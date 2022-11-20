Sabine Hossenfelder on consciousness and the collapse of the wave function

In the video below, physicist Sabine Hossenfelder deals with the deeply weird nature of quantum mechanics—in this case, can human consciousness cause collapse of the wave function? This is connected with famous experiments like the “double slit experiment” or the Gedankenexperiment of Schrödinger’s cat—scenarios where the apparent outcome of a study depends on whether someone is looking at it and measuring the outcomes. For example, if you let photons from a single source go through two slits in a plate, and don’t observe which slit they go through, they form an interference pattern on a screen on the other side, implying that light is a wave, and is going through both slits at once. But if you put a detector at each slit, observing which one each photon goes through, you now get a mirror of the two-slit pattern on the screen: the photons go through one slit and not both. The results, then, differ depending on whether you’re looking and measuring. As Wikipedia notes:
The double-slit experiment (and its variations) has become a classic for its clarity in expressing the central puzzles of quantum mechanics. Because it demonstrates the fundamental limitation of the ability of the observer to predict experimental results, Richard Feynman called it “a phenomenon which is impossible […] to explain in any classical way, and which has in it the heart of quantum mechanics. In reality, it contains the only mystery [of quantum mechanics].
This kind of result has deeply troubled physicists for years, for it implies that our own brains somehow influence quantum physics and the behavior of particles. How can that be? As Sabine says, if consciousness can do that, it must have physical effects on reality, which doesn’t seem tenable. (The idea also leads to all kinds of quantum hokum à la Deepakity.) And would the consciousness of a worm suffice? How can the nature of reality depend on whether someone is looking at it? Well, there are many solutions proposed, including the many-worlds hypothesis, but I’ll let you read the book at the bottom to get the full story.
This all derives from a persisting dichotomy in quantum mechanics: is it telling us something about what is real, or only giving us a mathematical analysis that, while it works, doesn’t give us the ability to visualize what’s really going on on the particle level? Bohr and his famous “Copenhagen interpretation” of QM espoused the latter: the “shut up and calculate” version. Einstein and others believed that there is a fundamental reality to nature that must be graspable by our brains, and is only approximated by quantum mechanics. Or so I interpret.
At any rate, I found Sabine’s discussion somewhat confusing, mainly because you have to know a bit about quantum mechanics and its history before you can understand her presentation. I did, however, like her dismissal at the end of the video of the Penrose/Hamaroff idea that consciousness doesn’t cause the collapse of the wave function, but rather the opposite: the collapse of the wave function, working on “microtubules”in the brain, is itself responsible for consciousness. Right now there’s no evidence for this, or for the panpsychism that Hossenfelder also dismisses.
I just finished this book, which is really all about the observer effect and whether quantum mechanics tells us something about what is real in the world. It’s not too hard going, and is a fascinating story going from Heisenberg up to modern disputes about the many-worlds hypothesis. And it’s heavily historical, showing how the charisma and intelligence of Neils Bohr all but shut down the debate for many decades. Of all the books on quantum mechanics that I’ve read, this is the clearest, and the one that best describes the disputes over what QM means. I recommend it highly. Click on the screenshot to go to the Amazon site.
(h/t Steve)
13 thoughts on “Sabine Hossenfelder on consciousness and the collapse of the wave function”
A couple of reviews of Becker’s book here, by two of the most interesting (according to me at least) writers on the philosophy of quantum mechanics:
https://www.bostonreview.net/articles/grand-delusion/
https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2018/04/19/quantums-leaping-lizards/
The whole topic amounts to: wavefunction collapse is mysterious and not understood; consciousness is mysterious and not understood; therefore wavefunction collapse and consciousness are intimately related. Not sure this follows.
Quantum effects were going on long before consciousness was around.
Yes, but I think the point of the argument is that quantum effects can cause consciousness IN ORGANISMS THAT REACH A CERTAIN LEVEL OF BIOLOGICAL COMPLEXITY.
