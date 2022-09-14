Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “untrue”, came with a wry comment: “QE, as always, D.”
As happens so often when the boys are at the bar, they undercut their own assertions with further assertions.
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Da Facts”
Nice! Very “meta”.
Sadly true. Just last night in an exchange of texts with a friend I discovered that he has become, or perhaps just finally revealed himself, as right wing & a climate change denialist, & he called me a fascist!
I appreciate differences of opinion, but for me I cannot convince him, so I will not waste further time on him.
Mo: Those studies are wrong. (He could add, “One must always consider the sources. Revelations, for example. Anybody?Anyone? Bueller?” )
They should try another pub. This one is not working out for them. It has only one kind of beer. Diversity of ideas is only possible when there is diversity of beer.