Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “book,” is about the story I related a few days ago: an autistic kid lost a bet, took a Qur’an to school in Wakefield, Yorkshire, and then the Qur’an got dropped to the floor in a scuffle and one of its pages was smudged.
Four pupils, including the autistic boy, were suspended, and even the cops stuck their nose into the matter. (The BBC story is here.) The Muslim community was incensed, although the damage to the book was accidental and minor. And that’s what Mo thought, too, until he learned what the book was.
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the scuffed Qur’an”
Jesus: “No. But they are investigating the kid.” By ” the kid” they mean they are investigating the child, the child’s parents and siblings, the child’s teachers, therapists, peers, and any other person involved in the kid’s care. It is yet another way Islamism can assert their Golden Rule: “Treat us the way (kid gloves required) we instruct you to, or face consequences” . Perhaps that is the main reason Islam is still the world’s fastest growing religion. Blunt force trumps function when it comes to certain types of ideologies.
What the show is actually about.
I was unaware of this guy before. Thanks for the link!
A great, if alarming, strip.