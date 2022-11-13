Today’s Sunday, ergo we get a batch of themed bird photos from world renowned biologist and avid ornithophile John Avise. John’s captions are indented, and you can click on his photos to enlarge them.
Also, it’s time to send in your wildlife photos, as my reserve won’t last forever. Thanks!
Introduced and Exotic Species
Southern California is home to nearly 450 native avian species, plus another couple dozen non-native birds. Some of the latter are the subject of this week’s WEIT post. Some of these non-native species (e.g., the House Sparrow and European Starling) were intentionally introduced into North America, whereas others (e.g., the Amazon Parrots and Munias) are descendants of pet-store escapees who took up residence in this mild climatic regime and initiated what in some cases became self-sustaining populations in nature. All of the following photographs were taken “in the wild” near my current home in Orange County.
House Sparrow (Passer domesticus) male:
House Sparrow female:
European Starling (Sturnus vulgaris):
Northern Red Bishop (Euplectes franciscanus):
Orange-cheeked Waxbill (Estrilda melpoda):
Red-whiskered Bulbul (Pycnonotus jocosus):
Scaly-breasted Munia, adult (Lonchura punctulata):
Golden Palm Weaver, (Ploceus bojeri):
Eurasian Collared-Dove (Streptopelia decaocto):
Rock pigeon (Columba livia):
Red-lored Amazon (Amazona autumnalis):
Lilac-crowned Amazon (Amazona finschi):
Mitred Parakeet (Psittacara mitratus):
Egyptian Goose (Alopochen aegyptiaca):
Muscovy Duck (Cairina moschata) head portrait:
Mandarin Duck (Aix galericulata):
7 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful photos! How wonderful to see these near where you live. I love the Golden Palm Weaver.
We used to see flocks of wild Parakeets here in San Diego, but for some reason, they haven’t been as prevalent in a long time.
Theses are so beautiful. I would love to see and photograph a Mandarin duck. Thanks for sharing
Taking an occasional / rare moment to say :
I love every RWP – thanks to all – this set really hit the spot – delightful.
A fine set! I read from the link that the common rock pigeon was introduced from Europe in the 1600s, and of course it is very widespread over the world.
Thank you, John Avise, for your exquisite photographs of these gorgeous birds! It would be hard to pick a favourite.
Beautiful shots of these birds. I missed seeing the Monk Parakeet, which was common and conspicuous when I lived in Austin TX. According to Wikipedia there is a self-sustaining population in Chicago too, and in many other states. These are really interesting birds, building gigantic multi-owner stick nests.
Gorgeous art.