Much of Darwin’s work and thought was on plants, and today’s submission, by Philip Griffiths, has a Darwinian theme. His notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

I enclose some pictures of Purple loosestrife, Lythrum salicaria, which is plentiful in my local park in central Newcastle upon Tyne (UK) at this time of year. Not only is it a beautiful flower with rumpled purple purple petals that look as though somebody forget to iron them, but it should be significant to readers of Why Evolution is True.

Charles Darwin wrote to Asa Gray I am stark staring mad over over Lythrum. For the love of heaven have a look at some of your species and if you can get me some seed, do! He wrote this after voyages to the Galápagos Islands and after his major work on orchids, so it must have been something that really caught his attention. Also, Purple loosestrife is pretty ubiquitous now, so I wonder if that was not the case in Darwin’s day.

What caught Darwin’s attention was the presence of three morphs, with each flower having one:

1) A short styled morph that has medium length stamens with yellow anthers and long stamens with greenish anthers. [Stamens are the pollen-produce male parts of a flower.]

2) A medium styled morph which has short stamens with yellow anthers and long stamens with greenish anthers.

3) A long styled morph with short and medium stamens.