The good news: the “Red Wave” of GOP victories didn’t materialize, though the GOP will likely control the House; Senate still up for grabs

I went to sleep ignoring the election results last night, as I didn’t want to perturb my sleep (my insomnia appears to be abating, though). But as soon as I got to work, I checked the news, expecting to see a rout of the Democrats but immensely pleased to see that it didn’t happen. Even the Senate is still up for grabs, though, as predicted, the House probably went to the GOP. But several Republicans, notably Mehmet “Anas platyrhynchos” Oz, appear to have gone down to defeat. If no Republican candidate in Georgia gets a majority, the two leading contenders (including Herschel “I didn’t pay for abortions” Walker) will have a runoff election.

Here’s the Washington Post’s headline (click to read):

As for who’s winning in the national legislative races, the NYT, as of 6:30, appears to have more up to date results (click to read):

The Senate may still stay Democratic, as Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker, both Republicans, were defeated. As Five Thirty Eight notes:

It’s early Wednesday morning and we don’t yet know which party will control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. And based on simulations using FiveThirtyEight’s final forecast, the projections we do have suggest Democrats are now slight favorites to maintain their narrow edge in the Senate while ABC News estimates that Republicans have 207 seats to the Democrats’ 188, putting the GOP in position to win a majority. Still, it’s likely to be some time until we know whether those outcomes have actually happened and what the final numbers will be in each chamber. . .. . Coming into Election Day, Democrats and Republicans each held 50 seats in the Senate, but Democrats held power via Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote. To shift the balance of power, Republicans needed to win one net seat. But as things stand, the Senate will include 48 Democrats, 47 Republicans and the occupants of five as-yet-unprojected seats in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin. But one race where we do have a projection from ABC News is of critical importance to the Senate math: Pennsylvania. Earlier this morning, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, capturing the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. As a result, Democrats just need to hold on to two of their three most endangered seats — Arizona, Georgia and Nevada — which significantly improves their odds of reaching 50 seats.

As for Georgia, it’s too close to call, and if there’s a runoff between Warnock or Walker, I suspect the libertarian votes will go to Warnock, ensuring a Democratic seat.

Of that trio of Democratic-held seats, Georgia’s outcome seems pretty clear at this point, too. That would be another runoff, for those who didn’t get enough of that last cycle, when Democrats won runoffs for both of Georgia’s Senate seats to capture the chamber. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are each right at about 49 percent, with a Libertarian candidate garnering the other 2 percent — enough to force a Dec. 6 runoff by preventing either Warnock or Walker from winning an outright majority.

As for the House of Representatives, it’s very likely it will fall into Republican hands. But remember, the Senate controls all Presidential judicial appointments, so if it stays Democratic (and with Harris breaking ties), the GOP won’t get to stack the judiciary with hyper-conservatives. There will still be a legislative stalemate if the House goes Republican.

About the House:

Of that trio of Democratic-held seats, Georgia’s outcome seems pretty clear at this point, too. That would be another runoff, for those who didn’t get enough of that last cycle, when Democrats won runoffs for both of Georgia’s Senate seats to capture the chamber. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are each right at about 49 percent, with a Libertarian candidate garnering the other 2 percent — enough to force a Dec. 6 runoff by preventing either Warnock or Walker from winning an outright majority. . . . Republicans are in line for a majority because they gained many of the seats they were supposed to capture, and they are also well-positioned to win some toss-up races as well as seats in which they were underdogs. Florida Republicans had a banner night, particularly in the House: They picked up a couple Democratic-held seats that GOP mapmakers made redder in redistricting (the 7th and 13th districts) as well as a couple of newly drawn, Republican-leaning open seats (the 4th and 15th districts). Elsewhere, the GOP flipped slightly red-leaning seats held by Democratic incumbents in New Jersey’s 7th District and Virginia’s 2nd District while winning two reddish, Democratic-held open seats in Tennessee’s 5th District and Wisconsin’s 3rd District.

