicity out of it
2) I assume there will be some felony charges.
3) It probably won’t help or hurt his campaign.
4) Perhaps some minor unrest, but I’m not expecting it.
5) I’m expecting an indictment over Jan 06. I’m at least hoping for one in Georgia. I’m not at all sure about the documents case.
6) Prison for this — unlikely.
7) In principle, he cannot pardon himself. But he doesn’t stick to principles.
8) It will have minimal effect on Republican support.
Anybody familiar with “Law and Order” on TV knows what comes next. Trump will appear in court to be arraigned, before a magistrate notable for dry humor. An attractive young woman Assistant DA will ask for remand. Trump’s attorney (will it be Giuliani?) will respond that the defendant is a respected NYC businessman with ties to the community, but is unfortunately short of funds at this time due to the pressures of public life. The magistrate will rule for Release on Own Recognizance, but require Trump to surrender his frequent-flyer card.
Lies about hush money payments to a porn star are salacious but politically inert, I think. There will be no electoral benefit or cost to Trump because of this indictment.
I’m doubtful we’ll see any violent protests. The kinds of people who would show up to beat up cops and break stuff are either already in jail for January 6 or smart enough to see what would happen, specifically their incarceration without a shred of help from Trump.
Possibly the most important ramifications of this case will be as a dry run for more important criminal actions yet to come.
But don’t discount the power of charging documents here, which typically list the precise details of the alleged crimes, complete with signed statements, emails and texts, copies of checks etc. Right now, all we have to go on is a liberal NY prosecutor going after a conservative ex-pres. Strong evidence of the exact lies the ex-pres told, if it exists, will probably become the focus upon its release, and it may actually hurt Trump, even with his die-hard cultists.
There are these lovely AI generated images of Trumps arrest and imprisonment: https://petapixel.com/2023/03/22/fake-images-of-donald-trump-being-arrested-shows-the-power-of-ai/.
Be sure not to take “Soros-backed” in any drinking game based on the reports of this brouhaha coming from right-wing media, or risk acute alcohol poisoning. For the anti-Semitic Right, “Soros” serves as synecdoche for “Jewish money.”
I agree with your premise, Ken, but I’ve gotta nitpick: it’s metonymy. In order to be synecdoche, it has to be a part that stands for the whole, like ‘nice wheels!’ In your instance, ‘Soros’ is another word for the same idea, ‘like ‘Capitol Hill’ for Congress.
Forgive me–I had no choice.
Yes, John, you’re correct. At first, I wrote that “Soros” stood for “Jews,” in which case it would have been synecdoche. Then, in the interest of greater accuracy, I changed it to “Jewish money,” but it occurred to me only after I hit the “post comment” button that that change converted the figure of speech from synecdoche to metonymy. And, for quite some time now, I have not had access to an edit function to correct such errors.
I appreciate your having clarified the matter.
I just wonder: If Trump had won the election, Putin might not have invaded Ukraine, expecting that if he had nibbled a more few bits of Ukraine, Trump would have tolerated it. It is clear that Putin did not prepare for a war, expecting Trump to accept limited annexing of further of parts of Ukraine.
To me it seems a dangerous situation. Simply being accused, arrested, tried, and convicted, will do nothing to dent his following among those who’ve already swallowed so much — it’s just a sign that he’s being persecuted by the “elite”. The only advantage is gained if he’s convicted and physically incarcerated for the necessary time to prevent him participating in the 2024 election. If he’s tried but found not guilty, it makes him stronger, because then he would have that aura of persecution around him without the beneficial result, i.e. incarceration. So it has to be made to stick.
A state case, like this NY one, is much preferable because if found guilty he can’t be pardoned by a future Republican president (and of course a NY governor is never going to pardon him). A federal case would serve the purpose only if it gets him incarcerated until November 2024, though a federal conviction would also have the benefit of disbarring him from standing.
Incarceration is key: if he’s just fined or given a suspended sentence he’s still “at large”, and thus able to do damage.