…for it implies that our own brains somehow influence quantum physics implies that things are the other way round.
I’ve never understood how the observer effect was isolated to consciousness itself. How, practically, was that done? If I look at the data from each slit, the screen should show a particle-like pattern but if I look at only the screen, the pattern will be wave-like?
It’s like entanglement — I hear about the interesting behavior of entangled particles all the time but what I want to know is how entanglement is achieved. Maybe the particles are blended together on puree?
I see no evidence that consciousness causes quantum collapse, nor vice versa. However, I don’t see anything at all problematic in the idea that
Of course it does, just as tornadoes, ocean waves, and living organisms have effects on reality – all of which are large-scale real physical processes.
Hope Ms. Hossenfelder puts out an audio version of her book, read by the author herself. I dig her accent — and her sardonic inflections.
Sub
A personal friend ?
An earned doctorate for this person;
thus, Dr Hossenfelder or Hossenfelder.
Blue
Give me a break and don’t tell me what how I should write people’s names. You can use titles on your own site if you have one. I call Trump “Donald” and Biden “Joe”, so I can call her “Sabine” if I want.
Speaking of quantum physics, here’s an article by Tim Maudlin on what many people misunderstand about the implications of the work of the 2022 Physics Nobel Prize Awardees John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger:
“The 2022 Physics Nobel Prize is misunderstood even by the Nobel prize committee itself. What the work of John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger has shown, building on John Bell’s ideas, isn’t that quantum mechanics cannot be replaced by a deterministic, hidden variables theory. What it has shown is that quantum mechanics, as well as all of physics, is non-local. “Spooky action at a distance”, what Einstein had found disturbing about quantum mechanics, is real and emerging technologies depend on it, argues Tim Maudlin.…”
Source: https://iai.tv/articles/einstein-god-and-spooky-action-at-a-distance-auid-2255?_auid=2020
Here’s also a recommendable video interview with Maudlin, who is one of the leading philosophers of (quantum) physics:
“A physical theory should contain a physical /ontology/: What the theory postulates to exist as physically real. And it should also contain /dynamics/: laws (either deterministic or probabilistic) describing how these physically real entities behave. In a precise physical theory, both the ontology and the dynamics are represented in sharp mathematical terms. But it is exactly in this sense that the quantum-mechanical prediction-making recipe is not a physical theory. It does not specify what physically exists and how it behaves, but rather gives a (slightly vague) procedure for making statistical predictions about the outcomes of experiments. And what are often called “alternative interpretations of quantum theory” are rather alternative precise physical theories with exactly defined physical ontologies and dynamics that (if true) would explain why the quantum recipe works as well as it does.
…
A precisely defined physical theory, in this sense, would never use terms like “observation,” “measurement,” “system,” or “apparatus” in its fundamental postulates. It would instead say precisely /what exists/ and /how it behaves/. If this description is correct, then the theory would account for the outcomes of all experiments, since experiments contain existing things that behave somehow. Applying such a physical theory to a laboratory situation would never require one to divide the laboratory up into “system” and “apparatus” or to make a judgment about whether an interaction should count as a measurement. Rather, the theory would postulate a physical description of the laboratory and use the dynamics to predict what the apparatus will (or might) do. Those predictions can then be compared to the data reported.
So far, then, we have distinguished three things: a physical theory, a recipe for making predictions, and the sort of data or phenomena that might be reported by an experimentalist. What is usually called “quantum theory” is a recipe or prescription, using some somewhat vague terms, for making predictions about data. If we are interested in the nature of the physical world, what we want is instead a theory—a precise articulation of what there is and how the physical world behaves, not just in the laboratory but at all places and times. The theory should be able to explain the success of the recipe and thereby also explain the phenomena.”
(Maudlin, Tim. Philosophy of Physics: Quantum Theory. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 2019. pp. 4-6)