“It” is now a pronoun

I always imagined that whatever pronouns people chose for themselves, they’d never include “it”. “It” refers to an object, not a person (of course, many new pronouns are simply confected words), and it would seem demeaning to people to refer to them as “it.” That is, I couldn’t imagine that a child in school would want another child to say something like ” look, teacher, it is raising its hand.”
I was wrong. Here’s an article in the conservative City Journal that says that “it” is not only okay, but was once used as a pejorative pronoun against African-Americans, who are reclaiming it by claiming that they want to be called “it.” (I can’t recall an instance of African-American called “it”, but I’ll take their word for it.)
An excerpt. Let me hasten to say that I’ve always favored using whatever pronoun a person wishes, as a sign of civility and respect. It’s just that “it” is so, well, impersonal. It would seem to me that it strip a person of dignity, even if “reclaimed.” From the article:
San Francisco Unified School District has released a guidebook for teachers to facilitate secret child sexual transitions and to let students use the pronoun “it” at school.
According to documents obtained from a whistleblower, in 2021 the district celebrated “International Pronouns Day,” teaching students that they can adopt a wide range of genders and sexual identities. In elementary school, the district tells students that they may not “feel like a boy OR a girl” and can identify as “non-binary” and use “they” pronouns. For secondary students, the district teaches that they can be part of the “bisexual umbrella” and identify as “fluid,” “pansexual,” “omnisexual,” “hetero-, homo-, lesbi-curious,” “hetero-, homo-, lesbi-flexible,” and “queer.”
The district also released a guide on students who use “it” pronouns, explaining to teachers that “we are increasingly seeing students using the pronoun ‘it’” at school. The guidebook explains that using “it” as a pronoun “has a long history being used as a slur to dehumanize trans and gender non-conforming folks” but functions as a gender-identity version of the “n-word,” which was “reclaimed” by African-Americans. The guidebook recommends that teachers discuss “it” pronoun usage with their students but ultimately recommends that teachers “affirm their right to use whatever pronoun feels right to them.”
If you go to the documents link above, or click below, you’ll discuss the use of “it” as a pronoun. It’s definitely cited as a slur for many, and people should be careful of using it. If you go to pp. 53 and 54 of this link, you’ll see the discussion, which I’ve put below the fold. Here’s just one except, which ultimately says it’s ok, but also that the student who wants to be referred to as “it” must be informed of its history:
Things you can do as a trusted adult
One on One Dialogue
If you have students who want to use the pronoun ‘it’ opening a dialogue with them about the fact that ‘it’ has a history as a slur and thus some folks might have a negative response. Affirm their right to use whatever pronoun feels right to them and also offer to discuss or connect them to someone else to discuss other neopronouns if they want. This can give you insight into not only their own understanding of ‘it’s history and use, but also what they are hoping to communicate by using ‘it’. Make sure to frame this conversation as a desire to better understand and affirm their gender identity.
Collective Processing
If the student feels that the best language to reflect who they are is to use ‘it/its’ pronouns. Dedicating a space (GSA, QGroup, Advisory) to discuss identity formation and identity conveying language could be a way to help both this student and those most likely to be impacted by their use of ‘it’ come to a space of understanding and mitigate possible avenues of harm. This can likewise build a collective p. 54 understanding about what place/time/space considerations could be important around the use of potentially loaded language, reclaimed or not.
Now how would one use “it” is as a pronoun? Clearly you can refer to someone as “it” in the third person, as noted above. And you can refer to it as a possessive, as “I found its cellphone.” I presume that someone with this pronoun, writing in the first person, could also say something like “It is going to get a snack after school.” For direct address, I suppose one would simply say something like “I’m giving you extra homework tonight.” Didn’t Gollum, in Lord of the Rings, sometimes refer to himself as “it”?
As I said, I am happy to use someone’s pronoun so long as I know it. (I haven’t gotten to the stage of asking someone I meet what their pronouns are, which I suppose makes me unenlightened. But if they told me I’d respect their choice.) However, I would have some difficulty referring to another human being as an “it”. “It”s are objects, not people.
It’ as Neopronoun
A few folks have started to use the pronoun ‘it’ as their personal pronoun claiming that it is a neopronoun. This is a practice that is highly controversial for a number of reasons.
A rough analogy here is the n-word. Not everyone who is a member of the African diaspora is comfortable with the use of the word — hard r or not whether used by another Black person or not but it definitely becomes a much larger issue when used by a non-Black person. But everyone recognizes it as a word that has very clear rules of use, and very real consequences for misuse as well. While the n-word — depending upon ending a vs. er — has this maybe kinda sometimes agreed upon use, ‘it’ does not.
1) ‘It’ is not technically a neopronoun. ‘It’ has existed within the English language since the Middle Ages. It is actually a simplification from the original ‘hit’. Even then, the pronoun was not used to describe any living thing, only objects.
2) The pronoun ‘it’ has a long history being used as a slur to dehumanize trans and gender non- conforming folks. Because of this history it cannot be thought of or considered to be the same as any other pronoun.
3) When a slur is used, it can cause real harm. NO MATTER WHO USES IT.
4) For people who do know the history of ‘it’s [sic] use, it is asking them to be okay using a slur. Not everyone, whether part of that group or not, may be comfortable with that.
