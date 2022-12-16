A scientist says that peer review is obsolete

If you’re a scientist you’ll know this, and if you’re not, you should. The key to success as a research scientist is publishing papers in good journals, and the more papers the better. Ideally, as a biologist you’d publish in top-flight journals like Cell, Science, or Nature. Submitted papers are given to two or three anonymous reviewers who pass judgment on the paper, often deciding that it’s not good enough to be published (REJECTION), or might be published if some errors were fixed, new data analyses done, discussion modified, or additional experiments performed. On the basis of the reviewers’ takes, the editor decides whether to publish the paper as is (rare), reject it outright, or reconsider it if the referees’ objections were met. All of us have to surmount these hurdles.
The peer-review system is supposed to guarantee the quality of a paper, but we all know it’s fallible. For one thing, reviewers rarely have access to the original data, and even when they do they rarely redo the statistical analyses of the paper’s authors. We may spend a few hours reading a paper, but we have other things to do (like RESEARCH), and a few hours is rarely enough. According to Adam Mastroianni, a postdoctoral research scholar at Columbia Business School, the reviewer system, despite involving 15,000 years of effort per year by reviewers, has failed. He describes its failure in this article on his website Experimental History (free read, but subscribe if you read often). Click to read the paper:
Here’s why he thinks the review system hasn’t improved science:
Huge interventions should have huge effects. If you drop $100 million on a school system, for instance, hopefully it will be clear in the end that you made students better off. If you show up a few years later and you’re like, “hey so how did my $100 million help this school system” and everybody’s like “uhh well we’re not sure it actually did anything and also we’re all really mad at you now,” you’d be really upset and embarrassed. Similarly, if peer review improved science, that should be pretty obvious, and we should be pretty upset and embarrassed if it didn’t.
It didn’t. In all sorts of different fields, research productivity has been flat or declining for decades, and peer review doesn’t seem to have changed that trend. New ideas are failing to displace older ones. Many peer-reviewed findings don’t replicate, and most of them may be straight-up false. When you ask scientists to rate 20th century discoveries in physics, medicine, and chemistry that won Nobel Prizes, they say the ones that came out before peer review are just as good or even better than the ones that came out afterward. In fact, you can’t even ask them to rate the Nobel Prize-winning physics discoveries from the 1990s and 2000s because there aren’t enough of them.
Well, the flatness or decline of research productivity doesn’t say to me that review isn’t working, for there may be other social or economic factors affecting productivity. His link to new ideas “failing” to displace older ones goes to an article about how the incursion of novel ideas has slowed, and we’re “trapped in existing canons”. Again, that may have little to do with the reviewers of papers, and more to do with our gradually homing in on the truth. And of course new ideas have displaced older ones: the “neutral theory” in evolutionary biology is one of them.
But Mastroianni does have a point: reviewing is often hasty, sloppy, and unable to catch errors in papers. (He also cites the failure of much work to be replicated as a sign of the impotence of reviewers to stop bad science, but failures of replication can have many causes, including different populations or sample sizes, that have nothing to do with the prowess of reviewers.)
Where he makes his strongest point is citing studies where scientists run “hoax” studies in which they submit papers with deliberately added error. Those errors are caught only 25%-30% of the time. Also, if a paper is rejected or needs substantial revision, authors will often just send it to another journal (usually one that’s less selective), and eventually nearly everything can be published somewhere (there are 30,000 scientific journals!). But scientists are promoted and lauded not for publishing in low-quality journals.
So yes, the reviewer system is imperfect, often very imperfect, but what do we replace it with? We can’t just allow scientists to submit papers that aren’t even vetted, for then the journals, especially the very good ones, would be flooded with crap. So what is Mastroianni’s solution.
He doesn’t have one.
Here’s what he says:
What should we do now? Well, last month I published a paper, by which I mean I uploaded a PDF to the internet. I wrote it in normal language so anyone could understand it. I held nothing back—I even admitted that I forgot why I ran one of the studies. I put jokes in it because nobody could tell me not to. I uploaded all the materials, data, and code where everybody could see them. I figured I’d look like a total dummy and nobody would pay any attention, but at least I was having fun and doing what I thought was right.
Then, before I even told anyone about the paper, thousands of people found it, commented on it, and retweeted it.
. . .Total strangers emailed me thoughtful reviews. Tenured professors sent me ideas. NPR asked for an interview. The paper now has more views than the last peer-reviewed paper I published, which was in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. And I have a hunch far more people read this new paper all the way to the end, because the final few paragraphs got a lot of comments in particular. So I dunno, I guess that seems like a good way of doing it?
