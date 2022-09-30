Identify the intros

Andrew Sullivan put this video on his column today as a “Mental Health Break,” and I got sucked into it. It consists of 80 famous song intros played back to back on the piano by David Bennett. How many can you identify? I haven’t had time to go through them all yet, but I think I’m getting about 85%. The titles are in the upper left-hand corner, so either cover that or turn off the video and just listen if you want to guess.

If you have the patience to go through 16 minutes and make marks of the ones you don’t know, put it down below. I will do that later, so look for my comment below.

Enjoy, and have a good weekend!