Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Once again, having been virtually sleepless, I tender only a Hili dialogue. That is, after all, the original stripped-down version of this feature.
Andrezj’s cynicism is temperated by Hili:
A: Words hide the intention more often than they inform.Hili: I’m always meowing honestly.
In Polish:
Ja: Słowa częściej ukrywają intencje niż o nich informują.Hili: Ja zawsze miauczę uczciwie.
Leon also has a greeting for you:
Leon: Good morning.
Well, I perused the October 8th page of Wikipedia and didn’t see any events that inspired me to mention them here.
However, one news item:
There’s been an explosion on the Crimean Bridge. This bridge is an important strategic link between Crimea and Russia and is used to supply troops in Crimea and presumably the Kherson region.
Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility.
October 8th, 1939: Hitler annexes Western Poland.
October 8, 1956 – New York Yankees pitcher, Don Larsen, pitches only perfect game in World Series baseball history. Allowing no hits, no walks, and hitting no batters, nobody got on base against him that day. And as was the norm in those days, unless a pitcher got into trouble, he pitched the full nine innings! I remember his catcher, Yogi Berra, running out and jumping into Larsen’s arms after the final out.
…wow, thanks Jim! l…
And here it is! Vin Scully called it.
It must be awful to suffer from insomnia. I recently saw a video by Dr. Eric Berg who says that all insomniacs have gut problems and there’re many things that can be done to solve this problem. He’s a pretty good explainer on his videos. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wORXbV6GB34
Different topic: Here’s a lovely song by ToniBraxton that was released in 1996. It has only two rhyming lines!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2Rch6WvPJE