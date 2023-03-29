Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s a Hump Day (“jum hump” in Maltese): Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and National Chiffon Cake Day.

*Trump isn’t doing that well in his various court cases. A NY state indictment may come down for him in in the Stormy Daniels case, and now he’s taken a hit in the grand jury investigating the January 6 storming of the Capitol: Mike Pence will have to testify.

A federal judge has ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to appear in front of a grand jury investigating former President Donald J. Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, largely sweeping aside two separate legal efforts by Mr. Pence and Mr. Trump to limit his testimony, according to two people familiar with the matter. The twin rulings on Monday, by Judge James E. Boasberg in Federal District Court in Washington, were the latest setbacks to bids by Mr. Trump’s legal team to limit the scope of questions that prosecutors can ask witnesses close to him in separate investigations into his efforts to maintain his grip on power after his election defeat and into his handling of classified documents after he left office. In the weeks leading up to the Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, the former president repeatedly pressed Mr. Pence to use his ceremonial role overseeing the congressional count of Electoral College votes to block or delay certification of his defeat. Prosecutors have been seeking to compel Mr. Pence to testify about Mr. Trump’s demands on him, which were thoroughly documented by aides to Mr. Pence in testimony last year to the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 riot and what led up to it.

This month, Mr. Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Boasberg’s predecessor as chief judge for the court, Beryl A. Howell, to limit Mr. Pence’s testimony by claiming that certain issues were off limits because of executive privilege, which protects certain communications between the president and some members of his administration.

Of course Pence’s testimony can only hurt Trump, and it’s clear that making Pence testify is not to get him in trouble, but to get closer to Trump’s actions. Is yet another indictment in the offing?

*John McWhorter’s latest column, “I did not feel the need to see people ‘like me’ on TV or in books,” is related to something that Bill Maher talked about the other day. His view:

But still, the idea that a Black person is deprived in not exploring that which they already “relate to” is not as natural as it sounds. This position is rooted, one suspects, as a defense against racism, in a sense that learning most meaningfully takes place within a warm comfort zone of cultural membership. But it’s a wide, wide world out there, and this position ultimately limits the mind and the soul. I question its necessity in 2023. The etymology of the word “education” is related to the Latin “educere,” meaning to lead outward, not inward. It can be especially ticklish to hear white people taking up the idea that a Black person strays from their “self” when taking up things beyond blackness. The Black cabaret pianist and singer Bobby Short spent a glittering career of several decades performing the lesser-known songs of Broadway’s “golden era.” I have every single recording he made; generations of fans of the Great American Songbook learned the B-side corpus of this genre from his work. He often seasoned his renditions with a bit of soul, but the overall tone of Short was tuxedos, the haut monde Café Carlyle where he played for eons, his friendship with Gloria Vanderbilt — an ongoing affectionate salute to a bygone aristocracy of manner. . . .Today I sit with “Succession,” Steely Dan and Saul Bellow and they wince not. I see myself in none of them. Yes, Bellow had some nasty moments on race, such as a gruesomely prurient scene in “Mr. Sammler’s Planet.” But I’m sorry: I cannot let that one scene — or even two — deprive me of the symphonic reaches of “Herzog” and “Humboldt’s Gift.” What they offer, after all, becomes part of “me” along with everything else. It isn’t that I don’t engage with books, films, television and theater by and about Black people. And the truth is that characters I can see as “me” are now not uncommon on television in particular. Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was about as close to me as I expect a sitcom character ever to be, for example. That was fun. But honestly, I didn’t need it. I live with me. I watch TV to see somebody else.

I can see his point when it comes to literature, movies, and other entertainment, and he surely makes a dent in the idea that ethnic groups need to look for “people who look like me” in the arts. But it’s a different matter when it comes to real life, I think. I’m not black, but if I went to a school where there were no other black people, I’m pretty sure I’d like to see some people who look like me. Perhaps, though, McWhorter is limiting his take to materials for entertainment and education.

