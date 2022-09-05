Another bizarre attempt to show that traditional “ways of knowing” in New Zealand are even better than modern science

I won’t dwell at length on this, but offer it up as an example of the craziness infecting New Zealand. Here is a Linked In comment by Karl Wixon, a self-employed education reformer but also holds a job that seems to be funded by the government:
Kaitohu Matua Māori / Chief Advisor – Māori (p/t contract)
Education New Zealand · ContractApr 2021 – Present · 1 yr 6 mos
The Chief Advisor Māori is the key cultural attaché for the Chief Executive and is responsible for providing specialist advice and counsel on all matters relating to ENZ’s responsiveness to Māori.
His job, then, is to do exactly what he’s doing below: showing that Mātauranga Māori (MM) or Māori “ways of knowing”, should be embedded in New Zealand education. That’s fine if the “ways of knowing”— which include some practical knowledge but also theology, morality, word of mouth, and legend—are taught as sociology and anthropology. But that’s not how it works in New Zealand, as MM is supposed to be taught as “coequal” to modern science. That will hold back science education for everyone, as well as giving young people a false view of science.
Here Wixon asserts that the early Māori already knew about discoveries in astronomy and cosmology that we think are modern, and that these indigenous discoveries were sorely neglected. But his claim is based entirely on a few spirals carved by Māori! As the person who sent me this noted:
“This sort of thing is bad for both mātauranga Māori and science, but in the current moral panic we’re unlikely to see any pushback.”
This is the writing of a delusional obsessive, but one who’s just doing his job. The craziness of his claim is evident in the way he forces ancient carvings of spirals (which of course are not unique to
That’s all the debunking this piece needs. But what’s nearly as bad are all the people who weigh in, agreeing with Wixon! Much of New Zealand (not the rational folks, of course) buy into this kid of stuff. There is only one comment that is even semi-critical, and that one simply says that modern science and indigenous knowledge need not be at odds. Here are a few more:
I don’t know how much of this comes from valorization of the indigenous people and how much from an anti-science attitude, but it hardly matters. What matters is that Kiwis should be aware of this stuff, and fight like hell to keep mythology from being represented not just as coequal to science, but superior to science.
If you hire people to find heresy, crime, racism, woo, or whatever, they are going to find it. After all, their paycheck depends on it.
Sorry for a second comment so quickly, but how is this any different from christians and muslims finding “scientific knowledge” predicted/foreshadowed in *their* holy books? Does Wixon accept those as well? If so, should they also be taught alongside MM and science? If not, why not?
It is no different. Except that MM is being given a huge share of science and education funding of an entire modern nation.
"In general we look for a new law by the following process. First we guess it. Then we compute the consequences of the guess to see what would be implied if this law that we guessed is right. Then we compare the result of the computation to nature, with experiment or experience, compare it directly with observation, to see if it works. If it disagrees with experiment it is wrong. In that simple statement is the key to science. It does not make any difference how beautiful your guess is. It does not make any difference how smart you are, who made the guess, or what his name is – if it disagrees with experiment it is wrong. That is all there is to it."

-Richard Feynman
-Richard Feynman
The Character of Physical Law (1965)
Chapter 7, “Seeking New Laws”, p.150 (Modern Library edition, 1994)
Also in a recorded lecture – consult YouTube for Feynman delivering the lecture live.
Yes. The man is doing his job. But he’s either an idiot for believing that nonsense or he’s dishonest for disseminating it. If the latter, how can he live with himself?
WEIT is not only interesting, but also increasingly hilarious. This comedian had me at “NASA and the science community is cathing up with Maori knowledge”.
The nature of such assertions, similar to those recently published in Scientific American, are actually conspiratorial — in the original meaning. The situation was allegedly that some knowledge exists, and perhaps existed for centuries, but that experts or authorities have conspired to ignore, perhaps suppressed, that information.
Alright then, this can be resolved fairly easily. We need not get bogged down any further. If that is the honest appraisal, the people who possess that knowledge can now (and for quite a while) publish it to the internet, if not submit it to peer review, and show us the areas where NASA and scientists might want to investigate further to “catch up” with Maori ways of knowing. This bar is in fact very low (the knowledge allegedly exists, after all). Just show it, make a prediction what it means, and then wait and see how it turns out. If Karl Wixon wants to share his Maori insights, he could do that any time now, otherwise we’d call people like that “blowhards”, and conspiracy nuts.
Are there geographic boundaries to the validity or applicability of MM? Does MM ‘work’ outside of NZ? Does it need a Maori person for it to be effective outside of NZ? In other words, is it portable or is it localized to NZ? Or, as the Catholic Church does, are there Maori ‘relics’ that can effect MM anywhere? Is it negated by native American culture and practice (another way of knowing) in North America? Can they coexist? Is MM universal or is it a local phenomenon?
If NASA and the science community are only now catching up with the knowledge the Māori have had for thousand, if not thousands, of years, then those Māori have done stunningly and criminally little with that knowledge.
I prefer the way NASA and the science community are now dealing with this newly re-acquired knowledge.
And no, a picture of a spiral does not constitute a widely tested and peer reviewed law of physics. ‘Evidence’ of the “trust me, I just know” kind needs to be firmly rejected as having scientific meaning.
The JWST image is of the galaxy M74 as it looks today, and thus this image is nothing to do with the creation of the universe. It’s not a galaxy “being formed” and it’s not a universe being formed.
Thus, if the Maori spiral carving is (as claimed) “understood to represent the creation of the universe”, then any resemblence to the galaxy M74 is coincidental. So Wixon’s claims are not even self-consistent.
I’m waiting for MM to unify gravitation with quantum field theory.
Of course the ancient Maori knew about logarithms. Did they not use logs in the construction of their outrigger canoes? To answer the question raised in #7 above,
here in the Pacific NW, we will be enjoined to apply matauranga Salish, in which logs were prominent too, along with the universal curative properties of St. John’s Wort and tea made from Devil’s club. Speaking of which, MM in New Zealand will presumably reach its natural end when everyone in that lucky country is advised to replace “western” dentistry by alternative, ancient Maori practices.