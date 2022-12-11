It’s Sunday, and we have the 151st consecutive Sunday installment of bird photos from John Avise. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and click the photos to enlarge them.

Downies and Hairies

Downy Woodpeckers (Dryobates pubescens) and Hairy Woodpeckers (Leuconotopicus villosus) are two of North Americas most widely distributed species, both found almost continent-wide. They are nearly identical in plumage, but differ in body size and bill length. Their close similarity in plumage formerly was thought to indicate a very close evolutionary relationship, but a surprising molecular–genetic finding in 2015 challenged that notion. The molecular data documented that these two look-alike species are not one another’s closest relatives, but instead are divergent enough to warrant their placement in separate genera. This in turn implies that the close plumage similarity between these two species is due to convergent evolution. But what selective pressures could explain such remarkable plumage convergence? Nobody seems to know. Although some hypotheses have been advanced, they seem far-fetched to me. For example, one hypothesis posits that Downies evolved to mimic Hairies because the latter species is aggressive and often wins when competing for food with other kinds of birds.

In any event, this quandary is on my long bucket list of puzzling avian questions I would love to have answered. This week’s post offers several photos of Downies and Hairies (and a couple of their closer cousins), the intent being to show how similar in appearance these two distantly related woodpeckers are. [In each species, males can be distinguished from females by a red patch on the back of the head.]