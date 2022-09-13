The worst rock song I know of

Since I don’t listen much to modern rock and pop (but enough to know it’s dire), I can’t really include music after, say, 1985 when considering the worst song in rock history. Here’s one video giving the ten worst modern songs, but I have to go with what I know.
I have two contenders, but I’ve settled on one, and I may have posted this before. The worst song I’ve ever heard in my own day is this one from 1976 (the video is also execrable):
Yup, it’s Charlene singing her only hit, “I’ve never been to me.” The topic is dreadful: it’s about a woman who had an adventurous life but realized too late that her real purpose is to be a faithful wife and a breeder. She’s telling women who have other dreams to be contented with being a wife and mother, for their dreams are hollow—even if they’re of being undressed by kings!
But the words are what put this song on the Red Ball Express to hell. Have a look (bolded comments are mine):
Hey lady, you ladyCursing at your life You’re a discontented mother And a regimented wife I’ve no doubt You dream about the things you’ll never do But I wish someone had a talk to me like I wanna talk to youOoh, I’ve been to Georgia and California and anywhere I could runTook the hand of a preacher man And we made love in the sun (seriously?) But I ran out of places and friendly faces Because I had to be freeI’ve been to paradise but I’ve never been to me…Please lady please ladyDon’t just walk away ‘Cause I have this need to tell you Why I’m all alone today I can see so much of me Still living in your eyesWon’t you share a partOf a weary heart that has lived a million livesOoh, I’ve been to Nice and the Isle of Greece (Isle of Greece? Greece is not an “isle”!”)When I sipped champagne on a yacht I moved like Harlow in Monte Carlo (a badly forced rhyme) And showed them what I’ve got (the rhymes just get worse, and the next three lines are what make the song indubitably the worst ever)I’ve been undressed by kingsAnd I’ve seen some things that a woman ain’t s’posed to see I’ve been to paradise but I’ve never been to me…
Hey, you know what paradise is?It’s a lie A fantasy we created about people and places As we like them to be But you know what truth is?It’s that little baby you’re holdingAnd it’s that man you fought with this morning The same one you are gonna make love to tonight That’s truth that’s love (shoot me now)Sometimes I’ve been to crying for unborn childrenThat might have made me complete But I, I took the sweet life I never knew I’d be bitter from the sweetI spent my life exploringThe subtle whoring (what is “subtle” whoring?) That costs too much to be free Hey lady I’ve been to paradise But I’ve never been to me…I’ve been to paradise – never been to me(I’ve been to Georgia and California, and anywhere I could run) I’ve been to paradise – never been to me (I’ve been to Nice and the isle of Greece While I sipped champagne on a yacht) I’ve been to paradise – never been to me
Feel free to suggestion your own choices for Worst Song.
I think it is intentionally bad. The bridge is clearly ironic, so I tend not to take it seriously. I view it as a parody ballad. The song works amazingly in the sentimental drag comedy The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert.
It’s not at all a parody, it was a big hit and the fat that the song was used in a drag comedy many years later doesn’t show that it was a parody.
I don’t think the bridge is ironic at all. It’s just a bad song that has a message that apparently resonated with a lot of people: it reassured bored women that their lives were actually okay.
“Clearly ironic”? To you, maybe, but if you lived through those days, I never heard anybody say it was either intentionally bad or ironic.
“Afternoon Delight” by the Starland Vocal Band. Incredibly, they won the Grammy for Best New Artist. They never had another hit.
Yep, except for that great 10 seconds of harmony at the end.
Thanks for pointing this song out.
Dave Barry has written extensively on this topic:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dave_Barry%27s_Book_of_Bad_Songs although in a scientific poll of readers Charlene only came in second in the “most hated per voter” category behind “In the year 2525”. Overall winner for worst song was “MacArthur Park”. I myself have an odd fondness for William Shatner’s version of “Lucy in the sky with diamonds”.
Shatner’s recordings can’t really count. I’m certain his songs were done tongue-in-check. His version of Rocketman is “astounding “.
Nimoy’s music on the other hand appears to be absolutely sincere.
Me old mucker Helpless Huw, a lovely bloke, sang with a 19 year-old’s visceral intensity in his timeless punk classic, ‘Sid Vicious was innocent’, “…the only one who cried was probably his mom/Sid Vicious died a very lonely man”. What a sentiment, what poetry. Keatsian.
I remember hearing this in 1985 (I was 14) and thought it to be objectionably stupid. I wondered if it was that “Christian rock” which I’d heard they had in the US but I’d fortunately never experienced. What a load of crap, I thought. hehehe
D.A.
NYC
There are just too many bad songs to list! In addition to Jerry’s favorites for worst, it’s fun reading what other correspondents are adding. “MacArthur Park” is a good candidate for awful, but I must admit that I like “In the Year 2525.” I’m not a fan of “YMCA,” even though it’s played during the 7th inning stretch at T-Mobile Park where the Mariners play. (Maybe that’s why I’m sick of it.)
I’d include (in alphabetical band name order):
America’s CSNYesque “Horse with no Name” for its terrible lyrics
Counting Crows’ awful cover of Joni’s “Big Yellow Taxi”
Led Zepp’s cod-reggae “D’yer Mak’er”
Starship’s “We Built this City”
Not sure if they fit into the rock category, but The Beatles’ “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” and “Octopus’s Garden” are pretty abysmal, too *quickly ducks*
No, those are bad Beatles songs, especially Octopus’s Garden, which I believe was written by Ringo. It sucks big time.
I remember, from when I was fairly young, wondering why they found it so difficult to name their horse.
We Built This City is astoundingly terrible. Hard to fathom how Starship grew out of Jefferson Airplane, a great band.
I would add my two personal abominations: Two Tickets To Paradise by Eddie Money and Gloria by the late Laura Brannigan.
Oh, Cat, I remember when this song was out. I was rather young, but not too young to realize just how stupidly terrible the song is. Man,w as it annoying.
“I moved like Harlow in Monte Carlo…” Yes, it sounds like a rapper was passing through for a brief cameo.
But for the MOST badly forced rhyme of all time, I submit (and as I’m a hardcore Allman Brothers fanatic, this is doubly embarrassing), from Gregg Allman’s “Please Call Home,” THIS clanger:
“And I know, that you’re used to runnin’
Oh you’re lost baby, and I ain’t funnin’…”
Now as to PCC’s SECOND-worst song, absolutely. In ’72 or ’73, I was growing up a rock ‘n’ roller in West “Hotfoot,” CT. The local rock station (I think it may have been WDRC, but I can’t swear to it) supposedly fired this DJ, who then locked himself in the control room, and threatened to play Melanie’s horrifying abortion of a song over and over, looped completely non-stop, until they gave him his job back.
And he did, and after more than 24 hours, they did. It took me years to realize that this was probably all a publicity stunt, and his job was never actually in danger.
And it worked. After one day, there was hardly anyone in the known universe who didn’t know all about that station. So ghastly it was that more than 50 years later, I can’t forget it.
I saw Melanie play at the Glastonbury Festival in ’82 (IIRC) – the only songs I can remember are THAT one and a cover of the Stones’ “Ruby Tuesday”.
Aw. What about Patches (Dickie Lee, 1962)? I just listened to it again to make sure it was as awful as I remembered, and my gorge rose.
You have no pity for the girl from the wrong side of town? Heartless! ;>D
Nooooo!!!! How could you remind me of that?? Patches, I’m dependin’ on you son, to pull the family through. Now I’ll have that stuck in my head all day. In a somewhat similar vein there’s also “Teddy Bear” by Red Sovine.
When you cross “hideous” and “dreadful”, this is what you get:
Wildfire
Michael Martin Murphey
She comes down from Yellow Mountain
On a dark, flat land she rides
On a pony she named Wildfire
With a whirlwind by her side
On a cold Nebraska night
Oh, they say she died one winter
When there came a killing frost
And the pony she named Wildfire
Busted down its stall
In a blizzard, he was lost
She ran calling Wildfire
She ran calling Wildfire
She ran calling Wildfire
By the dark of the moon, I planted
But there came an early snow
Been a hoot-owl howling outside my window now
‘Bout six nights in a row
She’s coming for me, I know
And on Wildfire we’re both gonna go
We’ll be ridin’ Wildfire
We’ll be ridin’ Wildfire
We’ll be ridin’ Wildfire
On Wildfire we’re gonna ride
We’re gonna leave sodbustin’ behind
Get these hard times right on out of our minds
Riding Wildfire
I have to say that the words are sort of smarmy, but I do love the tune, especially the Scriabin-influenced intro and outro. This live version is good, even if you ignore the words:
Professor CC, as you know, the internet never forgets–and I completely agree with your “worst songs ever” post of October 17, 2013. Your #1 worst song in that post will ALWAYS be my most hated song: Muskrat Love.
OMG. Awful.
I’ve always liked Melanie’s “Brand New Key,” a peppy, fun little number that used to play at my local roller rink.
For worst song I nominate the painful “Run Joey Run” by David Geddes. It’s bad on several levels, including the dreaded Dead Teenager one.
“Run Joey run Joey run
Daddy please don’t, it wasn’t his fault, he means so much to me
Daddy please don’t, we’re gonna get married
Just you wait and see.”
Oh, the humanity …
I thought you meant this at first, Sastra, http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OiljaInq4g Top bubblegum pop. ‘Quick Joey Small’. Kasenatz-Katz Singing Orchestral Circus.
I also like “Brand New Key”. I never bought any of Melanie’s records but I used to enjoy listening to her songs when they came on the radio all those years ago. She has a distinctive voice with a lot of personality. I like the wry line “Some say I’ve done alright for a girl”.
My go-tos for worst songs of all time (although they hardly qualify as rock songs) are Paul Anka’s “Having My Baby” and Dan Hill’s “Sometimes When We Touch”
I’ll just leave this here…
Taking a quick look at Wikipedia here –
The composition – the writing for the instruments – has interesting changes.
Ron Miller and Ken Hirsch were the writers. Ron Miller wrote For Once In My Life. Hirsch has good credits. Charlene had Stevie Wonder join her for Used to Be (1982).
… it made the charts – but yeah, the only way the instruments and writing could help this tune if they had a match to put it out of its misery.
(Anyone get that reference?)
Some say the Shaggs are the worst band of all time, but some say they are among the best. Reportedly Frank Zappa liked them, and Kurt Cobain, perhaps ironically. Youtube comments under music are often a hoot. The top comment here says “This is the ultimate band for people who have heard too much music.” The 2nd rated says “Only band talented enough to play 3 different songs at once 10/10”. I’d say as (hobby) musician myself that outsider art like this is indeed somehow refreshing.
https://youtu.be/hxPsXPCR5MU
If you remove unconventional music from the list, I’d say the worst band of all time, no contest, is Supertramp. I’m convinced, the most-played band in Guantamo. Here is how that played out. They thought about playing Infant Annihilator, Suffocation or classic Cannibal Corpse to soften up the innates, and then some depraved mind suggested the “best of” Supertramp. I think the others upon hearing that plan, sick in their stomach, then leaked to Snowden what goes on there.
Most embarrassing song by a major artist:
“My Ding-a-ling” by Chuck Berry
Worst song when you stop and think about what the storyline is:
“Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes–two lovers decide to cheat on one-another, and laugh it off when they answer each other’s ad. Yeesh.
The lyric was referring to the “aisle of grease” at the supermarket – you get through a lot of personal lubricants after you are undressed by kings..
Songs I hate, I have a list:
– Don’t Worry Be Happy (was it written in 30 seconds?)
– Mr. Jones (what a horrible singing voice)
– pretty much anything by the Tragically Hip (horrible singing voice)
– pretty much anything sung by Prince (oddly enough I like some of the songs he wrote for other people, but I can’t stand his own stuff)
– pretty much anything sung by Michael Jackson (I don’t understand the appeal)
– anything by AC/DC after Bon Scott died (his replacement sounds like Daffy Duck on helium)
I could go on, but I’ll spare you.