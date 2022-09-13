The worst rock song I know of

Since I don’t listen much to modern rock and pop (but enough to know it’s dire), I can’t really include music after, say, 1985 when considering the worst song in rock history. Here’s one video giving the ten worst modern songs, but I have to go with what I know.

I have two contenders, but I’ve settled on one, and I may have posted this before. The worst song I’ve ever heard in my own day is this one from 1976 (the video is also execrable):

Yup, it’s Charlene singing her only hit, “I’ve never been to me.” The topic is dreadful: it’s about a woman who had an adventurous life but realized too late that her real purpose is to be a faithful wife and a breeder. She’s telling women who have other dreams to be contented with being a wife and mother, for their dreams are hollow—even if they’re of being undressed by kings!

But the words are what put this song on the Red Ball Express to hell. Have a look (bolded comments are mine):

Lyrics

Hey lady, you lady

Cursing at your life

You’re a discontented mother

And a regimented wife

I’ve no doubt

You dream about the things you’ll never do

But I wish someone had a talk to me like I wanna talk to you Ooh, I’ve been to Georgia and California and anywhere I could run

Took the hand of a preacher man

And we made love in the sun (seriously?)

But I ran out of places and friendly faces

Because I had to be free I’ve been to paradise but I’ve never been to me… Please lady please lady

Don’t just walk away

‘Cause I have this need to tell you

Why I’m all alone today

I can see so much of me

Still living in your eyes Won’t you share a part

Of a weary heart that has lived a million lives Ooh, I’ve been to Nice and the Isle of Greece (Isle of Greece? Greece is not an “isle”!”)

When I sipped champagne on a yacht

I moved like Harlow in Monte Carlo (a badly forced rhyme)

And showed them what I’ve got (the rhymes just get worse, and the next three lines are what make the song indubitably the worst ever) I’ve been undressed by kings

And I’ve seen some things that a woman ain’t s’posed to see

I’ve been to paradise but I’ve never been to me… Talking bit: Hey, you know what paradise is?

It’s a lie

A fantasy we created about people and places

As we like them to be

But you know what truth is? It’s that little baby you’re holding

And it’s that man you fought with this morning

The same one you are gonna make love to tonight

That’s truth that’s love (shoot me now) Sometimes I’ve been to crying for unborn children

That might have made me complete

But I, I took the sweet life

I never knew I’d be bitter from the sweet I spent my life exploring

The subtle whoring (what is “subtle” whoring?)

That costs too much to be free

Hey lady I’ve been to paradise

But I’ve never been to me… I’ve been to paradise – never been to me

(I’ve been to Georgia and California, and anywhere I could run)

I’ve been to paradise – never been to me

(I’ve been to Nice and the isle of Greece

While I sipped champagne on a yacht)

I’ve been to paradise – never been to me I just realized that this song could be an anthem for the “pro-life” movement. As for the second worst song, it’s this one , which actually rose to #1 in the U.S. in December, 1971. Feel free to suggestion your own choices for Worst Song.