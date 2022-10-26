Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “nonsense,” once again shows the Divine Duo chastising the barmaid for exactly what they’re guilty of themselves:
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ nonsense
October 26, 2022 • 8:45 am
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ nonsense”
Some people elevate angels beyond a simple aspect of a religion, and turn them into a full-on religion. These are people who want to feel like they are constantly being watched over and protected. If you haven’t met anyone yet who considers angels/angelology/angelism to be their religion, please find someone. It’s fascinating, and it seems like they make it all up as they go. It’s also funny to watch followers of more mainstream religions denounce them as crackpots.
Excellent as always – thanks!
And yet I can’t help but wonder if the barmaid believes some of our modern religious tenets. Girls can become boys. Men can get pregnant. Biological sex is a spectrum. White racism is the only possible explanation for differences in group performance or behavior, and white supremacy pervades our society. The Maori…
Since the barmaid is an avatar of “Author”, I suspect not. But you’re right that many who consider themselves sceptics and rationalists do seem to.