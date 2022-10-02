It’s Sunday, which means we have a group of themed bird photos from John Avise. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. This week’s theme is GEESE.

Day of the Goose

According to PCC(E), last Thursday (Sept. 29) was officially “Goose Day”. To celebrate this glorious occasion, this week’s post will be of various wild Geese species that can be found here in Southern California. With the exception of the Egyptian Goose (which has been introduced from Africa), all of the other pictured species are native to North America. The Ross’s Goose, Cackling Goose, and Greater White-fronted Goose are rather rare in our area, but the other species can be quite common in suitable water habitats.



Canada Goose (Branta canadensis):

Canada Goose portrait:

Cackling Goose portrait:

Cackling Goose (left) with Canada Goose (right):

Brant flock:

Greater White-fronted Goose portrait:

Snow Goose portrait:

Ross’s Goose portrait:

Egyptian Goose portrait:

JAC: The photo below was neither taken by John nor shows a North American goose, but I wanted to put it in because it’s an American goose. This is the famous nēnē (Branta sandvicensis), also known as the Hawaiian goose. It’s found on only five islands in Hawaii, and is nearly flightless. After an arduous search, I located one in Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island—in a parking lot. As we know, many birds on oceanic islands like Hawaii become flightless or nearly flightless, probably because oceanic islands lack predators and flight is metabolically expensive. Why fly if you don’t have to? This leads to selection pressures to reduce wing size and flight behavior.

Its closest living relative is almost certainly the Canada goose, and one or more of the nēnē’s ancestors probably arrived on the island about 500,000 years ago. With a population of only about 2,500, this is also the world’s rarest goose.