5) Some people will use the fact that one person they know is okay with being called ‘it’ as a reason that everyone should be okay with it, (well xyz, is fine with ‘it’), this can allow folks to weaponize one person’s choice against others.
Give students the benefit of the doubt, hopefully with a little bit of open dialogue they will understand how their manner of communication can impact others. Ultimately we support all our student’s right to self-determine. If after additional dialogue this is still how they choose to identity, it’s OK.
21 thoughts on ““It” is now a pronoun”
When all this started a few years back, some critics (who are obviously bad people) quickly arrived at the satirical pronoun “s/h/it”. I’m told that it has its uses on occasions when declaring ones pronouns is made mandatory.
It.
Lengthy documentation.
[ sigh…]
Well, it’s crystal-clear to me!
I don’t get this pronoun business.
It seems to me that when I use a pronoun to refer to you, that is my pronoun. It isn’t your pronoun.
Since “it” is often used as a pronoun for animals, we of the trans-species movement welcome this development with particular enthusiasm. Whoever it was in the SF school bureaucracy that wrote this memo, it should be named honorary clownfish of the year.
Not all animals. If you were talking to Jerry about Honey the Duck or Hili the Cat would you use “it” to refer to the animal in question?
What is it all about?
“It places the lotion in the basket.”
Silence of the Lambs:
https://youtu.be/QRqXBsgnYok
Sorry, but there is no way I’ll be using “it” to refer to a human being in the foreseeable future.
It’s all very well somebody saying “use ‘it’ to refer to me”, but, when I talk to somebody I always use “you”. If I’m using he/she/whatever, by definition I’m talking about the person to somebody else. I probably have no idea what the somebody else thinks about using “it” as a pronoun for a human. Most likely, they think it is derogatory and they’ll think the less of me.
It makes me tired. Surely this obsessing over what one should be called falls into the category of first world problems of people with too much time on their hands.
+1
C. P. Snow talked about “The Two Cultures”. That was in the sixties – is this a third culture? Or what became of one of them?
The mania of complication language to accommodate academic feminists and now “LBTGQ++” people is far worse in German than in English, though we haven’t quite caught up with the whole pronouns stuff yet. (Must be even worse in Hebrew than in German.) What I don’t understand: If one has to meddle in language to this degree, why not simply scrap all remnants of grammatical gender and just use one pronoun and ending for all sexes/genders/identity quirks, like Turkish does. Pronouns and suffixes are for quick and easy reference, not to make things complicated.
As regards “it”, it just so happens that I often tenderly call my loved ones the German version of “it” (as in “has it eaten”? for “have you eaten?”), due to the fact that in German, “it” is associated with diminutives, as the diminutive suffixes automatically make a word or first name neuter. The “object” association is less stringent in German, as objects can be of male, female, or neuter gender. Of course prepubertal humans (“the child”) can be “it” even in English.
“complicating”, not “complication” in the first sentence. (Oh, for the edit function!)
Some people, including parents, will refer to a newborn baby as “it.”
“Does it look more like the mother or the father?”
I always found this bizarre.
What’s the problem with ‘It’? The universe/nature is ‘It’, and we are made of the same stuff as the rest of the universe. ‘It’ is in fact a humble affirmation of our connection to everything that exists. We are inseparable from ‘It’. Thus, from now on, I would prefer that you refer to me as ‘It’.
How can we do that if you refuse to reveal your name. That is, we don’t know whom we’re supposed to call it.
“Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is basic human dignity.”
I don’t think so. If I chose not to accept or use what I consider an abuse of grammar, that’s my prerogative. You’re free to refer to yourself by any pronoun you choose, and I’m free to refer to you by any pronoun I choose. That’s basic human dignity.
+1
>As I said, I am happy to use someone’s pronoun so long as I know it
And this right here is the reason why those people have proliferated and infested so much of the world. Being an asshole, having the courage to be disagreeble and not give a single flying shit what somebody thinks of you, has always been a rare breed of courage, and one that, if humans had it in sufficient quantities, would utterly crush pathetic religions and cults in their cradle.
As an analogy to you, *Why Evolution Is True*’s author(s), consider that you are not obligated to say “Peace Be Upon Him” whenever any mention of Muhammed is done in a debate with a muslim to be considered a nice and respectful person. Through a long and arduous struggle by the likes of Hume and Voltaire, most sane humans recognize in today’s world that a Religion’s commandments do not and should not bind anyone not following them.
Thanks for the insult.
“‘It’ has existed within the English language since the Middle Ages. It is actually a simplification from the original ‘hit’.”
Growing up in the Appalachian South (East Tennessee), I occasionally heard “hit.” Through a third party I heard of a woman, working as a maid at a motel, remarking on a guest’s having left a personal item in a room: “They was a man left hit.”
This was in response to a question from a desk clerk, who was not all that well-versed in Southern Appalachian mountain linguistics. (This was at a small family owned “tourist court,” motel rooms and cabins. He and the maid had a history of trading barbs, posts and ripostes, getting under each others skin, all in good-enough fun, though I’m sure it occasionally went too far.) While in the beginning he might have sincerely-enough asked her to repeat it because he did not understand her, for his own amusement it quickly evolved into his purposefully feigning misunderstanding, requesting that the maid say it a few more times. Finally exasperated, she said: “THEY. WAS. A. MAN. LEFT. HIT!!