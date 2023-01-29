What to do if you have problems getting emails from this site

I had an online chat with the WordPress people this morning, as about a dozen of you have let me know that, as subscribers, you’re not getting your regular emails for each post. What I’ve learned so far is this.

I can check a subscriber list to see if you’re on it (I didn’t know how to do that before). If you’re NOT on it, I can add your email. If you want me to check because you’re suddenly not getting emails, send me your email address where the posts usually go, and I’ll see if it’s on my subscriber list. If it’s not, I’ll add it. I’m not sure that will work, though, as when I checked everyone who complained all had their emails on the list. Nevertheless, I can check. But this leads me to suspect that it’s not WordPress or this site that’s the problem, but your email.

Here’s what they told me to try to fix the problem. This is from the WordPress conversation (what the person told me is indented):

If someone is a new subscriber and not seeing your email notifications, they may need to check their junk/spam folder and set up notifications for your email address by adding it to a Whitelist. This seems to be happening most often with Gmail. That suggests it’s likely related to the spam issue I mentioned. Gmail often sends regular emails to the junk folder or categorizes it into a different folder so it’s best that users set up a rule in Gmail. You can also recommend that your subscribers set up a feed to keep them up to date as you post, especially if you’re posting very regularly. You can learn more here: https://wordpress.com/support/feeds/

That site, and the next one, are publicly viewable.

You can also share this handy guide which is specifically for Gmail users: https://wordpress.com/support/email-notifications/gmail-issues/

I also asked the WordPress person why this seems to be happening almost exclusively to people who use Gmail, why it started happening yesterday. The response:

Google frequently updates the Gmail app settings so it is likely that after a recent update the email setup is no longer the same. As a Gmail user myself, I can attest to this.

The upshot: see if emails from this site are going to your spam or junk folders. If they are, put them on your “whitelist” of sources you’ll accept. If that doesn’t work, contact me and I can check if your email address is on the subscriber list. If it is, then there’s nothing more I can do. And if you’re on Gmail, check out the “handy guide for Gmail users” noted above.