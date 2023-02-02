Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, February 2, 2023: National Tater Tot Day. This comestible was invented in 1953, and Wikipedia says this:
Tater tots are grated potatoes formed into small cylinders and deep-fried, often served as a side dish. The name “tater tot” is a registered trademark of the American frozen food company Ore-Ida, but is often used as a generic term. “Tater” is short for potato.
They’re actually not bad if you treat them like French fries and dip them in ketchup. Some people even make them into casseroles! See below, but be sure to serve it with a stent!
And it’s GROUNDHOG DAY!
Finally, it’s California Kiwifruit Day (a friend calls them “gorilla balls”), Crêpe Day, Heavenly Hash Day, Hedgehog Day, Marmot Day, World Ukulele Day, National Sweater Day (in Canada), Sled Dog Day, World Wetlands Day, and, in Russia, Victory of the Battle of Stalingrad.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the February 2 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
*Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blocked the applications of both Finland and Sweden to join NATO. He can do that because Turkey is already a NATO member, and to get in an applicant nation needs unanimous assent of other members. Although Erdogan has shown signs of bending, he’s now putting religious restrictions on Sweden’s application:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Wednesday that Turkey won’t allow Sweden to join the NATO military alliance as long as the Scandinavian country permits protests desecrating Islam’s holy book to take place.
Turkey, which had already been holding off approving Sweden and Finland’s membership in the Western military alliance, has been infuriated by a series of separate demonstrations in Stockholm. In one case a solitary anti-Islam activist burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy, while in an unconnected protest an effigy of Erdogan was hanged. Even before that, Ankara had been pressing Sweden and Finland to crack down on exiled members of Kurdish and other groups it sees as terrorists, and to allow arms sales to Turkey.
Turkey has indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed the two Nordic countries’ NATO entry.
“Sweden, don’t even bother! As long as you allow my holy book, the Quran, to be burned and torn, and you do so together with your security forces, we will not say ‘yes’ to your entry into NATO,” Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling party’s legislators.
For crying out loud! Sweden protects Quran burnings, just as America does, because both countries have freedom of speech. And Erdogan wants to keep a nation that should be in NATO on the sidelines because it has freedom of speech? What is Sweden supposed to do: modify its speech laws so that there’s still freedom of speech except when it comes to burning the Qur’an?
*I was not aware that the College Board actually designed curricula rather that just made standardized tests, but it turns out they do. And one they designed: an AP (“advanced placement”) curriculum in African-American Studies, has been controversial, especially (of course) in Florida. In fact, when Governor DeSantis banned that curriculum in Florida, the College Board caved completely and redesigned the course for the whole country, leaving out the bits that DeSantis et al. didn’t like. The link to the new curriculum plan (234 pages long) is at the first link below:
After heavy criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the College Board released on Wednesday an official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies — stripped of much of the subject matter that had angered the governor and other conservatives.
The College Board purged the names of many Black writers and scholars associated with critical race theory, the queer experience and Black feminism. It ushered out some politically fraught topics, like Black Lives Matter, from the formal curriculum.
And it added something new: “Black conservatism” is now offered as an idea for a research project.
When it announced the A.P. course in August, the College Board clearly believed it was providing a class whose time had come, and it was celebrated by eminent scholars like Henry Louis Gates Jr. of Harvard as an affirmation of the importance of African American studies. But the course, which is meant to be for all students of diverse backgrounds, quickly ran into a political buzz saw after an early draft leaked to conservative publications like The Florida Standard and National Review.
In January, Governor DeSantis of Florida, a Republican who is expected to run for president, announced he would ban the curriculum, citing the draft version. State education officials said it was not historically accurate and violated state law that regulates how race-related issues are taught in public schools.
The attack on the A.P. course turned out to be the prelude to a much larger agenda. On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis unveiled a proposal to overhaul higher education that would eliminate what he called “ideological conformity” by, among other things, mandating courses in Western civilization.
In another red flag, the College Board faced the possibility of other opposition: more than two dozen states have adopted some sort of measure against critical race theory, according to a tracking project by the University of California, Los Angeles, law school.
David Coleman, the head of the College Board, said in an interview that the changes were all made for pedagogical reasons, not to bow to political pressure. “At the College Board, we can’t look to statements of political leaders,” he said. The changes, he said, came from “the input of professors” and “longstanding A.P. principles.”
