Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Wine of the Day: I assume that if you like wine, $10 is within your psychological price barrier. And that’s what you’ll pay for this terrific Albariño from Spain, redolent of peaches, cantaloupe and butterscotch, slightly off dry, gutsy, and with a lovely golden color. I’ve often touted Spanish whites like Albariños and Ruedas as great values, and this is one example. It went well with my simple meal of goat cheese, black Niçoise olives, tomatoes, and a baguette.
If you want value for your money—and who doesn’t?—start investigating the Spanish whites. (Reds, too, though the good ones are pricier but still great value.) Drink it up now—it’s at its peak at a bit over two years old and won’t get much better.
Da Nooz:
*The House of Representatives, now dominated by Republicans, needs to choose a Speaker. It’s not widely known that the Speaker of the House needn’t be a member of the House, but the favorite is Representative Kevin McCarthy of California. But there’s a coterie of extreme right-wing Republicans who don’t want him in charge, and so far they’ve managed to block two votes to confirm him as Speaker. (Here’s a list of those who voted against him.)
As the 118th Congress convened on Tuesday, the election for House speaker devolved into a pitched floor fight, with a mutiny among hard-right lawmakers creating chaos not seen in the chamber in a century.
Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader, failed to win the speakership on the first and second votes, turning what was to be a triumphant moment for the new G.O.P. majority into a political crisis that exposed the fissures within the party just as it assumed control of the House. And since the chamber cannot swear in members or perform actual work until the speaker is chosen, the nation’s legislative process was at a standstill.
Now there have been three votes without a decision.
The hard-righters, including the execrable Lauren “Glock” Boebert, won’t vote for him unless he accedes to a number of demands. He’s done so for some, but not others:
. . . a core group of hard-right Republicans has laid out a series of demands crucial to winning their support.
As part of a grueling, monthslong negotiation to lock down the support he needs, Mr. McCarthy agreed to some of the demands from members of the House Freedom Caucus — a group that includes Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania — and incorporated them in a proposed package of rules governing how the House operates for the next two years.
They included a rule to allow a vote at any time to oust the speaker, which would weaken the post considerably, though Mr. McCarthy proposed to set the threshold for forcing such a vote at five lawmakers rather than a single one, as the holdouts had demanded.
The package also included the so-called Holman rule, which allows lawmakers to use spending bills to defund specific programs and fire federal officials or reduce their pay.
Here’s one he’s resisting:
-
Promising to hold votes on a series of bills backed by hard-right members, including legislation that would require term limits for members of Congress, a balanced federal budget and fortifying security at the southwestern border.
The fun has already begun! The longer it goes on, the better, because Congress can’t do anything without a speaker.
*Some distressing news from NPR: Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two types of cancer: in the throat and in the breast. This is not her first rodeo with cancer:
Navratilova, 66, will start treatment later this month, she announced Monday. “The prognosis is good,” her agent Mary Greenham said in an email to NPR. “Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”
Navratilova, who works as a tennis commentator, noticed an enlarged lymph node on her neck during the Women’s Tennis Association finals in Fort Worth, Texas, last fall, her agent said. A biopsy revealed it to be stage 1 throat cancer. Then, as Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat growth, doctors discovered an unrelated breast cancer.
This is Navratilova’s second bout with cancer. In 2010, she announced that she was being treated for breast cancer after a tumor was discovered during a routine mammogram. The tumor was removed surgically, and Navratilova underwent a brief course of radiation therapy.
I don’t know whether these are independent cancers or a metastasis, but stage 1 is a good sign. I hope she’ll be okay.
*According to the Guardian, Thor the Walrus continues his journey north. This is a good sign because two previous walri (LOL) hung around British coastal towns, and attracted such big crowds (and damaged some boats), that they “euthanized” (i.e., SHOT) one of them. Fingers crossed that Thor makes a hasty egress from Blighty, (h/t Matthew)
A large crowd quickly gathered in the Northumberland town of Blyth on Monday lunchtime after a walrus was spotted resting on a wooden pontoon at the yacht club.
It is thought to be the same creature – nicknamed Thor – who stopped off in Scarborough before the new year. On Sunday he was filmed plopping back into the water and swimming off.
Thor, the first walrus ever recorded in Yorkshire, had swum round from the Hampshire coast, where he had been spotted earlier in December. Scarborough council decided to cancel its New Year’s Eve fireworks so as not to cause him distress.
Experts believe the short stopovers have been a time for the walrus to recharge its batteries. Chris Cook, of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity [BDMLR], said that the creature had needed “time to rest and recuperate before it continues its journey”.
This new sighting coincided with the publication of a report from BDMLR into the walrus’s visit to the Yorkshire seaside resort, which said up to 500 people came to see Thor at any one time, totalling thousands overall.
. . . It added: “At all times the crowd was at least 350 thick. At one point seemingly over 500 people were there, with more bodies continually appearing from all avenues, roads, and even bus trips. It is estimated that several thousand people were in attendance over the whole day, though likely far more.”
The report said: “By 4pm [on 31 December] Thor was becoming slightly more active, and at 4.30pm he sat up, turned around, and promptly slid off into the harbour.
Ceiling Cat speed, Thor, and get the hell out of Dodge before the Brits execute you for being a walrus! Here’s Thor in Scarborough:
*Kurt Streeter wrote an NYT op-ed after the Buffalo Bill’s defensive back Lamar Hamlin collapsed after being hit in a game, and then was revived shortly after his heart stopped (he’s in critical condition). Streeter’s title: “We’re all complicit in the NFL’s [National Football League’s] violent spectacle.” My response is, “Hell, no: I’m not complicit at all.” I dislike football, largely because of its brutality, have never supported it and the only games I’ve ever been to were those played by my high school. Talk about damning all of humanity!
This is only one of many football injuries this year, including the inevitable concussions, which can produce dementia in later life. I would be much happier if soccer replaced football as the most popular American sport
*The aging Christiano Ronaldo, a soccer star whom nobody could stand, has signed with a Saudi football team for an enormous but undisclosed salary.
Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet.
Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which could reportedly earn him up to $200 million a year.
Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract.
“He is the best player in football history so it is normal he will be the highest in terms of cost or salary,” Almuammar said. “This is something that he really deserves, so the amount of money he will take, he really deserves.”
Ronaldo was presented to thousands of fans at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park against a backdrop of fireworks and smoke machines.
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward will play in the Saudi Pro League after rejecting offers from Europe, North America and beyond.
. . . The Saudis have shown increasing interest in high-profile soccer. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund completed the takeover of Premier League club Newcastle in 2021 despite questions raised about human rights in the oil-rich kingdom and “sportswashing.”
First of all, he’s not the best player in football history. That would be Messi, or, if you want to argue, Pelé (who was buried yesterday).
How much will the arrogant Ronaldo (yes, he was a fantastic player) be making? Well this tweet suggests the salary, which includes endorsements:
Here’s Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr shirt after contract signed until June 2025 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Ronaldo
▫️ Agreement valid for two years and half;
▫️ Total salary will be close to €200m per year, but this includes commercial deal.
It’s the biggest salary ever in football. pic.twitter.com/ZnOg8lY6Wb
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022
500 million Euros! The Saudis are really willing to fork out the dosh to get a big name!
*Finally, for the first time in years, Denmark has had no bank robberies. Why? Because Danes hardly know the meaning of “cash” any more:
For the first time in years, Denmark hasn’t recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn’t have been much point.
Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments.
The Danish bank employees’ union on Tuesday welcomed the news that 2022 had been robbery-free.
. . .Finance Denmark, the banking sector’s association, said only about 20 bank branches across the country have cash holdings. But then the number of bank branches has fallen from 219 in 1991 to 56 in 2021, it said.
News reports noted that cash withdrawals in Denmark have been dropping by about three-quarters every year for the past six years.
In 2000, there were 221 robberies. Last year: bupkes. Another effect of the pandemic
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili really is hunting, but not outside:
A: Are you hunting?Hili: No, I’m going to the kitchen.
Ja: Polujesz?Hili, Nie, idę do kuchni.
. . . And a picture of baby Kulka:
********************
The birth of wokeness, a Far Side cartoon by Gary Larson:
A Bizarro comic by Dan Piraro, sent by Bruce:
. . . and a cat party cartoon by Mark Parisi, contributed by Michael:
God explains why He still tweets even though He’s on Mastodon:
From Masih. Read about Soleimani here; he was assassinated in 2020 by a U.S. drone strike but remains a hero to Iran’s theocracy:
A video sent from #Tehran. Iranians are burning the billboard of #Soleimani, butcher of Syrian, Iraqi and Iranians kids.
The Islamist regime tried very hard to cast Soleimani as a hero. But Iranians consider him a murderer, not a hero.#MahsaAmini
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 2, 2023
Two Barry: a hamster with its own snack.
He brought his own snack🥕 pic.twitter.com/pieClY91XK
— ☮️🏳️🌈🎨 Nicole Sjamaan🌈❤️🕉🪶 (@SjamaanN) January 2, 2023
And the sound of a giant katydid. It’s remarkable, so turn the volume up:
The unexpected sound of this katydid
This Giant Malaysian Katydid, native to the Forests and mountain slopes of Malaysia, this sound is produced using stridulatory organs pic.twitter.com/nMvsvPSlGm
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 1, 2023
From Malcolm; I don’t understand why these things work but they do. I won’t remember them, either:
Topology
[📹 https://t.co/wf7HqLcgnA]pic.twitter.com/QY1aCuZwjS
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 2, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial. Look at that expression! He lived two years before he died:
4 January 1921 | 100 years ago #OTD Pole Kazimierz Dulęba was born in Sanok.
He was deported to #Auschwitz on 14 June 1940 from Tarnów in the first transport of Poles to the camp.
No. 640
He perished in the camp on 25 September 1942. pic.twitter.com/9aRXHLKI7c
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 4, 2023
Tweets from Professor Cobb. First, three adventurous guys in wingsuits. What a flight!
New world record 🏆 #GoProAwards recipient Fred Fugen, Vincent Cotte, + Aurélien Chatard performed the longest wingsuit proximity flight in history—an incredible 7.5km over the stunning landscape of Mont Blanc.
Congrats to this crew for advancing the sport in a beautiful way. pic.twitter.com/13YzZXlEaz
— GoPro (@GoPro) January 1, 2023
Thor is slowly making his way north. He needs to get away from Britain!
Was expecting to look at geese this afternoon, not watch a Walrus with an itchy nose 😍 #Thor #Blyth pic.twitter.com/oXSuvkC5R3
— Mark Eaton (@Mark_A_Eaton) January 2, 2023
And a gorgeous white porcupine. He has dark eyes, so he’s probably not an albino but leucistic.
The return of Cactus Jack at the end of the summer was certainly one of the highlights of 2022. #whiteporcupine pic.twitter.com/9ofU6UMOe6
— Dannyboy_westhawk (@DWesthawk) January 1, 2023
Here’s the painting: “Red Vineyards at Arles,” painted in 1888 (two years before Van Gogh’s death), and sold for 400 francs. Now it would be worth millions because of the name, but it’s not a great painting.
