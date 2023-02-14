Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to The Cruelest Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, but it’s VALENTINE’S DAY! Foodwise, it’s appropriately National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day. Here are some from See’s (not all cream-filled):

*Yes, another mass shooting happened yesterday, this time on the campus of Michigan State University. The gunman killed three and wounded five, and then killed himself. From the NYT:

A gunman killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University on Monday, setting off a three-hour police manhunt and forcing students to hide in their dormitories at one of America’s largest university campuses. The gunman, a 43-year-old man, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus, the police said. But as hundreds of officers searched for him on Monday night, anxiety rippled across the campus and the nearby community of East Lansing.

“I was shaking the entire time,” said Sophia Nedoff, 19, a dietetics major who learned of the attack after emerging from her chemistry exam. She hid for hours like thousands of other students. “I’m still a little shaken up from it.” Here’s the latest: The five people who were wounded were in critical condition early Tuesday and were being treated at a nearby hospital. None of the victims’ names have been released. The suspect had no connection to the university, said Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief of the university’s Police Department, and it was unclear what relationship the victims had with the school. “We have no idea why he came to campus tonight,” Chief Rozman said. A news conference, where more details could be released, is scheduled for Tuesday morning. All campus activities, including classes and athletics, have been canceled for two days.

There's no information about motive or identity of the shooter at this time; stay tuned. And of course my gun-loving friends will tell me that there's absolutely nothing we can do about this. It's collateral damage from the Second Amendment.

*As the AP points out, female genital mutilation (FGM), about as barbaric a practice that you can inflict on a young girl, is still prevalent, despite the opposition of even some religious leaders. The AP article doesn’t pin FGM on religion alone, but blames “culture” as well. Since culture and religion are synonymous in many Muslim countries, that’s disingenuous; and I remember Heather Hastie telling us how many Muslim sects still call for FGM. Excerpts from the article:

A global target aims to eradicate the deeply entrenched practice by 2030, and protect the next generations of girls, though campaigners acknowledge the difficulties in achieving that. The United Nations has designated an International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, or FGM, observed every Feb. 6. Meanwhile, some women living with the consequences have embarked on deeply personal journeys to heal. They search for answers, sometimes scouring the Internet, amid treatment gaps in many countries, or shame and possible related sexual complications. . . .Prevalent in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, cutting has been performed in communities of different cultures and faiths. It can be viewed as a rite of passage or linked to beliefs about chastity or femininity and cleanliness, and be fueled from generation-to-generation by social pressure. “It’s an entrenched social norm and really deeply rooted in cultural beliefs and sometimes in religious beliefs,” said Nafissatou Diop, an official with the United Nations Population Fund. “So to be able to make any change, people need to be convinced that this is not threatening their culture.” It’s estimated that at least 200 million women and girls are living with the aftermath of the practice, which can include partial or total removal of their external female genitalia and can cause excessive bleeding and even death. Long term, it can lead to urinary tract infections, menstrual problems, pain, decreased sexual satisfaction and childbirth complications, as well as depression, low self-esteem and post-traumatic stress disorder. Some faith leaders have worked to eliminate the practice, while others condone it. In Egypt, where genital cutting has been widespread but illegal since 2008, top Islamic authorities condemn the practice. In online edicts or television appearances, they cite medical evidence of its harms and say it’s a custom with no sound religious basis. Still, there’s opposition to the bans in Egypt and elsewhere.

According to the article, women who have been subjected to FGM sometimes seek medical repair of the damage, which can be severe (removal of the entire external genitalia and clitoris, for example). But medicine is limited in its ability to fix these problems. The purpose, of course, it to withhold from women the ability to experience sexual pleasure, and only religion would try to do something like that. (I exaggerate a bit, but not much.)

*At the NYT, Stuart Stevens, a Republican political consultant, mourns the viability of South Carolina’s governor as a Republican Presidential candidate in an op-ed called “Nikki Haley has a great future behind her.” (It now has a new title: “Nikki Haley threw it all away.”) I once thought that Haley was a good Republican candidate, more on the liberal side than most, and though I wouldn’t vote for her I wouldn’t raise as much of a stink as if someone like, say, Trump, were president. But Stevens says she got Trumpier and Trumpier with time:

Whatever that “thing” is that talented politicians possess, Ms. Haley had it. People liked her, and more important, she seemed to like people. She talked with you, not to you, and made routine conversations feel special and important. She seemed to have unlimited potential. Then she threw it all away. No political figure better illustrates the tragic collapse of the modern Republican Party than Nikki Haley. There was a time not very long ago when she was everything the party thought it needed to win. She was a woman when the party needed more women, a daughter of immigrants when the party needed more immigrants, a young change maker when the party needed younger voters and a symbol of tolerance who took down the Confederate flag when the party needed more people of color and educated suburbanites. When Donald Trump ran in the 2016 Republican primary, Ms. Haley stood next to Senator Marco Rubio, the candidate she had endorsed, and eviscerated Mr. Trump as a racist the party must reject: “I will not stop until we fight a man that chooses not to disavow the K.K.K. That is not a part of our party. That is not who we want as president.” She was courageous, fighting on principle, a warrior who would never back down. Until she did. The politician who saw herself as a role model for women and immigrants transformed herself into everything she claimed to oppose: By 2021, Ms. Haley was openly embracing her inner MAGA with comments like, “Thank goodness for Donald Trump or we never would have gotten Kamala Harris to the border.” In one sentence, she managed to attack women and immigrants while praising the man she had vowed never to stop fighting. She had gone from saying “I have to tell you, Donald Trump is everything I taught my children not to do in kindergarten” to “I don’t want us to go back to the days before Trump.”

