Maher on woke overkill

Here’s a seven-minute segment from Bill Maher’s latest show in which he compares Communist revolutions (especially the Cultural Revolution) with the Woke Revolution. The parallels are numerous, and Maher makes one comment that made me laugh out loud, something I do rarely (guess which comment).

The YouTube notes say this, which is a quote from Maher

The problem with communism – and with some very recent ideologies here at home – is that they think you can change reality by screaming at it.

He ends by going after the wokesters who want to revise biology so it conforms to “progressive” ideology.

h/t: Divy