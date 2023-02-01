Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ scripture as literature

The latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “creator,” came with the email note, “Were they written by mere humans? Indubitably!”

I will say this again, especially to those people who think that the Bible is a great work of literature: it is not. In some translations, like the King James version, there are bits that are lovely, but if you found a Bible in a used book store, and it had not taken hold as the basis of a religion but was just a one-off piece of writing, you’d start reading it and then throw it in the bin when you got to the “begats” part at the beginning or the tedious instructions about how to build the Ark of the Covenant. It’s horribly uneven. with most of it tedious—unlike truly great works of literature, which are absorbing throughout.

(About the Qur’an there’s no question; it’s dreadful literature, as is the Book of Mormon.)