Quote of the day

This article was just published in Science, one of the world’s most prestigious science journals, but one that’s embraced wokeness with an iron grip. And so it tries to fuse science with progressive social justice, as if the former somehow buttresses the latter.
I’m not going to discuss this article in deth, as it’s short and readers can absorb it very quickly. I just want to give a few quotes from it (below). Click to read:
I believe the point of the piece is to celebrate the complexity of science because it buttresses the complexity of gender identity. The author, who says she/he is bisexual (no pronoun is given) has no time for cut-and-dried answers, but, after learning about astrophysics, embraced it because it’s “the kind of physics that doesn’t have all the answers, the kind of physics that disagrees with itself, the kind of physics that is messy and chaotic and, God forbid, fun.”
To quote the author:
Now, I realize the power of my identity. Being nonbinary means challenging the status quo every day. It means everything can and must be questioned. It means exploring things others take to be fundamental in new ways from new angles. In my everyday life, my gender identity compels me to find unconventional solutions to difficult problems. I turn over unseen stones. I try unorthodox methods. I wrestle with big, fundamental questions. All of these things make me a better scientist.
Physics is always evolving, and gender is, too. When we understand that things are more complex than they appear, we learn. When scientists embrace the complexity of the universe, our science can only improve.
But of course the object lessons of science, regardless of one’s gender, is that it’s often complicated, that there are very many questions that remain unanswered (and what answers we get lead to more questions, and that, indeed “everything can and must be questioned.” The bit in quotes is in fact the foundation of science. Remember that the motto of Britain’s Royal Society is “nullis in verba” (“don’t take anybody’s word for it”).
Science can be used to support your emotions or preconceived ideas, but it is an empirical endeavor that carries no inherent ideological or moral lessons. Nevertheless, it can and has repeatedly be twisted to lend itself to different—and conflicting—points of view. If you study bonobos you learn that nature is kind and empathic, If you study chimpanzees, on the other hand, you learn that nature is vicious, with members of one species tearing their fellows limb from limb. And don’t ever study the behavior of Adélie penguins!
3 thoughts on “Quote of the day”
This nonbinary thing is probably one of the most stupid fads of this century. Most people who think about gender stuff will quickly realize that yes, we may use broad language to describe gender for conversational clarity, but the truth of gender is complicated and there can be masculine women and feminine men and everything in between. This does not have anything to do with sex, which is binary.
Instead of accepting this like most rational people do, the nonbinary people take a completely insane left turn and end up with a kind of conspiracy theory that does claim to have all the answers, is not messy and absolutely abhors being disagreed with. Men are masculine, women are feminine and if you don’t fit those strict rules you’re a third category. They take an imagined binary that’s mostly a straw man and just turn it into a ternary instead.
“I learned about quantum mechanics, where anything can happen.” – K. Rasmussen
If this were true, there would be no laws of quantum mechanics; but there are, so it isn’t. There is no quantum-mechanical counterpart of “genderfluid”—”lawfluid”. Neither deterministic laws nor probabilistic ones are “anything goes” laws that don’t place any constraints on what can happen.
By the way, aren’t bisexuality and sexual “non-binarity” two different things? (I dare to assert that the latter is a form of postmodern “gender fiction”.)
Declaring oneself “non-binary” is a way of claiming to be special, so you see things in different ways and have lots of great insights, whereas people who are in the boring, staid, binary pigeonholes couldn’t possibly have creative thoughts.
Makes one wonder how science managed to make any progress before being non-binary became a fad.