Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:
*The big news in Chicago is that mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for reelection in a field of nine candidates. She didn’t even make the top two, who will compete against each other in another election in April. Those two are Paul Vallas, who got 34% of the vote, and Brandon Johnson, who got 20%. Vallas will likely win in April, but Lightfoot’s showing was shameful: she got 17% of the vote. Her election was historical since she was triply intersectional—black, gay, and a woman—but she simply couldn’t deal with the rising crime in Chicago. And make no mistake about it: this election was all about the crime surge here.
*The NYT, reporting on the Supreme Court hearing about Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan, says that the judges don’t appear receptive to it, which means they’re not receptive to the administration circumventing the legislature through executive orders. As the paper always says condescendingly, “here’s what you need to know” (that patronizing meme is spreading, too):
Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seemed deeply skeptical on Tuesday of the legality of the Biden administration’s plan to wipe out more than $400 billion in student debt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the first of two arguments on the program, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. indicated that the administration had violated separation-of-powers principles by acting without sufficiently explicit congressional authorization to undertake one of the most ambitious and expensive executive actions in the nation’s history.
The chief justice, joined by other members of the court’s six-member conservative majority, invoked the “major questions doctrine,” which requires that government initiatives with major political and economic consequences be clearly authorized by Congress.
The law the administration relies on, the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003, usually called the HEROES Act, gives the secretary of education the power to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision” to protect borrowers affected by “a war or other military operation or national emergency.”
Justice Elena Kagan, a liberal, said that language plainly authorized the administration to act in light of the pandemic, adding that the court routinely considered “really confusing” statutes. “This one is not,” she said.
Well, I don’t see student debt as falling under a “war or other military operation,” and you’d have to stretch things to see it as a national emergency. Student debt is not connected clearly with the pandemic, so I think that the Court, conservative as they are, may have the law right this time. This is going to be a 6-3 vote. Biden’s plan would have cost the taxpayers $400 billion, and John Roberts was most vociferous about how “nearly half a trillion dollars” was too much to be subject to an executive order.
*Switzerland’s policy of strict neutrality during wartime is causing trouble for the export of weapons from the West to Ukraine. It’s not that Switzerland won’t export weapons to Ukraine, because that’s already a given. Nor is it that Switzerland won’t let weapons bound for Ukraine through its country; that is already prohibited, too. It is that Switzerland won’t let OTHER COUNTRIES that already have Swiss-made ammunition or armaments with Swiss-made parts sent that stuff to Ukraine. It’s insane! But that’s how I interpret this article. Excerpt:
The wealthy Alpine nation is home to a mature weapons industry, but is steeped in the principle that it keeps out of foreign wars. Switzerland’s adherence to a ban on the export and re-export of weapons and ammunition to conflict zones is blocking North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries in Europe from giving Ukraine their stocks of Swiss-made ammunition and arms, none of which are easily substituted.
. . .Spain and Denmark complained after Bern refused to allow the export of Aspide air-defense systems and Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, both of which have Swiss-made parts.
Berlin has repeatedly lobbied Bern to shift policy after requests for permission to send Ukraine Swiss-made ammunition acquired by Germany decades ago were denied. These include rounds for the Gepard aerial flak system that Ukraine has successfully deployed against Iranian-made suicide drones, in particular. As a result, Ukrainian forces have been compelled to save ammunition, reducing the effectiveness of the vital system.
“In the case of Ukraine, it is not about neutrality,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last month. “It is about respecting the right to self-defense, protecting the rule of law, and defending the U.N. Charter.”
Switzerland, however, prohibits re-export on constitutional grounds:
So far, Bern argues that there can be no waiver for the ban because it is part of its constitutional order.
And Switzerland, it turns out, is the 14th largest arms exporter in the world! Please help me make sense of a policy that allows Germany or Denmark to use Swiss-made weapons or armaments against another country, but prohibits them from giving those weapons to Ukraine. It is stupid and it is wrong.
It may also hurt the Swiss arms industry if countries stop buying Swiss arms because of this, and so the tiny land is mulling it over:
Pressure from countries such as Germany, the largest buyer of Swiss armaments, which has threatened to cancel long-term contracts with Swiss companies, has also prompted a debate in the Swiss parliament about amending its laws to allow select third countries to re-export weapons and ammo.
President Berset, tear down those stupid laws!
