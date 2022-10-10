Philomena takes the mickey out of religion

You must watch “Faith Off,” the second episode of the BBC’s five-part “Cunk on Earth” series. After watching two of the episodes, I’ve concluded that while they have their funny moments (one of them noted by reader Barry below), the Philomena trope has trouble sustaining a long series. The bit about “Philomena’s castle” at the end is a weird and unamusing digression.

Moreover, now clearly some (but not all) of the academics and scholars she interviews are in on the fact that it’s a spoof .

Barry, who sent me this link, noted a bon mot from La Cunk:

In case you haven’t seen her latest: “When Christ was born he had a magic flaming circle on his head, which would have set fire to all the hay and pubes as he came out.”

The treatment of Islam is pretty funny, what with the blackouts, but note that there are two ads that interrupt in the show.

I’ll post the other three half-hour segments in the coming days.