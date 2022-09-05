Another bizarre attempt to show that traditional “ways of knowing” in New Zealand are even better than modern science

I won’t dwell at length on this, but offer it up as an example of the craziness infecting New Zealand. Here is a Linked In comment by Karl Wixon, a self-employed education reformer but also holds a job that seems to be funded by the government:

Kaitohu Matua Māori / Chief Advisor – Māori (p/t contract) Kaitohu Matua Māori / Chief Advisor – Māori (p/t contract) Education New Zealand · ContractEducation New Zealand · ContractApr 2021 – Present · 1 yr 6 mosApr 2021 – Present · 1 yr 6 mosNew Zealand The role of the Chief Advisor Māori is to identify, lead, drive, align and embed Rautaki [Strategic] Māori throughout Education NZ Manapou ki te Ao. [“Education New Zealand”] The Chief Advisor Māori is the key cultural attaché for the Chief Executive and is responsible for providing specialist advice and counsel on all matters relating to ENZ’s responsiveness to Māori. His job, then, is to do exactly what he’s doing below: showing that Mātauranga Māori (MM) or Māori “ways of knowing”, should be embedded in New Zealand education. That’s fine if the “ways of knowing”— which include some practical knowledge but also theology, morality, word of mouth, and legend—are taught as sociology and anthropology. But that’s not how it works in New Zealand, as MM is supposed to be taught as “coequal” to modern science. That will hold back science education for everyone, as well as giving young people a false view of science. Here Wixon asserts that the early Māori already knew about discoveries in astronomy and cosmology that we think are modern, and that these indigenous discoveries were sorely neglected. But his claim is based entirely on a few spirals carved by Māori! As the person who sent me this noted: “This sort of thing is bad for both mātauranga Māori and science, but in the current moral panic we’re unlikely to see any pushback.” Well, I’ll give some pushback, but I don’t have to push hard because Wixon’s claim discredits itself.

Click on the screenshot to read, though I’ve embedded the whole screed below.

This is the writing of a delusional obsessive, but one who’s just doing his job. The craziness of his claim is evident in the way he forces ancient carvings of spirals (which of course are not unique to Māori) to conform to a photo of a galactic spiral, presumably taken by the Webb Space telescope. It’s a very weak analogy, and really shows nothing at all. You might as well have shown a “golden spiral” to assert that the Māori knew about logarithms and the Fibonacci Series.

That’s all the debunking this piece needs. But what’s nearly as bad are all the people who weigh in, agreeing with Wixon! Much of New Zealand (not the rational folks, of course) buy into this kid of stuff. There is only one comment that is even semi-critical, and that one simply says that modern science and indigenous knowledge need not be at odds. Here are a few more:

I don’t know how much of this comes from valorization of the indigenous people and how much from an anti-science attitude, but it hardly matters. What matters is that Kiwis should be aware of this stuff, and fight like hell to keep mythology from being represented not just as coequal to science, but superior to science.