Reader’s wildlife photos

In this set of photos from Doug Hayes of Richmond, Virginia, the “wildlife” is not birds but Homo sapiens engaged in play activity. Doug’s notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

His title is “A bunch of slackers in Forest Hill Park.”

Some more Forest Hill wildlife – of a different sort. Slacklining is a sport in which a one- or two-inch-wide strip of nylon webbing is stretched between two anchor points and the participant walks the line. Unlike a circus tightrope, the slackline stretches and sways with the walker’s weight and movement. The sport started as an offshoot of rock climbing as a way of maintaining core strength, balance and concentration. It has now developed into its own sport with many variations on walking from point A to point B. Slackliners now compete over water, rock formations, mountain gorges. Sometimes they perform stunts and acrobatics and even practice yoga while balancing on the slackline. This group of slackliners met in Richmond, Virginia’s Forest Hill Park and set up a pair of lines, one almost a block long, to practice their skills. Setting up the slackline. The line is stretched and tensioned between two trees and is roughly six feet from the ground. Once a person is on the line, it sags and the walker will be three or four feet from the ground, depending on his or her weight.

Ready for walking. The line on the right is almost a block long.

Climbing onto the line.

Starting the walk. As stated, the line is slack. Just maintaining balance while standing still is an art in itself.

Walking the long line. Not only did he make the block long trip down the line, but he also turned and made the return trip without pausing.

Showing off his balancing skills.

Concentrate.

Even the pros can have a mishap. She was okay. When slacklining over dangerous drops, slackliners employ a safety line attached to a belt or harness and then attached to the slackline with a carabiner.

Waiting his turn.

Making it look easy.

On his way back to the starting point after a one-block trip down the long line.

Camera info: Canon D5MkIV DSLR body, Canon EF 70-200 f/2.8 L IS lens. For more information on the sport of slacklining, visit: https://slackline.us/