*Just be glad for America’s freedom of speech, even if various forces of darkness are trying to erode it. In Russia, you can go to jail for drawings made by one of your kids! From the AP:

A Russian court on Tuesday convicted a single father over social media posts critical of the war in Ukraine and sentenced him to two years in prison — a case brought against him after his daughter’s drawings at school opposed the invasion, according to his lawyer and activists. But Alexei Moskalyov fled house arrest before his verdict was delivered in his Russian hometown of Yefremov and is at large, court officials said. His 13-year-old daughter Maria, who has been taken from him by the authorities, wrote him a supportive letter for his trial from the orphanage where she is living, according to his lawyer, telling him, “Daddy, you’re my hero.” Moskalyov’s case has drawn international attention and was a grim reminder that the Kremlin is intensifying its crackdown on dissent, targeting more people and handing out harsher punishments for any criticism of the war. The broad government campaign of repression has been unseen since the Soviet era. Moskalyov, 54, was accused of repeatedly discrediting the Russian army, a criminal offense in accordance to a law Russian authorities adopted shortly after sending troops into Ukraine. He was indicted for a series of social media posts about Russian atrocities in Ukraine and referencing the “terrorist” regime in Moscow that he insists he didn’t make. But, according to his lawyer and activists who supported him throughout the case and trial, his troubles started last spring after his 13-year-old daughter, Maria, drew an antiwar picture at Yefremov School No. 9 that depicted missiles flying over a Russian flag at a woman and child and said, “Glory to Ukraine.”

Two years in jail—a single dad! Remember all the criticism in the U.S. of the war in Iraq? You wouldn’t have had any of that if we’d had a regime as draconian as Russia’s.

*If you don’t mind some gore, but want to see what a bullet from an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon can do (the favorite gun of mass shooters), read and watch the Washington Post’s article “The blast effect“. It not only compares the damage that the high-velocity AR-15 bullet (.223 caliber) can do to that of a bullet from a normal handgun (a 9 mm round), but also gives two animations of what happened to two real children who were killed by these bullets (no photos are shown):

The AR-15 fires bullets at such a high velocity — often in a barrage of 30 or even 100 in rapid succession — that it can eviscerate multiple people in seconds. A single bullet lands with a shock wave intense enough to blow apart a skull and demolish vital organs. The impact is even more acute on the compact body of a small child. “It literally can pulverize bones, it can shatter your liver and it can provide this blast effect,” said Joseph Sakran, a gunshotsurvivor who advocates for gun violence prevention and a trauma surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital. During surgery on people shot with high-velocity rounds, he said, body tissue “literally just crumbled into your hands.” The carnage is rarely visible to the public. Crime scene photos are considered too gruesome to publish and often kept confidential. News accounts rely on antiseptic descriptions from law enforcement officials and medical examiners who, in some cases, have said remains were so unrecognizable that they could be identified only through DNA samples.

And then the real people:

The Washington Post sought to illustrate the force of the AR-15 and reveal its catastrophic effects. The first part of this report is a 3D animation that shows the trajectory of two different hypothetical gunshots to the chest — one from an AR-15 and another from a typical handgun — to explain the greater severity of the damage caused by the AR-15. The second part depicts the entrance and exit wounds of two actual victims — Noah Pozner, 6, and Peter Wang, 15 — killed in school shootings when they were struck by multiple bullets.

Yes, many of you won’t want to see this, and if you do you’ll be shocked, whoever you are. But then ask yourself, “why is this type of ammunition even sold in the United States.” If you buy a gun to protect yourself, you don’t need a semiautomatic.

