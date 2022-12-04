Don’t forget to send in your photos!
It’s Sunday, and that means a spate of themed bird photos from John Avise. It’s also a special day, for it’s the 150th straight weekly contribution from John. I can’t believe it’s been three years! Anyway, plaudits to Dr. Avise for his contribution and swell photos: he tells me he has plenty more. John’s narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Egret Plumes
During the breeding season, egrets (in the family Ardeidae) grow special plume feathers that cascade down from the back, breast, head, and neck. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, hunters killed egrets by the thousands to supply these plume feathers for fashionable women’s hats. So serious was this depredation that some Egret species were driven to the brink of extinction.
But, thankfully, both protective legislation (notably the 1918 migratory Bird Act Treaty) and changing fashions rescued these special birds just before it was too late. Today, the happy result is that these spectacular creatures remain quite common for us to marvel at. This week’s post shows the full breeding plumages of two egret species that had been especially sought-after by the old millinery industry: the Snowy Egret (Egretta thula) and the Great Egret (Ardea alba). I took all of these photographs here in Southern California.
Snowy Egret, side view:
Snowy egret, resting:
Snowy egret, side portrait:
Snowy egret and its shadow:
Snowy egret, dorsal view:
Snowy egret, fishing:
Snowy egret, landing:
Great egret, resting:
Great egret, side view:
Great egret, side view:
Great egret on green backdrop:
Great egret, landing:
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Indeed, a great series – 150 is a large number! I offer 150 in binary :
10010110
… you know, scratch “great” and sub “magnificent”!
The photos really show their elegance. Lovely photos!
Snowy Egrets have always been a favorite of mine. The bright yellow feet in contrast with the rest of their body looks like they stepped in paint.
Like yesterday’s contributor, Athayde, I find your addition to this site a most welcome one indeed.
Egrets are such beautiful, elegant, stately birds, especially when walking but I particularly enjoyed the two landing photos. I do wonder what’s the deal with black vs yellow feet and black vs yellow beaks. Some sort of honest signal indicating health (brighter yellow=more healthy?) or an indicator of age, but then I don’t know if the colors change as they become mature. They are not birds I encounter frequently and are always seen at great distances so I don’t often think about them and thus really know nothing about them.