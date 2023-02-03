Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, February 3, 2023, and it’s a great day because it’s National Carrot Cake Day! I happen to love this dessert (the only one made with vegetables that I like), and it’s best with cream-cheese frosting. Here’s a photo of one from Wikipedia; the foodstuff apparently goes back to 1591. They add, “Many food historians believe carrot cake originated from such carrot puddings eaten by Europeans in the Middle Ages, when sugar and sweeteners were expensive and many people used carrots as a substitute for sugar.”
Wine of the Day: Here we have a specimen of Côtes-de-Castillon, a sub-appellation of Côtes-de-Bordeaux, and thus a Bordeaux-style red made with the three classic Bordeaux grapes (see below), with a hefty dose of Merlot. I had it with a fresh baguette, aged Cheddar cheese, and tomatoes, as I wanted a simple meal to highlight the wine. (It goes for about $33 now when you can find it, but I’ve had it a while and it was much cheaper when I bought it.) As it was old, the cork broke up when I opened it and so I decanted it using a decanting funnel and clean linen (it threw quite a sediment). This also helped aerate the wine. It had a nose of blackberries with a hint of mint, was medium-bodied on the gutsy side, and slightly off-dry. Even though it was 14 years old, it was a long way from maturity: I’d expect this puppy, if stored well, to last another decade. It was delicious and went perfectly with bread and cheese. This vintage was hard to find on the internet, but here’s Robert Parker’s 91-point review:
The 2009 is possibly the best Cap de Faugeres yet made, a sleeper of the vintage, and a realistically priced one at that. A blend of 85% Merlot and the rest Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon that hit 14% natural alcohol, the wine displays loads of charcoal, blackberry, espresso roast and white chocolate. It is full-bodied, unctuously textured, with very sweet tannin and stunning purity, texture and length. This is a super-duper wine, bottled unfined and unfiltered under the guidance of the consultant Michel Rolland. Drink it over the next 10+ years. Under new proprietor Silvio Denz, the wines from this property, as well as his Chateau Faugeres in St.-Emilion, have gotten better, even by the high standards maintained by the previous proprietor.
***OMG OMG There’s a Chinese spy balloon floating over Montana. ]
A massive spy balloon believed to be from China was seen above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States, with President Joe Biden for now deciding against “military options” because of the risk to civilians, U.S. officials said on Thursday.
Still, officials insisted, they continue to closely monitor the vessel as they have since it entered the country — while voicing their concern to Beijing.
“The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. “NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely.”
Here it is; apparently this isn’t the first time this has happened. They won’t shoot the sucker down for fear of debris hitting people on the ground.
*I have long believed that Ilhan Omar, a member of “The Squad” of progressive congresswomen, was an anti-Semite. (In fact, all of them appear to be anti-Zionists in their embrace of BDS.) But Omar’s remarks went way beyond just supporting BDS. Ironically, now the Republicans have punished her for those views, ousting her from the prestigious Foreign Affairs Committee.
The Republican-led House voted after raucous debate Thursday to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her anti-Israel comments, in a dramatic response to Democrats last session booting far-right GOP lawmakers over incendiary remarks.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to solidify Republican support against the Somali-born Muslim in the new Congress although some GOP lawmakers had expressed reservations. Removal of lawmakers from House committees was essentially unprecedented until the Democratic ousters two years ago of hard-right Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona.
The 218-211 vote, along party lines, came after a heated, voices-raised debate in which Democrats accused the GOP of targeting Omar based on her race. Omar defended herself on the House floor, asking if anyone was surprised she was being targeted, “because when you push power, power pushes back.” Democratic colleagues hugged her during the vote.
“My voice will get louder and stronger, and my leadership will be celebrated around the world,” Omar said in a closing speech.
Republicans focused on six statements Omar has made that “under the totality of the circumstances, disqualify her from serving on the Committee of Foreign Affairs,” said Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, the incoming chairman of the House Ethics Committee.
Well, I have mixed feelings. I think it’s a good thing that her anti-Semitism is made public, though she was called out for it by her own party four years ago. In 2019, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in Congress condemned Omar and made her apologize for remarks that could easily be seen as anti-Semitic. (Remember the “it’s about the Benamins, baby” statement?). Below: from the February 11, 2019 WaPo:
But for most Democrats on Monday, Omar’s tweets crossed the line by playing into ancient stereotypes about wealthy Jews — forcing action from party leaders who had brushed off earlier accusations of anti-Semitism against Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only two Muslim women in Congress.