Well, Coleman sounds disingenuous to me. As for the curriculum, unless they have said exactly how they construe CRT and what aspects of it are to be banned from the classrooms, I can’t sign onto that. I could, I expect, look at the two curricula side by side, but can’t be arsed to do that. Perhaps a reader could, or has done. The one thing I’m wondering is whether the 1619 Project, the NYT’s own curriculum meant to be used in schools, and which is infused with CRT principles that are dubious, will conflict with the College Board AP curriculum, and whether there will be Curriculum Wars.
UPDATE: Reader Bat sent me a list of what’s changed in the new curriculum, taken from an article at The Hill. The main changes:
What is gone:
Topics that were originally required material, but got taken off of the coursework completely include:
- Black queer studies
- Intersectionality and activism
- The reparations movement
- Black scholars associated with critical race theory, or CRT
What is new:
Among others additions, an optional project called “Black conservatism: development and ideology” was added to the curriculum, drawing attention after the previous GOP criticism of the course.
*I was also not aware that the odious Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga: two abbreviations that spell trouble) had attacked Joe Biden for being a Nazi. She did, and House Democrats are trying to censure her for it.
Schneider first drafted a censure resolution last summer after Greene repeatedly compared the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates to the Holocaust. But Schneider dropped the resolution after Greene visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and issued an apology for what she called her “offensive” remarks.
In a statement provided to The Washington Post, Schneider said Greene’s latest comments “demonstrate that clearly, she has not learned, or worse perhaps, she doesn’t care.”
“Rep. Greene demonstrated that her apology in June 2021 was insincere and that she remains devoted to sullying the reputation of the House of Representatives,” Schneider added.
There’s no doubt she’s an anti-Semite: remember when she said that the wildfires in California could have been set by a Jewish conspiracy equipped with space lasers? I personally find her lunacy amusing, but if it sparks hatred of Jewish people it isn’t so funny.
I tried to find the Biden/Hitler tweet, and came up with this. I was disappointed because there’s no audio and no mustache on Biden.
They chose this imagery. It’s unreal.
Joe Biden is Hitler.#NaziJoe has to go. https://t.co/g2AOdp97BM
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2022
*From Ken: “Welcome to Literacy Week in the Sunshine State.” They took all the books out of the library! This is part of a statewide initiative, and the video comes from WJAX channel 4. The YouTube notes say this (Duval County is in extreme NE Florida):
Districts across the state — including Duval County Public Schools — are performing a mass review of all classroom libraries and media centers after the Florida Department of Education handed down directives intended to comply with state law.
And the WaPo has more skinny on Florida’s ongoing classroom library saga, which we’ve discussed before. The censorship is spreading.
House Bill 1467, which took effect as law in July, mandates that schools’ books be age-appropriate, free from pornography and “suited to student needs.” Books must be approved by a qualified school media specialist, who must undergo a state retraining on book collection. The Education Department did not publish that training until January, leaving school librarians across Florida unable to order books for more than a year.
The new law comes atop an older one that makes distributing “harmful materials” to minors, including obscene and pornographic materials, a third-degree felony — meaning that a teacher could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, a spokeswoman from the Florida Department of Education said Tuesday.She suggested violating House Bill 1467 might yield “penalties against” an educator’s teaching certificate. Still, because of uncertainties around enforcement and around what titles might become outlawed, school officials have warned teachers that their classroom libraries may expose them to the stiffest punishments.
Even if you think there should be this kind of censorship, and one person who carries it out, surely harboring a “non age-appropriate book” in your classroom should NOT be a felony! Some teachers have thousands of books in their classroom collection. And here’s a heartbreaker:
. . . Marie Masferrer, a board member of the Florida Association for Media in Education and a school librarian who used to work in the Manatee County system and remains in close touch with former colleagues in that district, said they have told her that students are struggling.
At one school, “the kids began crying and writing letters to the principal, saying, ‘Please don’t take my books, please don’t do this,’” Masferrer said.
*I’m not sure what to think of this, but the BBC reports that a member of the Labour Party, known for its anti-Semitism in the recent past, has been forced to apologize for leveling a slur at Israel (h/t Jez):
Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised for describing Israel’s recently-formed coalition government as “fascist”.
