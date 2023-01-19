Expand this list of related words

All of these words are like the others, and you’ll see why. I invite you to add to the list:

nuanced stakeholder weaponize standpoint intersectional harm violence (referring to language or words) problematize (or problematic)

I thought of more, but thought I’d throw it into your laps. The words are, of course, red flags for ideology, and when they appear in a science paper, or in a paper in a science journal, be careful.