*Speaking of gallant Ukraine, they now appear to be able to send drones fairly deep into Russia, though so far. although they seem to have been armed, they appear not to have caused any damage. But I suspect and hope that the Ukrainians, unlike the Russians, will be scrupulous about avoiding civilian targets.
Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of Moscow, signaling breaches in Russian defenses as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border.
Officials said the drones caused no injuries and did not inflict any significant damage, but the attacks on Monday night and Tuesday morning raised questions about Russian defense capabilities more than a year after the country’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.
Ukrainian officials did not immediately claim responsibility, but they similarly avoided directly acknowledging responsibility for past strikes and sabotage while emphasizing Ukraine’s right to hit any target in Russia.
Although Putin did not refer to any specific attacks in a speech in the Russian capital, his comments came hours after the drones targeted several areas in southern and western Russia. Authorities closed the airspace over St. Petersburg in response to what some reports said was a drone.
Also Tuesday, several Russian television stations aired a missile attack warning that officials blamed on a hacking attack.
The drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia along the border with Ukraine and deeper into the country, according to local Russian authorities.
This is the bit that worries me, though:
A drone fell near the village of Gubastovo, less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow, Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the region surrounding the Russian capital, said in an online statement.
The drone did not inflict any damage, Vorobyov said, but it likely targeted “a civilian infrastructure object.”
The Ukrainians won’t be doing themselves any good if they target civilian infrastructure, much less civilians themselves. Russia is accused of war crimes for doing just that, and Ukraine has to keep to the moral high ground. I don’t think one war crime is excused because it’s a response to another.
*I knew this was coming someday, but it’s now here: what do we do with sex-segregated awards like “Best Actress” or “Best Actor” in the Oscars? The question finally came up at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards two days ago:
. . . one question we posed made nearly every person stop, ponder for several seconds and then deliver a thinking-aloud answer, often with a caveat or a pivot in the middle:
“Should major award shows eliminate separate acting categories for men and women?” we asked.
The ongoing debate over gender-neutral acting prizes, which could also mean fewer nominations for everyone, is part of the conversation again this awards season. In 2021, the Gotham Awards, which honor independent films, nixed separate acting categories for men and women. Last year, the Brit Awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Grammys, merged its categories for best male and best female artist of the year into one gender-neutral top prize. And this year, the event faced backlash for not nominating any women for the award. The Grammy Awards eliminated many gendered categories beginning with the 2012 ceremony.
Most people asked at the awards were in favor of “inclusion”, and so you can’t really have TWO “best acting” awards because that still implies that sex or gender are binary, though they mostly are. One solution, which they use for music, is “best acting person”, but that automatically eliminates one of the two awards in each sex-defined category. Is that okay? This isn’t like sports in which one sex has an inherent advantage over another, as both men and women can be and have been great actors. I don’t see any solution, in this nonbinary age, except to cut each pair of sex-specific awards down to one. Readers, what say you?
*Paper of the month, from PsyArΧiv. Click on screenshot to go to article, and I’ll give an abstract (h/t Susan):
The abstract:
In this experiment, we manipulated what men believed about their own penis size, relative to others. We gave them false information, stating that the average penis size was larger than it in fact is, reasoning that, on average, these males will feel that relatively and subjectively their own penis was smaller; compared to those told that the average penis size was smaller than true average. We then asked them to rate how much they would like to own a sports car. These facts and questions were buried amongst other items giving information and asking for product ratings, so that our hypothesis was masked from participants. We found that males, and males over 30 in particular, rated sports cars as more desirable when they were made to feel that they had a small penis.
Well, I can’t vouch for whether this research is sound, but it does support the ubiquitous stereotype. I have to add, though, that I do not have a sports car.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, an unfocused Hili has a Big Question:
Hili: Who are we?A: Temporary beings.
Hili: Kim jesteśmy?Ja: Istotami przejściowymi.
From Merilee, a Ukrainian woman and her cat:
From Jean (doesn’t this beat the Vermeer original?):
From Barry:
From Masih. The question is now who is poisoning the schoolgirls. We already know why:
“We can’t breath”
An Iranian school girls sent this video and says we’re dying here, they are killing us be our voice.”
The intentional poisoning of schoolgirls continues. More than 800 students are hospitalized.