*Should you wash your clothes in cold or warm water? This is the question taken up by the Wall Street Journal, and the answer seems to be “it depends.” That is, Proctor and Gamble opts for cold, saying that its products get clothes just as clean at either temperature, but also admits that, in general, warm water does a better job. I’ve always started the wash with a minute’s worth of warm water, and then switch to cold to save energy. But even cold water doesn’t necessarily save that much energy. From the piece:

The maker of Tide detergent has thrown its marketing weight behind Team Cold. Procter & Gamble Co. argues that a chilly wash cycle reduces the impact of a costly and energy-guzzling domestic chore, and has enlisted rapper Vanilla Ice, actor/musician Ice-T, pro wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and other celebrities to promote the concept.

Some laundry experts say that’s just spin. They contend cold water doesn’t wash clothes as well, and the energy it takes to try to compensate diminishes the environmental benefits. Patric Richardson is among the skeptics. The host of “The Laundry Guy” on Discovery+ says that using less detergent, washing less frequently and moving to a shorter warm cycle are better ways to save energy. . . .P&G has sold a line of Tide designed for washing in cold water for almost two decades and still sells that product, called Tide Plus Coldwater Clean. The latest campaign pitches the overall brand as being effective in cold water. The company says it has reformulated Tide over the years to be more effective. The company says that while hot water cleans more effectively than cold water when all else is equal, Tide’s products are strong enough to render warmer cycles unnecessary. “If we set the water on cold, how strong do we need our product to be to be sure we don’t need more temperature?” says Todd Cline, a technical expert in P&G’s fabric-care business. “We don’t think you need to use warm or hot.” He says the company has found clothes get just as clean in cold cycles in both controlled lab tests and in consumer tests. Convincing the public is another matter. “Habits are hard to change,” Mr. Cline says. “People just hit the button to normal, and normal defaults to warm.” All I can say is that my clothes are washed in mostly cold water, I do use concentrated Tide (though just because it’s reasonably priced and comes in big jugs), and I’ve never found my clothes to emerge less than sparkling clean.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili reminds me of the old Groucho Marx joke that he’d never want to join a club that would have him as a member.

Hili: I was thinking about joining a skeptics club. A: And what happened? Hili: My skepticism won.

In Polish:

Hili: Zastanawiałam się nad wstąpieniem do klubu sceptyków. Ja: I co? Hili: Zwyciężył sceptycyzm.

And a photo of Baby Kulka with flowers:

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

From David:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Masih, another woman protestor in Iran is shot in the eye—and in the stomach:

“When you saw me fall on the ground, covered in blood, why did you shoot me again in the stomach?” These are the words of Niloufar Aghaei. A young woman who lost one of her eyes after being shot by government agents during the revolution of #WomanLifeFreedom. Today on her… pic.twitter.com/xDaRMseDRm — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 27, 2023

From Simon, Randy Rainbow takes the mickey out of George Santos:

This might be the gayest thing to happen for George Santos since he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical… 🎶🌂 #HeyThereGeorgyGurl #NewVideo pic.twitter.com/eHX5ThquNI — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) March 15, 2023

From Barry, this baby panda’s sneeze scares the hell out of its mom:

It’s National Panda Day! 🐼🎍 Have you ever heard a baby panda sneeze? 🔊 SOUND UP! pic.twitter.com/cxK9uIdbWt — Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) March 16, 2023

From Luana, who apprised me of something I didn’t know: there’s a violent wing of trans activists movement:

This was a protestor in Oklahoma today. “Trans rights or else.” pic.twitter.com/DF48yzWClc — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 28, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman who died at 23.

29 March 1921 | A Jewish woman, Cecilia Eva Benedek, was born in Turda. In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/kfJd985JHO — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 29, 2023

Tweets from Matthew, the first being a lovely duck and ducklings video. Sound up.

Don’t worry if you’re flying to Japan. (Sound up.) America is the pits, and I’ve seen this many times from a plane.

This is how luggage is handled in different countries at the airport… pic.twitter.com/p6f1I1FiYF — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) March 26, 2023

Matthew says, “Forget the cheesy bits and look at the skills”:

You are not a team because you work together. You are a team because you trust, respect and care for each other. pic.twitter.com/R1KMlQJNyk — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 27, 2023