The Liverpool Riverside MP made the comment in Parliament, as she asked Rishi Sunak about “human rights violations” against Palestinians.
She apologised shortly afterwards, after being ordered to do so by party bosses.
The MP said she acknowledged using the term ‘fascist’ was “particularly insensitive” given Israel’s history.
“While there are far-right elements in the government, I recognise that the use of the term in this context was wrong,” she added.
The BBC has been told she was told to apologise by party whips for the remarks, described as “unacceptable” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesman.
Yes, she was insensitive with that word, but she has freedom of speech. I would disagree with her, and I think that Christopher Hitchens would have a few things to say about bandying about the word fascist. Regardless of what you think of the right-wing government with Netanyahu back at its head, it is not “fascistic”. It is not autocratic, the most important characteristic of fascism. Hitler was a fascist, and that’s why applying the term to Israel was in poor taste.
But this is inexcusable to me (again, it’s still free speech):
Ms Johnson also apologised for saying, during her intervention during Prime Minister’s Questions, that rights group Amnesty International had described Israel as an “apartheid state”.
“Whilst I was quoting accurately Amnesty’s description, I recognise this is insensitive and I’d like to withdraw it,” she added.
If there’s an apartheid state in the Middle East, it’s Palestine, which allows no Jews to live in the country and oppresses women, apostates, and gays. In fact, I’m curious why the term “apartheid state” is never applied to the Palestinian Territories.
I suppose Labour made Johnson apologize because it makes the party look bad again, not because they have any love for Israel. You can see Johnson’s 37-second apology at the head of the BBC article.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sees a glass half full (nice photo of her, too!)
Hili: Do you think that rationalism has a chance?A: Here and there, probably.
Hili: Czy sądzisz, że racjonalizm ma szansę?Ja: Tu i ówdzie chyba tak.
********************
From Nancie, a John Atkinson cartoon:
From Barry: an explanation of how dogs were domesticated:
From Malcolm, a honking huge organ playing Grieg’s “Hall of the Mountain King”
A peevish God who’s flounced off Twitter makes a statement that, I think, is wrong:
Masih dedicates a standing ovation to Iran’s martyrs for democracy and women’s rights (there are subtitles). I’m not sure where she’s speaking here.
The time has come for the democratic countries to support us Iranians to have a secular democratic Iran.
Islamic Republic is a threat to democracy. We must get united against dictatorship. Support our progressive revolution called: #WomanLifeFreedom
pic.twitter.com/DXFmxy2dBF
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 1, 2023
Dawkins is touring Australia and New Zealand soon; if you’re an Aussie or a Kiwi, you can get tickets at the site given in the tweet:
Looking forward to returning to Aus & NZ next month for a national speaking tour. Joining me will be @PeterSinger in Mel, Jordan Shanks @friendlyjordies in Syd, Tom Nash (@DjHookie) in Per, and @joshzepps in Bris.
Final tickets are on sale now via https://t.co/AsiXzl0ln9 pic.twitter.com/InqAscs8Wy
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) January 23, 2023
I found this on Twitter. I wish I had a mom in India who would send me care packages like this!
Mom: You say 'no' to me every time I suggest I'll send you something. You don't like my food anymore?
Me: Impossible! That's not it! You're in your 60s. I'm in my 30s. How can I ask you to do things for me? Just sit back & relax.
A week later 28 lbs of shipment arrived from home. pic.twitter.com/904KRw1lgS
— Vikas Navratna (@vikasnavaratna) February 1, 2023
From Susan, a militant squirrel:
"Fuck your nuts, I don't care" pic.twitter.com/0Y9l0g5sTr
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 21, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a 20 year old who lived just 6 days after arriving at Auschwitz:
2 February 1921 | A Polish Jew, Szmul Lipszyc, was born in Belchatow. A carpenter.
In #Auschwitz from 16 October 1941.
No. 21612
He perished in the camp on 22 October 1941. pic.twitter.com/JxdbD0AMB1
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 2, 2023
Tweets from Matthew. First, a high-rise friendship:
This cat finally got to meet his window washers in person 😍 pic.twitter.com/NxvzCmMxDC
— The Dodo (@dodo) February 1, 2023
I think this duck will drink water only if it’s ice water from McDonald’s. Sound up to hear its plaintive quack!
