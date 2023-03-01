Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the scuffed Qur’an

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “book,” is about the story I related a few days ago: an autistic kid lost a bet, took a Qur’an to school in Wakefield, Yorkshire, and then the Qur’an got dropped to the floor in a scuffle and one of its pages was smudged.

Four pupils, including the autistic boy, were suspended, and even the cops stuck their nose into the matter. (The BBC story is here.) The Muslim community was incensed, although the damage to the book was accidental and minor. And that’s what Mo thought, too, until he learned what the book was.