International media! Help us to be heard.pic.twitter.com/rd4eqEInI9 pic.twitter.com/kR3TxybIrT
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 28, 2023
From Jez: a close encounter of the felid kind:
— gatos fazendo gatices (@gatinarios) February 27, 2023
From Dom; they need a “Bison Crossing” sign. (This is in Poland, and I wish I could have seen it.)
Traffic was brought to a halt on a road in Podlasie, Poland while a herd of almost 100 bison crossed.
Via: https://t.co/qU3b672YUj pic.twitter.com/2vuFmuUUzX
— Daniel Tilles (@danieltilles1) February 27, 2023
From Malcolm, who calls this “she loves me”:
— cats being illegal smol guys (@illegalsmolguys) February 26, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a fifteen-year-old who didn’t survive:
1 March 1927 | A French Jew, Benjamin Trauger, was born in Paris.
He arrived at #Auschwitz on 15 February 1943 in a transport of 1000 Jews deported from Drancy. He did not survive. pic.twitter.com/aILuvGeXTV
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 1, 2023
Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, an illusion, a question, and the answer:
and the response:
Here. pic.twitter.com/JUGDYsRGzR
— Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 28, 2023
I don’t know how they spotted this snapper:
Common #SnappingTurtles live in just about any body of water they can fit in, but tend to favor standing water or slow moving rivers. Some do live in bubbling brooks, though, including this one Kiley and Mel spotted during a Wood Turtle survey. pic.twitter.com/Hf0tAxvpg4
— The Orianne Society (@OrianneSociety) February 11, 2023
Matthew and I aren’t down with panpsychism:
This is what panpsychists want. pic.twitter.com/mhtvRTIB0m
— Monistic Idealism (@monism_idealism) February 24, 2023
The compensatory sports car is, I think, an increasingly outdated stereotype. But really massive, thick-bodied, tricked-out pickup trucks for those who do no manual work . . . at least in the United States.
Yeah, especially those modified “rolling coal” trucks. WTF people (or should I say young men)? Sometimes I see those tricked-out pickups parked in Tesla recharging spots. “Own the libs” I guess. I think “proof that driver is an asshole”.
It is not a war crime to attack infrastructure, or civilians themselves, if the enemy militarizes them in a general mobilization or uses them to support its war effort, which of course it does. The doctrine of military necessity applies in all cases, as in, “We bombed the industrial suburbs of the Ruhr Valley killing civilians by the thousands because it was the only way we could take the war to the Germans and avoid having to call Stalin’s bluff that he was going to throw in the towel in the East unless we opened a second front, which we could not do until 1944.” (Stalin wasn’t impressed about Italy.). Even that rationale doesn’t explain Dresden.
Certainly Ukraine must keep the moral high ground and not molest Russian civilians gratuitously as its survival depends utterly on the good will of allies, suppliers, and donors who want to feel they are doing good. But in a war of national survival, you do everything you can get away with if the military benefits justify the cost. If Ukraine is allowed to attack targets in Russia, even clandestinely, we must accept that Russian civilians will be killed.
If Ukraine wins, it won’t have to worry about war crime trials. If it loses, the show trials Russia will stage will be just part of the humiliation.
If war crimes were an issue, one would wonder how to judge the Allied bombing campaign against German industry and the US firebombing of Japan.
Here’s my guess on Ukraine: nobody “wins”. A Korean-style DMZ may be part of the future in Ukraine, with Russia remaining in Crimea, at a minimum.
Military necessity, as I said. You either want to win or you don’t. If you do, you destroy the enemy’s ability to make war. But really you don’t judge at all because the victors don’t put themselves on trial and the victims are in no position to arrest the victorious leaders and drag them off to The Hague in leg irons. (The exceptions are for individual allegedly rogue crimes like the My Lai massacre and the like where one side prosecutes its own soldiers when it is sufficiently shamed into it.)
There is no more point “judging” the Allied war stategy of 1939-45 than there is in judging slavery, except where it exists today….which the world seems mostly to connive at.
If Ukraine did somehow manage to destroy an important bridge that happened to have a busload of disabled school children and female caregivers crossing it when the missile hit it, Ukraine’s foreign backers could judge that however they will. As long as they recognize what the consequences of a penalty would be.
Malgorzata, Andrzej, about these Polish Bison? (And how are your friends from Ukraine doing, too?)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_bison
(Apologies if this is a re-post, WordPress is acting weird!)
Might the Swiss arms transfer restriction be “just” a matter of “end-user certificates,” which are very common in arms dealings?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/End-user_certificate