I’m still conflicted. I don’t like the idea of bigots in Congress, but I can’t rule out, based on the party-line vote, that the Republicans are punishing Omar not for anti-Semitism, but for being Muslim. If so, then that is bigotry: real “Islamophobia.” And she shouldn’t be punished for that. (Part of this may be the GOP’s desire to get back at Democrats, and this is one way of doing it.) It’s telling that no Democrat voted to kick her off the committee! The NYT notes the retributive aspect of this move:
The 218 to 211 party-line vote, with one member voting “present,” settled a partisan score that has been festering since 2021, when the House, then controlled by Democrats, stripped Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona of their committee assignments for social media posts in which they endorsed violence against Democrats.
The removal of Ms. Omar delivered on a threat that Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California made at the time to retaliate if his party took the House majority by removing Democrats whom Republicans regarded as unfit to serve on committees. Last week, he unilaterally removed Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where membership is appointed and thus not subject to a vote.
It’s gonna be a long two years until election day in 2024.
*In a NYT essay called “Inclusive or alientating? The language wars go on“, Nicholas Kristof discusses the constant changing of terms by progressives, and, surprisingly (at least to me) takes an antiwoke point of view. Of course he first mocks the A.P. Stylebook’s retracted advice to not use “the” in front of people, like “the French”, a Diktat that caused much mirth. But he goes on:
Latino to Latinx. Women to people with uteruses. Homeless to houseless. L.G.B.T. to LGBTQIA2S+. Breastfeeding to chestfeeding. Asian American to A.A.P.I. Ex-felon to returning citizen. Pro-choice to pro-decision. I inhabit the world of words, and even I’m a bit dizzy.
As for my friends who are homeless, what they yearn for isn’t to be called houseless; they want housing.
Representative Ritchie Torres, a New York Democrat who identifies as Afro-Latino, noted that a Pew survey found that only 3 percent of Hispanics themselves use the term Latinx.
“I have no personal objection to the term ‘Latinx’ and will use the term myself before an audience that prefers it,” Torres told me. “But it’s worth asking if the widespread use of the term ‘Latinx’ in both government and corporate America reflects the agenda-setting power of white leftists rather than the actual preferences of working-class Latinos.”
Similarly, terms like BIPOC — for Black, Indigenous and People of Color — seem to be employed primarily by white liberals. A national poll for The Times found that white Democrats were more than twice as likely to feel “very favorable” toward the term as nonwhite people.
A legitimate concern for transgender men who have uteruses has also led to linguistic gymnastics to avoid the word “women.” In an effort to be inclusive, the American Cancer Society recommends cancer screenings for “individuals with a cervix,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance “for breastfeeding people” and Cleveland Clinic offers advice for “people who menstruate.”
The aim is to avoid dehumanizing anyone. But some women feel dehumanized when referred to as “birthing people,” or when The Lancet had a cover about “bodies with vaginas.”
He gives three reasons why this campaign is worrisome:
First, much of this effort seems to me performative rather than substantive. Instead of a spur to action, it seems a substitute for it.
Second, problems are easier to solve when we use clear, incisive language. The A.M.A. style guide’s recommendations for discussing health are instead a wordy model of obfuscation, cant and sloppy analysis.
Third, while this new terminology is meant to be inclusive, it bewilders and alienates millions of Americans. It creates an in-group of educated elites fluent in terms like BIPOC and A.A.P.I. and a larger out-group of baffled and offended voters, expanding the gulf between well-educated liberals and the 62 percent majority of Americans who lack a bachelor’s degree — which is why Republicans like Ron DeSantis have seized upon all things woke.
He worries that Wokespeak will wind up “creating fuel for right-wing leaders”. I think he’s right.
*From reader Ken: “Here’s a piece from the Anti-Defamation League about the concomitant rise of white nationalism and antisemitism in Florida over the past two years.” They do go together you know; this is not a mere correlation. A few findings:
- Florida is home to an extensive, interconnected network of white supremacists and other far-right extremists. This network, which often collaborates in planning and executing propaganda distribution campaigns, banner drops and in-person demonstrations, includes the White Lives Matter (WLM) network, the antisemitic Goyim Defense League (GDL), the New Jersey European Heritage Association (NJEHA), NSDAP (named after the Nazi Party of Germany), the neo-Nazi Sunshine State Nationalists (SSN), NatSoc Florida (NSF) and the National Socialist Movement (NSM). Many of the individuals in this network, which includes dozens, attend events organized by multiple groups giving each group an outsized appearance.
- From January 2020 to August 2022, ADL Center on Extremism (COE) recorded over 400 instances of white supremacist propaganda distribution in Florida. The overwhelming majority of these incidents involved the white supremacist groups Patriot Front and the New Jersey European Heritage Association. Ninety-five of these incidents included antisemitic language or symbols, targeted Jewish institutions, or both. Propaganda allows extremists to disseminate hateful messages and gain attention with little risk of public exposure.
