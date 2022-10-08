Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

October 8, 2022 • 6:30 am

Good morning on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Once again, having been virtually sleepless, I tender only a Hili dialogue. That is, after all, the original stripped-down version of this feature.

Andrezj’s cynicism is temperated by Hili:

A: Words hide the intention more often than they inform.
Hili: I’m always meowing honestly.

 

In Polish:

Ja: Słowa częściej ukrywają intencje niż o nich informują.
Hili: Ja zawsze miauczę uczciwie.

Leon also has a greeting for you:

Leon: Good morning.

In Polish: Dzień dobry

6 thoughts on “Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

  1. Well, I perused the October 8th page of Wikipedia and didn’t see any events that inspired me to mention them here.

    However, one news item:

    There’s been an explosion on the Crimean Bridge. This bridge is an important strategic link between Crimea and Russia and is used to supply troops in Crimea and presumably the Kherson region.

    Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility.

  3. October 8, 1956 – New York Yankees pitcher, Don Larsen, pitches only perfect game in World Series baseball history. Allowing no hits, no walks, and hitting no batters, nobody got on base against him that day. And as was the norm in those days, unless a pitcher got into trouble, he pitched the full nine innings! I remember his catcher, Yogi Berra, running out and jumping into Larsen’s arms after the final out.

