As I wrote yesterday, one of Audrey’s babies flew away, but didn’t fly very dexterously, as it crashed into the side of the Regenstein Library across the street from Botany Pond, and died from the collision. We were all heartbroken, as it was just starting its voyage into the Big World Outside. I went across the street to retrieve the body, which was surprisingly hefty, carried it back to the pond, and put it on some steps going down to a building basement so nobody could see it. I than asked about removal, and was told that there was a procedure on campus for disposing of dead animals.
I asked that they do it, told them where the body was, but nothing happened. Late this morning it was still there, and the flies and ants were starting to go after it. It was disturbing on a number of counts; the unfilled three requests, the fact that I had to see it when I went to the pond, the fear that it would attract a predator (we have coyotes around campus), and the nagging feeling that, after having helped raise this duck, we were treating it disrespectfully.
I’m not religious, but when a Team Duck member volunteered to take it home and give it a proper burial in her backyard, I thought that was a great solution.
And so it is done. Here’s where the duck lies, underground and covered with a handpainted stone. My mental epitaph is this:
“Here’s lies a beautiful unnamed mallard, gone too young, and known but to Mother Nature”.
It rests in the shade, under a tree, and has a lovely headstone. This is all we could do.
Three more juveniles are gone today, undoubtedly flying away during the night. They always leave before dawn, which of course can lead them into colliding with buildings.
7 thoughts on “Duck at rest”
As Oscar Wilde wrote in The Canterville Ghost:
Very sad.
Animals of nocturnal variety can dig it up though – I use ample quantities of the plain low cost kitty litter – diatomaceous earth to absorb water and odor. Lasting Pride brand.
“Don’t ask how I know this” – Unless of course it might help.
^^^ apologize for how crude this sounds – just sharing what I’ve learned about this difficult responsibility, in hopes to help. No easy way to express it.
How sad. It reminds me of this beautiful quote from Pale Fire by Vladimir Nabokov, “ I was the shadow of the waxwing slain By the false azure in the windowpane;
I was the smudge of ashen fluff -and I
Lived on, flew on, in the reflected sky.”
Thanks to the two commenters above for the lovely quotes.
I am so sorry. How sad. The poor beautiful young bird. I am so sorry for you. I hope the others are safe and able to successfully fly off and become adults. I think this particular stage of a wild bird’s life is the most difficult to watch; they just seem so fragile and soft when they first venture off alone. The place he’s in looks gorgeous. Rest In Peace, handsome little duck.
So relieved that a Team Duck volunteer was able to come up with the perfect solution despite the sad situation. The good idea likely was a comfort for many of us who have been keeping tabs on the many activities at Botany Pond. Maybe not a bad time for me to express thanks to you professor Coyne and the Duck Team volunteers for the caring and sharing you do. I’ve been looking at the photos and videos and many up dates for a few years and enjoy them, sharing the up and downs with you all.