- Hate crimes continued to rise in the state of Florida over the last several years. According to the FBI’s 2020 Hate Crime Statistics report (the most recent data available), 56.1% of nationally reported religion-based hate crimes in 2020 targeted the Jewish community. In Florida, hate crimes against Jews accounted for 80% of the religiously motivated incidents in 2020, and antisemitic hate crimes have risen 300% since 2012.
Jews (both religious and secular) make up 2.4% of the American population, which means that they make up about 3% or so of all religious people. Talk about inequity! Why are we considered “minoritized”?
- Florida has seen a dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents, according to ADL’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. In 2021, the number of reported incidents increased 50% over 2020 numbers, rising from 127 to 190. This included 142 instances of harassment, 47 instances of vandalism and one antisemitic assault.
*The Boston Herald reports that the state government is considering a bill that would give early release from prison for inmates donating an organ or bone marrow. (h/t Thomas):
A proposal by a state lawmaker would grant prisoners early release from their court imposed sentences of up to one year if they volunteer to donate their organs or bone marrow.
If made law, the bill would “allow eligible incarcerated individuals to gain not less than 60 and not more than 365 day reduction in the length of their committed sentence in Department of Corrections facilities, or House of Correction facilities if they are serving a Department of Correction sentence in a House of Corrections facility, on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s),” the proposal reads in part.
Submitted to this year’s Legislature by state Reps. Carlos González, Springfield, and Judith A. Garcia, Chelsea and Everette, the bill would “establish a Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the Department of Correction and a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee.”
According to Garcia, who took to Twitter to explain the proposal, there isn’t currently a way for an incarcerated person to donate bone marrow or organs, even if a close relative would benefit from the donation.
“Nearly 5,000 MA residents are currently awaiting organ transplants,” a graphic she shared explains, before saying the bill would “restore bodily autonomy to incarcerated folks by providing opportunity to donate organs and bone marrow.”
Twitter users did not seem to respond well to the plan, some calling the incentive to leave prison up to a year early coercion, others simply referring to it as “abhorrent.”
It won’t fly if there’s that much public disapproval. But do you think it’s unethical to offer such incentives? It’s purely voluntary, and they used to give prisoners shortened time if they participated in drug or medical trials. But perhaps there’s an element of coerction here.
*The NYT has an interview with Kerry Condon, who played the sensible Siobhan in the excellent Oscar-nominated movie “The Banshees of Inisherin”. She was also nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, and It turns out that writer Martin McDonagh conceived of the movie as a vehicle for Condon. And she’s an animal lover.
It’s a breakthrough role for the 40-year-old Condon, who met me for lunch in Los Angeles just days after her nomination to discuss a career full of ups and downs. “I don’t think anything has ever come easy to me, so I have the opposite of a sense of entitlement,” she said.
Though Condon grew up in the country town of Tipperary, she was always keen to make her mark in Hollywood: When she was just 10, she even wrote an unanswered letter to the well-known agent Mike Ovitz, asking him to represent her. (It didn’t work, but you’ve got to admire the chutzpah.) After graduating from the equivalent of high school, Condon worked in theater and could be seen in supporting parts on dramas like “Rome,” “Luck” and “Better Call Saul,” but the major screen role that would kick her career into a higher gear had been hard to come by until now.
With her Irish accent and impish sense of humor, Condon has been a welcome presence in every awards ballroom, though all that glad-handing can take its toll, she said: “I’m extremely introverted and I live alone, so when I come back from those things, I need to be hooked up to a drip!” Still, she’s thrilled to have the recognition, excited to be nominated alongside her three castmates, and ready for whatever happens to her screen career.
An introvert who lives alone: that’s just the woman for me. There just one hitch, evinced in this Q&A:
How did you feel when [McDonah] offered you “Banshees”?
I can’t remember because my dog died just before Covid, and the lead-up to my dog dying was a whole thing. I was very distracted, and on the horizon was this possible “Banshees” thing, but I couldn’t think beyond my dog. I paused everything. I said to my agent a year before that, “I’m not doing any jobs, I have to see this through. I don’t care what I’m missing, I have to be with her.” It was hard because I lived alone with her, and when you don’t have children, she was just everything to me.
That death had such a profound effect on me that it made me go, “Why aren’t people crying all the time? Why aren’t people talking about the fact that we all just disappear?” I remember thinking it was like when you lose your virginity: You hear about sex and you’re like, “What is that?” And then you have it, and the world cracks open, and there’s no going back. That’s how it felt with grief: I was like, “Oh, this is something I am going to have to deal with throughout my life.”
Here’s her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, which begins with a clip from the movie.
Maybe Kerry could learn to love cats (and me). . .
