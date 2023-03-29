Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ dysrationalia

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “you,” show the boys mentally dissing each other.

Wikipedia defines “disrationalia” this way:

Dysrationalia is defined as the inability to think and behave rationally despite adequate intelligence. It is a concept in educational psychology and is not a clinical disorder such as a thought disorder. Dysrationalia can be a resource to help explain why smart people fall for Ponzi schemes and other fraudulent encounters.

It’s of course related to religion, as well as to confirmation bias.