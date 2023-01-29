About half a dozen readers have reported that since yesterday they haven’t received their emails of posts on this site. (I think they’re all Gmail users.) I have no idea what’s going on, and have called the problem to the attention of my web tech person. I’m not sure if anything can be done about this, but I’m trying.
To judge the nature of the problem, simply put a comment below if you’ve stopped getting emails rather than emailing me about it.
In the meantime, if you have another email account I would suggest using that one, or, as in the good old days, just look at the site itself online once a day (there are rarely any posts after 2 pm Chicago time, and each day begins with a Hili Dialogue post).
I hope this is a temporary inconvenience, and I’m doing my best to get it fixed. Thanks.
25 thoughts on “Readers report problems getting WEIT emails”
I have Gmail. No problem here, I am getting the emails.
Same here — gmails coming in from WEIT.
Since I got this one by email and saw all the others listed, I must be OK. I am still looking for Russell’s teapot in space.
I did not receive yesterday’s nor today’s.
Hopefully, this will be resolved in short order.
No emails received either yesterday or today so far. I am a gmail user.
I lost email connectivity yesterday, and being the nerd that I am, I went into WordPress to see if I could figure anything out. I found that I was no longer subscribed, so I re-subscribed. No luck – still not getting updates. Note that my email is not a gmail one, but it is an academic one that is administered by Google.
Just noticed that the last email I got from WEIT was Friday, Jan 27th. 1:31 PM. (“Nick Cohen on the AP’s language recommendation”). Using Gmail.
I receive the posts but not comments. For over a year.
Ditto to Rick- but it’s only been a few weeks since my comments stopped coming. I have had to add ALL my info, EVERY time for about a year.
Same here. No e-mails since the Nick Cohen mail on Friday. I’m on Gmail also. Have checked junk mail and any settings that might have changed, but it’s a mystery. All other e-mail seems to be coming in fine.
I use your RSS feed – the simplest way to my mind. (https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/feed/)
I’m no longer getting emails. The most recent one I received was for “ Nick Cohen on the AP’s language recommendation”
Same here.
Ditto.
No emails received for a couple of days. I’m not on gmail.
All emails received. In Denver on Xfinity home and mobile, Gmail and Proton.
I’m on gmail; no alerts since Friday.
Nothing the past few days.
I have gmail and have not gotten the posts since Friday. No problem since I usually check your website a couple of times a day anyway (rather than checking the email posts).
I have yahoo, not getting them since yesterday.
I haven’t received yesterday’s or today’s posts. I’m using Comcast, not Gmail
I checked and your email is on the subscribers list.
I have not received any WEIT emails over the last few days. I use gmail.
The last one I received was Nick Cohen – I’m on Gmail.