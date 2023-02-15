Today’s Jesus and Mo strip is a “revival from 2007”, and is still relevant despite the mushbrains who cry that New Atheism is dead. However, at least one of the Divine Duo’s two gods is deceiving them!
One thought on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ New Atheism”
I’m confident that, in turn, Dawkins’s, Dennett’s, Harris’s, and (esp.) Hitchens’s withers remain unwrung by Jesus and Mo.