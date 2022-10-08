Good morning on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Once again, having been virtually sleepless, I tender only a Hili dialogue. That is, after all, the original stripped-down version of this feature.

Andrezj’s cynicism is temperated by Hili:

A: Words hide the intention more often than they inform. Hili: I’m always meowing honestly.

In Polish:

Ja: Słowa częściej ukrywają intencje niż o nich informują. Hili: Ja zawsze miauczę uczciwie.

Leon also has a greeting for you: Leon: Good morning.