— why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) February 1, 2023
The “FT” is the Financial Times, and I spurn their advice. “Data” is plural, “datum” is singular:
FT style guide change just announced: "data" is now always singular, eg "The data shows that" rather than "the data show that".
A red-letter day. I've been tiresomely banging on about this for decades. For anyone opposed, I'd like to know what your agendum is.
— Alan Beattie (@alanbeattie) February 1, 2023
7 thoughts on “Thursday: Hili dialogue”
Fairly quickly we seem to have gone from: “CRT is, of course, not being taught in schools, CRT is only taught in graduate-level law seminars”, to cries of “DeSantis won’t let us teach CRT in schools!”.
DeSantis is right on this, the course he objected to is pure CRT ideology, and teaching of school kids should be non-ideological (that is, teaching them how to think, not what to think).
No, Coel, this ap course is not pure crt, but rather an african american studies course that has (had) crt as an element, much as ap calculus has numerical integration as an element. These courses are generally put together by a reasonable group of subject matter experts (SME) drawn from universities and some high school teachers. They must cover the range and depth of material that is covered in a similar freshman college course. This was fairly straight-forward in the early days of ap courses (1960’s) when such freshman courses as calculus and physics were standard at universities and they were among the first ap courses created. Some current ap courses such as calculus ab is geared to one semester of college calculus while its cousin, calculus bc cover a full year of freshman calculus. The Ap physics course offerings are set up to recognize algebra-based freshman physics (often called “football physics” at my college), but also a calculus-based freshman course for the more advanced students (and available high school faculty).
Courses are created over a year or so by the SME committee, then piloted in a number of volunteer high schools for appropriateness of material and whether it fits the logistical and day to day constraints of the high school year. After the pilot year, adjustments are agreed upon and the new course is then opened up to the general population. It appears that the african american history course in question is at this phase of fine tuning where one would expect the feedback from the pilot schools and others to impact course content. I am happy to see the creation of such a course and, in particular, because a few strong individuals on the SME team can have strong influence on the proto-course, the full peer review it is receiving.
I taught ap calculus bc in high school in the early 70’s and created a number of lessons in my physics course for my physics students who were also taking calculus, that mirrored the ap calculus-based physics course.
And i do not mind the teaching of the philosophy of crt, just as i do not mind the teaching of religions in k12. I do object to proselytizing any single religion or philosophy. It is good for high school kids to understand contemporary issues that are being discussed in the media and public fora. I would rather they get the full story in a high school course than from snippets of highly charged copy from politicians and talking heads.
You understand that what’s at issue is an advanced placement course — viz., a course taken to obtain university credit — not a course taught to elementary or even ordinary secondary “school kids”?
Is your determination that the AP African-American studies class is “pure CRT ideology” based solely on the list of topics covered, or have you undertaken a close examination of the course materials themselves?
In the US, government interference in college-level coursework infringes the right to academic freedom encompassed by the First Amendment’s Free Speech clause.
Ron DeSantis thinks he can culture-warrior his way into the White House, academic freedom and free speech be damned.
About that “age-appropriate” book thing: I had worked my way through the children’s section of our public library by the time I had finished second grade. When I got into third grade and went to the library, I was looking for something to read in the adults’ section.
A helpful librarian introduced me to books that she thought might interest me. The first one was Inherit the Wind, and I subsequently read everything else that Clarence Darrow had written. I was eight years old.
Were those books “age-appropriate”? Why should I be denied the chance to read them?
L
I really hate this phenomena. The mangling of the English language by august publications in order to placate the plebs is the one criteria for setting my teeth on edge.
Anyway, the tweet led me down a rabbit hole in that I had never thought about agenda being plural before. We should really say “what are your agenda?”
Also, datum being the plural of datum is interesting. There are two meanings for “datum”. One is a single item in a collection of data. The other is a fixed point from which to measure on a scale. For example, altitude in the UK is measured as height above mean sea level measured at Newlyn between 1915 and 1921. Another is the Greenwich meridian which is (or used to be) the datum from which longitude was measured. The current datum under WGS84 runs about 100 metres to the East of Greenwich, but since the UK is moving North East due to continental drift, the error gets smaller every day.
Anyway, it seems wrong to describe the collection of the three things I mentioned above as “data”. They are surely datums.