As the NYT notes, even the pistol-packing Jesus-ite Lauren Boebert may be defeated:

The election in Colorado’s Third Congressional District was surprisingly tight, with Representative Lauren Boebert, a far-right provocateur who heckled President Biden during his State of the Union speech, locked in a close contest with Adam Frisch, a Democrat. The Associated Press has not called the race.

Ballot measures from the NYT:

Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont chose to enshrine abortion protections in their state constitutions on Tuesday, The Associated Press said. A vote in Kentucky on whether to amend the State Constitution to say there was no right to abortion was too close to call as of early Wednesday. . . . Voters in Maryland and Missouri approved ballot measures on Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana, according to The Associated Press, adding those states to a list that has swelled in recent years. But similar efforts were also shot down in Arkansas and North Dakota — a mixed result that underscored the varying public attitudes over marijuana use.

What’s wrong with North Dakota?

. . . In Iowa, voters, by a wide margin, supported an initiative enshrining gun rights in an amendment to the State Constitution that declares that residents’ ability “to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Oy.

From the WaPo on the abortion measures:

On Tuesday, both California and Vermont were on course to add abortion rights to their constitutions by an overwhelming margin, as expected. A similar measure was ahead in Michigan, 53 percent to 47 percent.

Perhaps most notably, though, a pair of red states — Kentucky and Montana — also appeared prepared to turn aside antiabortion measures such as the one in Kansas. The Kentucky measure would clarify that the state constitution contains no right to an abortion; the Montana measure would require health-care providers to try to save any infant born alive, including after attempted abortions.

While results aren’t final, the election reinforced that ballot measures are largely where this battle will be fought moving forward, and that’s not good for the antiabortion crowd. Finally, in one gubernatorial race I followed, the result was sad: Stacey Abrams went down to defeat by incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in Georgia. From CNN: Kemp had been seen as the favorite in the race for months, with Abrams unable to capture the momentum she experienced in 2018 and hampered by broader voter discontent with Democratic control of Washington. The victory reasserts Republican control of the executive office in Georgia just two years removed from Democrats winning both of the state’s US Senate seats and President Joe Biden becoming the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992. Abrams’ defeat is a tough blow for Democrats who have long sought to elevate her in a state that, until recently, had been dominated by Republicans. After losing to Kemp by less than two percentage points in 2018, Abrams was among the women considered to run alongside Biden. She is often touted as one of the most influential Democrats in the country, despite currently holding no public office. Kemp’s victory is a clear sign that economic arguments made by Republicans were more powerful in 2022 than Democrats’ focus on abortion. Without a win there, her ascendancy as a future Democratic star may have ended. There will be no end of analyses and postmortems in the days to come, but I’ll close with the Washington Post‘s explanations of why the Red Wave failed to materialize: As for abortion’s impact on the election more broadly? The good news for Democrats on Tuesday was that lots of voters — nearly 3 in 10 — said abortion rights were their most important issue, which was nearly as large as the share of voters who named inflation, according to network exit polls. Abortion ranking nearly as high on the list of priorities as the most significant economic issue (and the GOP’s top issue) would seem to be a good thing for Democrats, since the economy almost always tops people’s list of concerns. But voters trusted the GOP more on every other issue tested: crime, gun policy and immigration. So how did Democrats beat expectations on Tuesday? Surely Roe v. Wade being overturned played a role, delivering the Democrats turnout fuel in an election in which they had been lacking it — and an election whose fundamentals favored the opposition party. The court decision’s effect showed up almost immediately after it came down, with Democrats suddenly overperforming in every special election. But this election wasn’t just about the relative strengths of the parties’ bases — it was also about independents. Exit polls currently show that independent voters favored Democrats 49 percent to 47 percent. That’s not a big victory, but it is highly unusual for a midterm election. The opposition party has won independents by double digits in each of the last four midterm elections, but the GOP might lose this group when all is said and done in this one. (Exit polls get readjusted as results roll in.)