Michelle Obama’s on tour

I got my teeth cleaned this afternoon, which shot half the day. The good news is that my scrupulous gum and dental hygiene have given me perfect checkups for several years. (I floss daily, brush my teeth after every meal, and use a Sonicare toothbrush and a Water-Pik.)

But I digress. Walking to the dentist’s downtown, I passed this:

Yep, Michelle Obama is on her “The Light We Carry” tour, supporting her book that just came out: The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. I think she’s going to talk about it and perhaps answer some questions:

The skinny:

In this new book, Mrs. Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress. Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles—the earned wisdom that helps her continue to “become.” She details her most valuable practices, like “starting kind,” “going high,” and assembling a “kitchen table” of trusted friends and mentors. With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness.

I’m sure she’ll be eloquent and funny, but I’ll take a pass. “Going high”?

One thing I know for sure: she and her husband have a huge pile of dosh. Did any President in modern times not become rich when they left office? Maybe Jimmy Carter?