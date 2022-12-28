The Atlantic recommends six long books

If I like a book, I want it to be LONG. A thousand pages means nothing to me if the book is a good one. On the other hand, I know that many people beef about long books—an attitude I fail to understand. If the book is absorbing, or a good story, then why would you want it to end so soon? It’s like A. J. Liebling’s explanation of why he was a gourmand and not a gourmet: if you like food, you will like a LOT of food.
Well, I know I’m in the minority here, but I just found an article in The Atlantic that recommends LONG books (I also just remembered that I’ve had an online subscription to the magazine for five months, and had forgotten about it!)
Click to read (I don’t know if it’s paywalled):
It turns out that I’ve already read four of these. Guess which of the six I haven’t read?
Here’s Masad’s list, but first the intro:
Literature should not be something we approach out of a sense of duty. But many lengthy, complex, and well-known books really are that good. Like taking a long hike or following a tricky recipe, engaging with writing that challenges you can be deeply satisfying. Each of the books below is demanding in its own way, and reading or rereading them can be a fascinating, beautiful, and rewarding experience.
The Tale of Genji, by Murasaki Shikibu (translated by Dennis Washburn)
Moby-Dick, by Herman Melville
Vanity Fair, by William Makepeace Thackeray
Middlemarch, by George Eliot
Almanac of the Dead, by Leslie Marmon Silko
Infinite Jest, by David Foster Wallace
Of the four I’ve read (and this gives one away), I found Middlemarch the best, but all the ones I’ve read are good.
But why do they leave out Ulysses, or Anna Karenina, or The Brothers Karamazov? (Actually Masad did read and enjoy Joyce’s novel, though he said he initially read it out of a sense of duty.
Here’s a book (or rather, a bunch of books) that I tried to read out of a sense of duty, and couldn’t get through even the first volume: Remembrance of Things Past. It was simply too fricking turgid! Of course that means I can never enter a “Summarize Proust” contest (first five minutes of the Python episode below):
3 thoughts on “The Atlantic recommends six long books”
The difficulty may have been that you were trying to read “Remembrance of Things Past”, But now you could give “In Search of Lost Time” a try!
Why is there no mention in the article of War and Peace, perhaps the greatest novel ever written? Thompson’s This Thing of Darkness (HMS Beagle) is moderately long and excellent, while Olga Tokarcuk’s recently-translated The Books of Jacob is both very long and very good, as is the magnificent Dreams of Red Mansions/The Story of the Stone.
Never heard of Genji or Almanac of the Dead. Infinite Jest is in one of my “read me soon” piles. Have read the other three. Am slowly working my way through Proust, en français. Am halfway through volume 3. Makes excellent bedtime reading.