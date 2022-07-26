Oh dear, the photo tank is draining dry/I get know pics; do you know why? Send ’em in, please.

Today we have photos of grebes, one of my favorite birds, from ecologist Susan Harrison. Her notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Grebes at Upper Klamath Lake These pictures are from Putnam’s Point on Upper Klamath Lake, Oregon. It’s so well known as a grebe-watching spot that the city of Klamath Falls recently put up a statue honoring grebes. The birds are a mix of Western Grebes (Aechmophorus occidentalis) and Clark’s Grebes (Aechmophorus clarkii), which are nearly identical and flock together. The less common Clark’s was declared a separate species in 1985 based on DNA differences. The only visible difference is that Westerns’ eyes are surrounded by black plumage, while Clarks’ eyes are surrounded by white plumage. Courtship happens in May (photos are from 5-14-22). Single birds sing “creet creet” (Western) or just “creet” (Clark’s). Pairs of birds form and begin swimming around together, mirroring each other and performing ritualized preening. You can tell males by their slightly larger beaks. Courtship

Courtship

Courtship

Courtship

“Rushing” is the high point of the courtship drama – the pair runs across the water with necks outstretched, still perfectly mirroring each other. Rushing

Fast-forward two months (7-16-22) and the happy couples now have 2-3 kids and a station wagon, or rather, mom and dad ARE the station wagon. Young chicks

Young chicks

Young chicks

Young chicks

Young chicks

Chicks often hop off one parent and swim to the other to try to be fed first, as you can see in the last two photos. At around one month old, chicks become too large to ride, and swim around their parents incessantly calling “feed me”. Older chicks

Older chicks

At around two months old, they’ll begin diving for their own food, and several months later they’ll fly off with the adults to overwinter at the coast.