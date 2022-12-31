Caturday felid trifecta: The new Grumpy Cat; the eyes of Kiwi cats; why cats are like human introverts; and lagniappe

The Caturday felid is late today, mainly because I forgot it was Caturday! But here it is, better late than never:

From LoveMeow comes the latest version of Grumpy Cat, who passed away some time ago at the age of seven. Now we have Frowny Cat. Click to read:

A litter of kittens were brought into the Carroll County Humane Society in Tennessee, needing foster care. They were about 4-5 weeks old and one of them was significantly smaller. As it turned out, the runt of the litter was the only one born with dwarfism. Her siblings were on par with their growth. “However, there was an obvious difference with her,” Michelle Roberts, a foster volunteer of the rescue, told Love Meow. “She was smaller and weighed less than the other cats. She also had that ‘grumpy cat’ face that I have noticed in other dwarf cats.” Michelle was asked if she could foster the kittens, and she didn’t hesitate to take them in. The tiniest fur baby named Widget gazed up at Michelle with the most “disapproving” look when they first met, and immediately commanded her attention.

“I instantly fell in love with her before I even met her. Once I saw her in person, I was completely smitten,” Michelle told Love Meow. Over the next 1-2 weeks, her littermates grew by leaps and bounds, while Widget took her time making small progress each day. Her little “frowny” face became more pronounced, and her cattitude bloomed.

She may be small, weighing just 6.4 pounds, she can play, wrestle, and romp around just like any other cat. “She loves playing with tissue paper and crinkle balls. She also enjoys picking fights with her siblings (other resident cats).”

Widget the cat has her own Instagram page where you can see all the frowns you want.

*****************

Rarely do you get an entire cat post about the eyes of cats, but this one, from the New Zealand site Stuff, has some good photos. I’ll show a few; click on the screenshot below to see them all:

In the afternoon sun, Willow’s eyes are two lustrous gold coins.

Three-year-old Arlo has eyes that Italian skies would envy.

The exquisite shadowy stylings of Nimbus:

Eddie loves the caress of afternoon sun.

***************

From Introvert, Dear, an organ for the community of introverts. Click on the screenshot to read:

From author Cati (!) Vanden Breul:

I love cats, but due to my nomadic lifestyle, I haven’t been able to have one of my own in recent years. Nevertheless, spending time with my new friend, I couldn’t help but draw some comparisons between myself, an introvert, and the felines who live among us. Of course, not all introverts — or cats! — are exactly alike, but really, the similarities are striking.

And the Four Ways. You’ll learn not only about the comparison, but about human introverts themselves. These are excerpts:

1.) We’re choosy yet obsessively loyal creatures. Both introverts and cats can take a long time to form a bond with others, making us appear aloof to strangers. Once someone has made us feel seen — someone who passes the “you’re actually kind of OK” test — this rare person automatically levels up to VIP in our world. This makes us want to cuddle up on their figurative (or literal) lap and engage in hours of deep, meaningful conversation about anything and everything from our private inner thoughts to the world’s great mysteries. Acquaintances and small talk be damned. We found a person who makes us purr, rather than our usual slinking off for a nap or disappearing into a daydream. In the full bloom of a new connection, whether platonic or intimate, we introverts feel warm, fuzzy, and in a rare turn of events, understood. We want to share the parts of ourselves we rarely reveal, and in turn, learn as much as we can about the other person’s inner world, too. . . 2). We communicate nonverbally. It’s no secret that many introverts feel they communicate better in writing than in conversation. If you’re like me, you easily get flustered when you’re trying to explain the multitude of thoughts churning in your mind. Nothing ever comes out quite as eloquently as it sounded in your head. This struggle can be embarrassing, and it has to do with our introverted tendency to favor long-term memory over active memory. This challenge becomes even more apparent when we like someone and want them in our lives. We might become awkward trying to express our feelings out loud, using words. I mean, it’s not easy for anyone to put themselves out there with an “I love you,” “I have a crush on you,” or just a, “Want to hang out?” For private and reserved introverts, these scenarios can be even more anxiety-provoking and tongue-tying. That’s why, when we like you, we might not say it straight out. Instead, watch for nonverbal communication. If we’re making a conscious effort to spend time with you, know that we value you quite a bit. . . 3). We’re relational yet we need our space. Cats are fascinating. They seek affection from us — their humans — jumping on our computer keyboards when we’re trying to work or winding themselves around our legs. They also unapologetically do their own thing. If a cat is not in the mood for company, it will simply find a quiet, removed space to inhabit (and you’ll never hear it apologize for preferring time alone). Similarly, introverts can be hot and cold, on or off in their relationships, and yes, this aspect of our behavior can be confusing to others. I often find these two facets of my personality to be at odds with each other. On the one hand, I crave meaningful relationships and I find myself longing for them when they prove illusive. On the other hand, I need lots of alone time to replenish my energy and function at my best. It’s during solitude that I find my grounding and reconnect with myself. Ironically, my solitude is the biggest thing that allows me to find meaning in my relationships; it gives me the energy to truly show up for others.

and. . .

4.) Cozy is our default mode. Last but not least — and this is a big one — both introverts and cats are creatures of comfort. We like stretching and naps. Like, a lot. We burrow into our favorite nooks and take immense pleasure in killing a few hours in a state of rest. We have a quiet and calm energy, as opposed to an extroverted go-go-go mentality. (You know how dogs great everyone they see? That’s definitely not us.) We love routine, and if something changes unexpectedly, we might hide and hiss (inwardly) until we adjust. This isn’t to say, however, that we don’t experience bursts of motivation and tear off toward unseen prey. Like cats, we’re innately curious and motivated to investigate and find meaning in our surroundings. But, if we’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, our best bet is to find a comfy place to chill, away from the hustle and bustle of the world. If you don’t see or hear from us for awhile, we’re probably recharging, gathering our energy in stillness, waiting for the next big “hunt.”

Exactly the same? Well, you be the judge. I’d say “aloof” rather than “introverted,” but to each their own.

*********************

Lagniappe: Reader Stephen found a welcoming bar:

I was visiting one of my old haunts in Dallas (I live in Brooklyn now), and imagine my surprise to see this sign walking in! The Stoneleigh P in Oak Lawn section of Dallas. Worth a visit if you’re ever passing through.

