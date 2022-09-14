4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Da Facts

  2. Sadly true. Just last night in an exchange of texts with a friend I discovered that he has become, or perhaps just finally revealed himself, as right wing & a climate change denialist, & he called me a fascist!

    I appreciate differences of opinion, but for me I cannot convince him, so I will not waste further time on him.

    Reply

  3. Mo: Those studies are wrong. (He could add, “One must always consider the sources. Revelations, for example. Anybody?Anyone? Bueller?” )

    Reply

Leave a Reply