He blames her changes on Trump:

As a former Republican political operative who worked in South Carolina presidential primaries, I look at Ms. Haley now, as she prepares to launch her own presidential campaign, with sadness tinged with regret for what could have been. But I’m not a bit surprised. Her rise and fall only highlights what many of us already knew: Mr. Trump didn’t change the Republican Party; he revealed it. Ms. Haley, for all her talents, embodies the moral failure of the party in its drive to win at any cost, a drive so ruthless and insistent that it has transformed the G.O.P. into an autocratic movement

Haley’s apparently set to announce her own candidacy for the GOP Presidential nomination. Stevens thinks Trump will be the candidate, but won’t choose Haley for his running mate as she’s “not MAGA enough” for either him or Republicans in general. Ceiling Cat help that party. . .

*The Washington Post gives a number of horrifying vignettes showing how online statements that we’d consider innocuous in the U.S. are seen in places like Egypt and Saudi Arabia as ideological criticism that can net young protestors decades in prison. Here are a few:

The world’s political prisons are bulging. A string of popular uprisings over the past few years brought hundreds of thousands of demonstrators to the streets, protesting against authoritarianism in Hong Kong, Cuba, Belarus and Iran; against the military junta that toppled democracy in Myanmar; and against strict restrictions on speech and protest in Russia and China. Also, Arab Spring uprisings swept Egypt, Syria and elsewhere a decade ago, and protests broke out in Vietnam in 2018. Most of these protests were met with mass crackdowns and arrests. Thousands of participants — largely young and demonstrating for the first time — have been held in prison for demanding the right to speak and think freely and to choose their leaders.

Check this one out:

Ms. Shehab was sentenced to 34 years i

in prison and to a 34-year travel ban.

*If you’re flying a lot (Greta doesn’t want you to), there is good news and bad news, but mostly bad news. Ticket prices are a lot higher than before the pandemic. That’s the bad news. The good news is that they will go down: a little bit:

Shocked by the price of flying lately? You’re not alone. “Airfares are expensive, more expensive and a lot more expensive,” said Peter Vlitas, executive vice president of partner relations at Internova Travel Group, a travel services provider. He said some customers have even asked if they could save money on plane tickets by flying somewhere close to their destination and renting a car.

For the week starting Jan. 30, leisure airfare prices on top domestic routes averaged $289 for the three biggest carriers in the country, 71 percent higher than in 2019, according to Bob Harrell of Harrell Associates , a company that tracks airfares. The travel booking app Hopper forecasts that domestic airfare will reach about $277 for a round-trip ticket this month and then increase as more people book their spring and summer trips. Airfare is expected to peak around $350 this summer. There is good news: That number is lower than last year’s peak of $400, when a post-omicron wave of travelers returned to the skies despite airlines still operating at lower capacity.

On the not-so-great side, plane tickets are still expected to cost more than they did before the pandemic began. A bit of mitigation: To find fares that are better deals, Expedia travel expert Melanie Fish said in a statement sent to The Washington Post that leaving on a weekday instead of a weekend will be less costly.

Everything is costing more. I don’t even remember what an egg tastes like: I haven’t bought any for months—not because I can’t afford them, but because something inside me refuses to pay $6 a dozen when I used to get them for 99¢ on sale. And gas. . . and be prepared to empty your wallet if you rent a car.

I suspect these are two Iranian men showing solidarity with the protesting women of Iran, removing their "hijabs" at the end.

Every time the regressives and narrow-minded people humiliate us #White_Wednesday_women and #our_cameras_weapon with facial expressions or attack here and there, I believe more than ever that they are angry with the uprising of us ordinary people. With simple cameras and the daily release of protest videos, we have made our voice global over the years, and you know in your privates that we are right.

You know in your privates that we are right?

هر بار که واپسگرایان و‌ تنگ‌نظران، ما زنان #چهارشنبه_های_سفید و #دوربین_ما_اسلحه_ما را به خیال خود با میمیک صورت یا حمله در این سو و آن سو تحقیر میکنند بیشتر از همیشه باور می‌کنم که آنها از قیام ما معمولی‌ها عصبانی هستند. ما با دوربین‌های ساده و انتشار هر pic.twitter.com/svDdwFoUBF… https://t.co/pnPCojHt2l — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 13, 2023

A tweet from Barry: “The video that NASA doesn’t want you to see.” I’m not sure exactly why, though.

The video that NASA doesn’t want you to see! pic.twitter.com/SF53ZIFb7s — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) February 1, 2023

From the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Look at that eagle! Too much CAPSLOCK, though.

JUST IN TIME FOR THAT WORLD CUP WIN, WE HAVE A LEUCISTIC BALD EAGLE SIGHTING. THIS EAGLE'S ABNORMAL COLOR IS CAUSED BY A GENETIC CONDITION CALLED LEUCISM, WHICH PREVENTS PIGMENTS FROM REACHING ITS FEATHERS. LEUCISTIC BALD EAGLES ARE RARE.

LOOK AT 'EM: pic.twitter.com/zywGRSMigA — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 30, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman sent to Auschwitz at 17, where she died.

14 February 1925 | A French Jewish woman, Suzanne Sahel, was born in Tilimsan (Tlemcen) in Algeria. On 21 September 1942 she was deported from Pithiviers to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/gXtrM1fhrS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 14, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. And look! A leucistic hawk, still with a red tail:

I found a leucistic red-tailed hawk!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CcI5Ypw2Kh — tiller 🫐🌿 (@tillernoir) February 12, 2023

Oy! Snakes in the ceiling! Does anybody recognize the species?

Snake was stuck in the ceiling and then this happened 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/RdfhWOlxki — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 13, 2023