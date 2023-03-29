The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “you,” show the boys mentally dissing each other.
Wikipedia defines “disrationalia” this way:
Dysrationalia is defined as the inability to think and behave rationally despite adequate intelligence. It is a concept in educational psychology and is not a clinical disorder such as a thought disorder. Dysrationalia can be a resource to help explain why smart people fall for Ponzi schemes and other fraudulent encounters.
It’s of course related to religion, as well as to confirmation bias.
7 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ dysrationalia”
Dysrationalia examples:
Republicans on guns.
Donald Trump on anything
Trump is evidently prepared to say all kinds of things that fly in the face of reason if it gets him what he wants. It is not clear that he actually believes any of it.
One of the troubles with dysrationalia is that we’re all much better at spotting it in other people than in ourselves.
Hence the value of having a spouse!
Right. That’s the value of associating people who argue with you, even if it their desire to find some way of disagreeing with you. That’s the whole point of acquiring a spouse, except for the ‘Yes, I’ll marry you’ and the ‘I do’ bits. One must seek the company of those who aspire to disprove.
“One of the troubles with dysrationalia is that we’re all much better at spotting it in other people than in ourselves.” ~Robert Elessar~
Well said. Can I attribute this to you?
Didn’t … Matthew, Mark, Luke, or John – or one of the multifarious actual authors of the New Testament – beat you to this with the thang about “the mote in your eye, but not the beam in my eye”?
I’d be moderately surprised if there wasn’t an Old Testament equivalent, but I can’t bring one to mind at the moment.