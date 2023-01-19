Expand this list of related words

January 19, 2023 • 12:30 pm

All of these words are like the others, and you’ll see why. I invite you to add to the list:

nuanced

stakeholder

weaponize

standpoint

intersectional

harm

violence (referring to language or words)

problematize (or problematic)

I thought of more, but thought I’d throw it into your laps. The words are, of course, red flags for ideology, and when they appear in a science paper, or in a paper in a science journal, be careful.

  5. I like “biolence.” Is that rough behavior in the world of living organisms? “Nature red in tooth and claw”?

  6. biolence is a Trash/Death Metal band from Portugal. (from Wikipedia, and they know everything–it is a different way of knowing)

  8. Jerry and friends, I still don’t get why “nuanced” has been degraded by woke/social justice ideology? I have always thought that being nuanced, that is, being able to think in shades of grey, was a good, desirable trait. Indeed, the woke have appeared to me to lack nuance and to try to think in terms of black and white, turning every issue into good versus evil.

    1. Having written the above, I think adding names to Jerry’s list is a Herculean task, given that the woke/SJW crowd continually generates a seemingly endless stream of neologisms as well as shape-shifting the meanings of old words.

    2. It is, but it’s been degraded. What it means now is that if you have an argument that is good and the other side has no ready answer (like saying that we should ban assault weapons), then your opponent says that your view isn’t sufficiently “nuanced.”

    3. I think it’s similar to the way the words “family,” “freedom,” and “values” have become a bit suspect due to misuse by the Religious Right.

  11. great idea – I understand the jist here – otherwise ordinary words that have been used to a particular degree. Surely, ages past have seen similar over-use of words?

    Perhaps a subset would be words that blend or outright use scientific or technical terms / jargon. I know I am a pendant on this issue. So some words – to get them out of my system :

    binary
    anti- (.. you know what comes next)…
    intersection (… usually direct from Crenshaw as “intersectional”)
    … [ reads above…]
    OH!… well, how about that!
    … surely there are more…. that will occur to me when I have time…

    1. … as my theory which is mine is that one of The Two Cultures (C. P. Snow) feels left out and decided to use cool sounding terminology.

  12. interrogate
    marginalize/marginalized
    erase/erasure
    stigmatize/stigma
    structural
    performative
    site of
    contestation

  13. “Lived experience”.

    All experience by definition is lived, and we already had “firsthand experience” to describe what they mean. “Lived” here is pure shibboleth.

    “Experiential” is a border case (it has some utility in psych, for instance), but if not red flag, it’s probably yellow flag.

  16. fraught
    eugenicist (used in the new meaning of racist)
    and of course the obvious ones like: racialized, marginalized, oppressed, privilege, person of color, 2SLBGTI+ etc

  17. Racialized,
    marginalized,
    minoritized
    internalized
    heteronormative,
    cisnormative,
    hegemony
    whiteness
    microagression

    If we’re allowed phrases there are dozens more.