I don’t know what the future of science looks like. Maybe we’ll make interactive papers in the metaverse or we’ll download datasets into our heads or whisper our findings to each other on the dance floor of techno-raves. Whatever it is, it’ll be a lot better than what we’ve been doing for the past sixty years. And to get there, all we have to do is what we do best: experiment.
That’s not a good solution, as how do you find papers if they’re scattered all over the Internet? One way is to put your papers on the ArΧiv site, which doesn’t cover all fields, and let people have at them. Scott Aaronson agrees in part with Mastroianni, but in further FB comments he argues that a system of reviewers (and appeals) really does improve papers.
Although Mastroianni makes a good case for flaws in the current reviewing system, I don’t think he makes a persuasive case to get rid of it entirely. There must be a way to exercise some quality control over papers, or otherwise we’ll have to wade through gazillions of papers by loons and creationists to find what we want.
Winston Churchill is supposed to have said, “Democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others that have been tried.” I think we can say the same thing about the scientific review system..
16 thoughts on “A scientist says that peer review is obsolete”
I spent much of my career dealing with peer review, both as author and as reviewer. It can be capricious (my first paper was initially rejected without comment by Nature and then accepted without revision after my major professor wrote a strong cover letter), and reviewers will inevitably miss some problems. One good development has been increasing use of double blind review, so that the reviewer, at least in principle, doesn’t know who the author is and vice versa. Also, the advent of preprint servers adds another source of comments, which can be valuable prior to publication. But overall, I agree with the conclusion that this system is flawed but we really haven’t figured out a better one yet.
I edit a small biology journal with traditional peer review. Reviewers and editors often greatly improve the writing and data presentation in manuscripts by authors who are not native English speakers. This improvement to the published article doesn’t matter much to readers of the article who are native English speakers. Those folks can easily figure out mangled syntax or the effects of a bad Google translation. But improving the clarity and readability of a published article makes a big difference to everyone else who can’t easily write or read English. This service to readers in Africa, Asia, and South America is almost always overlooked by folks like Mastroianni in Europe and North America who take for granted that everybody can read & write in English as well as he can.
I spend quite a bit of time correcting the English and making suggestions for ways to improve it, even on papers written by native English speakers.
Yes for sure lots of other folks benefit from your editing! Do you find that the big qualitative improvements in clarity and readability most often come from editing papers by non-English speakers? That’s my experience.
I can’t speak to scientific journals, of course, but when I was on law review in law school, I spent a fair amount of time trying to translate US law professors’ prose into Standard American English.
Do we know if all citations are “good” citations?
I.e. a paper getting “highly cited” because it is a “bad” paper?
Otherwise, peer review or not, citations are one form of currency…. presumably, all highly cited publications are the product of peer review. Dr. Mastroianni is relying on a lot of opinion – not bad opinion, but my suggestion IMHO would add quantitation to weigh the claim.
Jokes can be funny but he’s all, like, “ooo, why not get all colloquial with our writing” and stuff to be all accessible like common journalism
[ skull emoji ]
[other emojis that really old people are like “duuh, what is that” ]
[ peace sign emoji ]
^^^* example of why rules for writing are important and have distinctions between intended audiences.
Looking at Nobel winners misses the point. It’s the other tail of the distribution that peer review hopefully tamps down
Mastroiani’s solution seems to be crowd-sourcing.
I can think of maybe a couple examples where that worked. First, it’s proven useful to skeptics debunking extraordinary claims. There’s a UFO sighting with enough corroboration to be legitimately unidentified, but so far the experts can’t figure out what it is and the gullible are having a field day talking about alien spacecraft. The details get posted and reposted on various science geek sites and eventually makes its way to someone who knows a whole hell of a lot about visual illusions projected in certain ways on certain types of fog in certain conditions. Reflected headlights it is.
Crowd sourcing has also proven useful at catching plagiarism, since there is now a large group of readers which might include someone who thinks one of those passage looks mighty familiar.
But neither example really supports the idea that useful crowds will interested enough to review the incredible mass of research out there, especially if it’s not particularly exciting in itself, If it’s controversial the opposition may comb through it looking for fatal flaws and gotchas, but again, most papers don’t meet that criteria. So if crowd-sourcing is indeed Mastroianni’s substitute for peer review, it’s probably not workable except in fringe situations.
It’s almost a trope that any graduate student has heard – “Peer review isn’t great. But it’s the only thing we’ve got.” Is the author a rube?
