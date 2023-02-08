Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the frequency illusion

The latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “effect”, came with the email note “I hope you haven’t seen this joke before.” Nope, I haven’t, nor had I heard of the Baader-Meinhof Effect, though I’ve long known who the Baader-Meinhof Gang, also known as the “Red Army Faction.”

The “Baader Meinhof Effect” is better known in psychology as the “Frequency illusion.”, a term coined in 2005 but with a previous history:

The name “Baader–Meinhof phenomenon” was derived from a particular instance of frequency illusion in which the Baader–Meinhof Group was mentioned. In this instance, it was noticed by a man named Terry Mullen, who in 1994 wrote a letter to a newspaper column in which he mentioned that he had first heard of the Baader–Meinhof Group, and shortly thereafter coincidentally came across the term from another source. After the story was published, various readers submitted letters detailing their own experiences of similar events, and the name “Baader–Meinhof phenomenon” was coined as a result.

Anyway, we see the frequent trope in this strip of Mo instantiating what he’s talking (or, more frequently, complaining) about:

