We have a new edition of The Breakfast Crew by Doug Hayes of Richmond, Virginia. Doug’s IDs and comments are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Things have been slow around the feeders for the past few months, but with the coming of cold weather, the gang is back.

European starlings (Sturnus vulgaris) used to be quite common in the neighborhood, but I haven’t seen very many since last winter. Last month, huge flocks of them flew around the wooded areas and the park, stopping to feed a bit, then flying on. They did this for a few weeks, then vanished again: