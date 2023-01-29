Rap battle between Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Here’s a rap battle between Mohandas Gandhi and Martin Luther King, both vying to be the best nonviolent civil rights leader of all time. I thought it was pretty clever, what with “naan” violence and the double meaning of “hos,” among other things. Do note that the n-word (ending with the rappish “h”) is uttered by Dr. King, which is presumably ok because he’s a black rapper.

This comes from a site that has a whole series of “epic rap battle” videos, though this one was sent to me and I haven’t heard the others.