On a more productive note, there is a push to expand the use of “pre-emptive review.” Idea is a journal will arrange to review a research *plan* in advance, including methods and the hypothesis to be tested. If accepted, the journal agrees to publish the results (after additional review of the completed work), even if the hypothesis is not confirmed. There are many benefits, including preventing “positive results” bias, “p-hacking,” and the general benefit of getting feedback on your plan in advance. The practice is spreading in many fields, with demonstrable (if early stage) benefits to reproducibility and study quality.
See this excellent interview by Sabine Hossenfelder of Dorothy Bishop, on the reproducibility crisis and attempts to address it across fields:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=166&v=v778svukrtU&embeds_euri=http%3A%2F%2Fbackreaction.blogspot.com%2F&feature=emb_logo
And anything by Sabine (“Science Without the Gobbledygook”) is worth watching!
2cents: It’s true – we’re in the age of access and there is too much, too many data points, to be able as a human being to take it all in. And David Buss’s paper did a great job of looking at how evolutionary adaptations are barriers to “the truth” and “science”, within the smartest of people (= Psychologists.)
Same is true of “Best Sellers” (books). There is no objective process and there Are too many. Who decides? Those in positions of power. And power now is subject to not merit (= strength, wit, talent, competence, skill, etc.); but a vote/clicks/likes/views, and DEI! Or Fashion? And that process is corrupt, too.
Hang in there? Thanks for what you do, sir.
Mastroianni’s grousing is wrong-headed for exactly the reason stated above in comment #4. Peer review is not designed to enhance research productivity or to create new ideas to displace older ones: it’s function is only to establish a base level of competence.
Mastroianni’s laments are like complaining that the Merchant Marine Officers license system has not resulted in the discovery of any new continents since the 18th century.
In addition, his statement that “Many peer-reviewed findings don’t replicate, and most of them may be straight-up false” is simply not true. “Straight-up false”? Maybe in certain social psychology fields, but not in physical and biological sciences.
As for the lack of revolutionary findings in recent decades: how about the organization of
the genetic material, with introns, which absolutely nobody expected? How about
the discovery of new species, from mysterious marine bacteria and viruses to extinct members of the genus Homo, by means of PCR amplified DNA? Did Mastroianni notice the most recent Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine?
Maybe Mastroianni’s article should have been subjected to some peer-review.
Thanks for the post.
I worked for several years in the editorial office of a respected scientific journal. I was already a strong believer in the peer-review system when I started that job, but my experience working at that editorial office made me appreciate just how crucial peer-review is when it is done right.
Yes, peer-review is an imperfect system. Yes, peer-review is time consuming and commonly not an efficient process. But, just like it was already said above and in Professor Ceiling Cat’s post: what is the alternative? With the ever increasing amount of papers published everyday (it is so hard to keep up), what are we supposed to do? I can’t find the time to read all papers that I think may be interesting even when I limit myself to the papers published in the journals I trust…
Anyway, I really wanted to thank you for this post: it is always great when you have posts on scientific findings and on the scientific process. They may get less comments than posts on other issues, but I wanted you to know that some of us do enjoy your posts on science itself.
This article raised some questions for me, Professor Coyne addressed some, but let me ask two general questions.
1. How are peer reviewers selected? Do they have pre-existing associations with the journal or is it more random? How is bias in the form of having a peer reviewer whose own work is in disagreement with the author’s guarded against? Like would Richard Lewontin ever peer review a paper by E.O. Wilson?
2. What is it specifically peer reviewers are looking at to correct, especially when a lot of the papers will be introducing original research that don’t have a fact base yet? Is it just if the paper is well argued? Would it be necessary to have the peer reviewer be in the same field as the author then as opposed to just someone familiar with how argumentation works?
The Associate editors or Head editor selects them, usually based on their expertise and previous experience with their ability to carefully look at a paper. When I was associate editor for two journals, I wouldn’t deliberately send papers to people suggested by the reviewer (clearly on the basis that they were pals and wouldn’t be critical), I don’t remember ever sending a paper to someone who was a scientific enemy of an author; that would generally be unproductive except if those opponents could possibly raise serious issues. Lewontin wouldn’t review papers by Wilson because Wilson worked on ant biology and Lewontin was a theoretical population geneticists.
Reviewers look for many things. Is the question an important one? Did they overlook alternative experiments or explanations, did they give the proper caveats. Usually, the peer reviewer would indeed be in the same field as the author.
In materials physics, even the lowliest journal wants a two-week turnaround time for reviewing. Hard to do anything more than a thumbs up or thumbs down.
In the end, the only ones who have to answer for any fraudulent claim are the authors, not the journals or funding agencies. If somebody wants to publish false data, it is possible even with peer review.
Scientist have the ultimate responsibility.