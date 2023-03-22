Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “blackmail”, shows a common theme of the comic: the boys decrying something of which they themselves (or the faiths they founded) are guilty):
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blackmail
March 22, 2023 • 9:00 am
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “blackmail”, shows a common theme of the comic: the boys decrying something of which they themselves (or the faiths they founded) are guilty):
3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ blackmail”
I think the boys are ripping off The Stones. No wonder Mick and Keith’s sympathy lies with the Devil.
🙂
I’m just glad that Jesus and Mo are an item. Looking good.