It’s a slow news day, so let’s have some comedy.
I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen Philomena doing pure standup comedy before—at least on her own—but reader Rodger sent me this five-minute bit of real-life persona, Diane Morgan, onstage. Of course I love her—especially that Bolton accent! There’s a bit of atheism in one of her jokes, for she’s an unbeliever.
She’s not bad here, but I always like her best as Philomena Cunk. “What is clocks?”
10 thoughts on “Diane Morgan does standup”
holy, this is brutally great!
“Mmm, I might get tomorrow off.”
what is the thing she says the builders reply?
“thas beyn” ?
‘Lesbian’. As in: any woman who doesn’t find my manly ways attractive must be a lesbian.
LOL!
I put the closed-captioning on. I didn’t really need it (much anyway), but occasionally looked down if I wasn’t 100% sure on a word. 🙂
She’s seriously funny.
They say “Lesbian” at her.
She has a serious RBF, reminds me of a nurse in a hospital here. I’ve not watched her before this, but now I must have more. Yes, great accent, which makes just about all under-40-somethings in the States — mostly females but the males are catching up — sound like adults trying to sound like children.
I laughed out loud several times. She’s good.
Fantastic! Thanks for sharing it.
Made me wonder, so I googled ‘christian comedians’ and got
this 🙂
I haven’t listened to any of those but I suspect I’d not find any of them funny. I’ve heard Brad Stine before and he was so bad I cringed.